Stars shine as Aurora advances to third-straight final

AURORA—Carlos Collazo’s return may have stolen the show, but plenty of his Aurora co-stars helped along the way.

Collazo, after missing the last three weeks, made his presence felt in Friday’s Class C-1 semifinal, rushing for 251 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. Quarterback Drew Knust went 3-for-5 through the air for a touchdown and 44 yards and rushed for two more scores with 105 rushing yards on 16 carries.

And in the third quarter, Jack Allen blocked a punt that was returned for a touchdown. The Huskies turned a 20-12 halftime lead into a 40-19 Class C-1 state semifinal win on their home turf over Boone Central, reaching the state championship game in Lincoln for the third consecutive year.

“Getting the ball to start the second half up eight, our kids were excited to go and punch it in,” Aurora coach Kyle Peterson said. “That’s exactly what we did. Carlos had a couple of big runs on that drive and then the block kick. Those two things snowballed back-to-back, and that’s the difference. I don’t feel like momentum ever changed after that.”

On that drive Peterson mentioned coming out of halftime, Collazo ran for runs of 4, 10 and 63 yards, driving the Huskies down to the six-yard line. Knust had a 2-yard run followed by a 4-yard touchdown run to score.

“We made a couple of adjustments in the locker room, and it was just a couple of big plays,” Collazo said. “Personal mistakes cost us in the first half. Once we cleaned those up, we played really good defense. On the offensive side, we just kept attacking them.”

Boone Central got the ball back and went three-and-out with the help of a couple Cardinal penalties. Allen came in and got a clean piece of the ball on the punt, and it was recovered in the endzone for a touchdown. With 7:32 to go in the third, Aurora was suddenly up 34-12 in a matter of a few minutes.

The Cardinals got the ball back and drove to near midfield before Collazo intercepted quarterback Alex Christo.

Four plays later, Collazo had a spectacular 33-yard run, stiff arming a defender, dancing along the sideline before juking the last Cardinal for the score. Peterson told his team postgame he’s not sure he’s seen a better run in his coaching career.

“A lot of people see me just as a power back, but I like to show them I got a little shiftiness in me,” Collazo said. “I saw one-on-one with the corner and coach sets me up one-on-one quite a bit. Every time he goes, ‘I’ve got my money on Carlos.’ I made the corner miss and broke a tackle. I was going to go out of bounds but no one was in front of me, so I just took off running.”

Aurora’s defense was stifling, holding Christo to 15 yards rushing on 14 carries and 131 through the air on 8-for-18 passing.

“We were really concerned about the extended play because that quarterback can scramble, and he keeps his eyes downfield,” Peterson said. “That was our focus all week defensively to prevent the big play on the extended play.”

Aurora will play Pierce, who defeated Adams Central 45-26 in the other C-1 semifinal, in the state championship game on Tuesday, Nov.22 at 2:45 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

Aurora 40, Boone Central 19

Boone Central; 0; 12; 0; 7—19

Aurora; 7; 13; 20; 0—40

First Quarter

AUR—Drew Knust 14 pass to Carson Staehr (Alex Wheeler kick), 3:23.

Second Quarter

AUR—Knust 21 run (Wheeler kick), 10:25.

BC—Alex Christo 11 pass to Jack Roberts (kick failed), 7:39.

AUR—Carlos Collazo 11 run (kick failed), 4:31.

BC—Christo 52 pass to Brant Benes (Collins run), :10.

Third Quarter

AUR—Knust 4 run (Wheeler kick), 9:24.

AUR—Connor Smith punt recovery (Wheeler kick), 7:32.

AUR—Collazo 33 run (kick failed), 2:32.

Fourth Quarter

BC—A. Christo 19 run (Connor Christo kick), 5:43.