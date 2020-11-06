St. Paul rallies back to defeat Lincoln Lutheran

LINCOLN — Down two sets to none and 7-1 in the third set, it looked like St. Paul wasn’t going to play for the Class C-1 state championship for the second straight season.

But the Wildcats’ theme for the season is “Not done yet.”

The No. 2-rated Wildcats were certainly not done as they rallied back for a gutsy 27-29, 17-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-8 state tournament semifinal win over No. 6 Lincoln Lutheran Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The win puts St. Paul, which improves to 34-0, into the Class C-1 finals for the second consecutive season where it will play Wahoo Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The match featured many momentum swings and a number of stoppages because of bad balls, a few players getting hurt and having blood not only on the players’ faces and jerseys but also on the court.

St. Paul coach Matt Koehn-Fairbanks said the Wildcats just left everything out on the floor.

“I think we literally left our blood, sweat and tears out on the court,” he said. “This group just never quits. We definitely lived up to our motto today because it looked like we were done. Lincoln Lutheran was playing well early on but I’m so proud of the girls of how they pulled it out today. Everybody did their part today.”