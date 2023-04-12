top story agate State baseball scores Apr 12, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nebraska high school baseball rankings, April 11th State baseball resultsLincoln East 10, Lincoln Pius X 4Lincoln Southeast 8, Columbus 4 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Boys basketball: The 2022-23 Super-State, all-state and honorable mention honorees We unveil the best of the best from this past boys basketball season. Girls basketball: The 2022-23 Super-State, all-state and honorable mention honorees We unveil the best of the best from this past girls basketball season. Rankings: Nebraska high school baseball, April 4 Check out the latest Nebraska high school baseball rankings. Prep soccer ratings, 4/6 We're just about two weeks into the season, and Brent C. Wagner has the latest set of ratings. Watch Now: Related Video Pick Six Podcast: The little-known rule that could benefit Matt Rhule Michael Jordan’s shoes sell for $2.2 million at auction Michael Jordan’s shoes sell for $2.2 million at auction How much money the last 10 Masters winners have won How much money the last 10 Masters winners have won NBA sets new attendance records NBA sets new attendance records Recommended for you