St. Paul sweeps past Broken Bow

LINCOLN – Seniors Josie Jakubowski and Noel Roan helped St. Paul shake off any nerves they might have had in the early going of the state volleyball tournament.

Roan served the match’s first six points, while Jakubowski connected on three early kills in that run to get the C-1 No. 2 Wildcats going in a 25-14, 25-13, 25-16 victory over No. 4 Broken Bow Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The win puts St. Paul at 33-0 on the season and into the state semifinals for the third-straight season, while Broken Bow finishes 29-4.

The Wildcats kept on rolling after that start, eventually jumping out to a 9-1 lead.

“That start just allowed us to get into our game and allowed all of our hitters and defenders to feel comfortable,” St. Paul coach Matt Koehn-Fairbanks said. “That gave us a good lead and a few points to play with. That allows you to settle in and play your game and make them play catch up.”

And it was Jakubowski who kept the Wildcats going. She hammered nine of her match-high 18 kills in the opening set.

She said St. Paul’s experience of playing in PBA helped. This is the third-straight season the Wildcats have played in the arena.