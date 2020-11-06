St. Paul rallies back to defeat Lincoln Lutheran

LINCOLN — Down two sets to none and 7-1 in the third set, it looked like St. Paul wasn’t going to play for the Class C-1 state championship for the second straight season.
But the Wildcats’ theme for the season is “Not done yet.”
The No. 2-rated Wildcats were certainly not done as they rallied back for a gutsy 27-29, 17-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-8 state tournament semifinal win over No. 6 Lincoln Lutheran Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The win puts St. Paul, which improves to 34-0, into the Class C-1 finals for the second consecutive season where it will play Wahoo Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The match featured many momentum swings and a number of stoppages because of bad balls, a few players getting hurt and having blood not only on the players’ faces and jerseys but also on the court.
St. Paul coach Matt Koehn-Fairbanks said the Wildcats just left everything out on the floor.
“I think we literally left our blood, sweat and tears out on the court,” he said. “This group just never quits. We definitely lived up to our motto today because it looked like we were done. Lincoln Lutheran was playing well early on but I’m so proud of the girls of how they pulled it out today. Everybody did their part today.”
St. Paul libero Paige Lukasiewicz, who led the defense with 38 digs, admitted that it looked bleak during the early portions of the third set, but felt the Wildcats still had a chance, especially after rallying back from a 2-0 deficit and trailing 12-7 in the third set to Grand Island Central Catholic in the C1-8 subdistrict final last week.
“We just have each other’s back so I was confident but we’ve done it before and knew it wasn’t impossible,” she said. “Once we started to get on a roll, we got our energy back and felt that this was our moment.”
Lincoln Lutheran seemed to be in control after winning the first set when it fought off three set points. An Abby Wachal kill followed by a Molli Martin kill off an overpass gave the Warriors a 29-27 win.
“That was pretty awesome volleyball, especially to win that the way we did,” Lincoln Lutheran coach Sue Ziegler said.
The Warriors reeled off that momentum from the opening set, jumping out to an 8-3 lead. The Wildcats cut it to one once at 14-13 but Lincoln Lutheran kept the lead the rest of the way.
Ashlyn DeBoer served a 7-0 run to give the Warriors the 7-1 lead.
Support Local Journalism
St. Paul rallied back to tie the match at 9-all. The two teams kept taking turns with the lead. Then a Josie Jakubowski kill gave the Wildcats a 20-18 lead, then she served a 4-0 run to put them in control of the set.
In the fourth, the two teams were tied at 21-all before two Lincoln Lutheran errors gave St. Paul a 23-21 lead. Then Teegan Hansel increased that lead with a kill before an exchange of net violations gave the Wildcats the set victory.
In the fifth, Hansel broke a 5-all tie with a kill to start a 10-3 run to end the match where Jakubowski connected on five kills in the set, including her match-high 18th kill coming from the back row on match point.
Ziegler said the Warriors started to relax a little in the later stages of the match.
“We had momentum and when you have that, you have to keep that and we just couldn’t keep it. We had a lot of unforced errors and started to play a little tentative as the match went on,” Ziegler said. “Then they started to pick up what seemed like almost everything. But they showed why they were a good team.”
Koehn-Fairbanks said one of the reasons St. Paul was having trouble was Lincoln Lutheran’s block, which had 22 in the match.
“We really let their block affect us a little bit,” he said. “We just needed to take a deep breath and everyone needed to do their part. Once our servers and passing started going and our setter started to connect with our hitters, we were able to find the gaps in their defense.”
Hansel had 17 kills, while Jenna Jakubowski added eight and Abby Elstermeier had seven. Olivia Poppert had 47 assists.
The victory also gives St. Paul some redemption after the Warriors defeated the Wildcats in the past two state tournaments, including last year’s state championship match.
Josie Jakubowski said it was nice to get that monkey off of St. Paul’s back.
“This is the best feeling in the world after what they’ve done to us the past two seasons, especially with how we won today,” she said.
Now the Wildcats get a matchup with top-ranked Wahoo, which is also 34-0 on the season, in the C-1 final. Koehn-Fairbanks said a key is to contain Mya Larson, who had 22 kills in the Warriors’ sweep over No. 5 Columbus Lakeview in the other match.
“They looked really good against Lakeview and have a great cast of players,” he said. “We’ll have to know where Larson is at and they move her around. We’ll have to beat them with our style of volleyball. We’ll have to serve and pass well, cover our hitters and can’t give up the tips like we did today.”
Lukasiewicz said she’s excited to play Wahoo in the championship match Saturday.
“It feels so good that we are back in the finals. I think it will be a fun match tomorrow and it will show what we are made of,” Lukasiewicz said. “If we can win, that would be awesome to get a state championship.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!