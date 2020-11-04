St. Paul sweeps past Broken Bow

LINCOLN – Seniors Josie Jakubowski and Noel Roan helped St. Paul shake off any nerves they might have had in the early going of the state volleyball tournament.
Roan served the match’s first six points, while Jakubowski connected on three early kills in that run to get the C-1 No. 2 Wildcats going in a 25-14, 25-13, 25-16 victory over No. 4 Broken Bow Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The win puts St. Paul at 33-0 on the season and into the state semifinals for the third-straight season, while Broken Bow finishes 29-4.
The Wildcats kept on rolling after that start, eventually jumping out to a 9-1 lead.
“That start just allowed us to get into our game and allowed all of our hitters and defenders to feel comfortable,” St. Paul coach Matt Koehn-Fairbanks said. “That gave us a good lead and a few points to play with. That allows you to settle in and play your game and make them play catch up.”
And it was Jakubowski who kept the Wildcats going. She hammered nine of her match-high 18 kills in the opening set.
She said St. Paul’s experience of playing in PBA helped. This is the third-straight season the Wildcats have played in the arena.
“It gets kind of shaky playing in here just because it’s so bright but it’s great to get those starts right away,” Jakubowski said. “And we’re used to playing in here so that helped. I think we just went out and had fun. That’s what helped us in the end.”
St. Paul had a 23-9 lead in the opening set.
Broken Bow stayed close in the second set. Emma Schall tied the match at 9-all with a kill. But two Indian errors and kills from Jakubowski and Olivia Poppert gave the Wildcats a 13-9 lead as they would slowly pull away to a 2-0 win.
Then after a Jakubowski kill, Poppert served an 8-0 run with an ace serve that gave the Wildcats a 14-4 lead in the third.
Broken Bow coach Skylar Morris said St. Paul just played a great match.
“We just never could get going and that’s a credit to St. Paul. They set up a good block on us and they just played very, very well,” she said. “I watched a lot of film on them and that was probably the best I saw on them. They really couldn’t do anything wrong.”
Kya Scott led the Indians with nine kills, while Kassidy Cyboron added four. Setter Kailyn Scott dished out 16 assists.
Morris said she didn’t think Broken Bow played its best match but feels that shouldn’t take away from the season. The Indians lost a strong senior class from their fourth-place finish a season ago.
“That might have been one of our worst matches we’ve played this year, but that doesn’t affect on how our season went,” she said. “I’m proud of the girls because they had an awesome season. It was one we probably weren’t expecting of having and didn’t even know if we were even going to have.”
Jenna Jakubowski, Josie’s younger sister, chipped in six kills, while Ashlyn Lukasiewicz and Teegan Hansel each had five. Olivia Poppert dished out 30 assists, while Paige Lukasiewicz had 19 digs.
Josie Jakubowski said it’s a great feeling to be playing in the semifinals again, but added that St. Paul wants to play in the state championship match for the second-straight season.
“This is awesome but we want to win on Friday,” she said. “We’ll just need to play together as a team, have fun and play good defense.”
But unlike previous state tournaments, all of Wednesday’s winners gets an extra day of rest before heading back to play in PBA on Friday. Koehn-Fairbanks said that extra day is going to help.
“That gives us an extra day to prepare for our next opponent,” Koehn-Fairbanks said. “That allows the girls to sleep in their own beds which will be big. And I’m OK with how the format is. I don’t care what the NSAA wants to do. Just tell when and where and we’ll play.
“But no matter what happens now, we get to hang another banner in our gym and come home with medals and trophies. It’s a great reward to a bunch of girls who played volleyball during a lot of their life.”
