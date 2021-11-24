St. Paul's Poppert named All-Heartland Super Squad captain

“I didn’t like sitting there,” Poppert said. “It was hard for me knowing that we had a setter (junior Samantha Obermiller) that never had any varsity experience step in and she did a good job.”

When Poppert came back the following week, St. Paul went 24-2 to close out the regular season, including winning 17 consecutive matches. Three of those wins came in the state semifinals of their classes — Fremont Bergan, who finishes as the Class D-1 state runner-up, Columbus Lakeview is C-1 and Wisner-Pilger in C-2. Both Lakeview and Wisner-Pilger went on to finish third.

“We just had great momentum during that stretch and we really couldn’t stop,” Poppert said. “We beat some good teams during that stretch, including Lakeview, who had a great team. That match really helped us go.”

St. Paul won its first postseason match against Doniphan-Trumbull, but fell to Grand Island Central Catholic and Gothenburg. Despite that, Poppert said it was still a good season, especially since the Wildcats had to replace eight seniors from a team that went 34-1 and finished as the state runner-up for the second-consecutive season. She added she felt she had a great volleyball career at St. Paul.