State cross country: Swanson leads Nebraska Christian boys to third; Broken Bow’s Osmond, Doniphan-Trumbull’s Fitzgerald finish fourth in races

KEARNEY — Nebraska Christian’s Jacob Swanson didn’t have a bad debut at the state cross country meet.

The Eagle freshman brought home his first state medal, finishing fifth at 17:17.3 Friday at the Kearney Country Club.

That helped Nebraska Christian take third with 45 points in the Class D boys standings. Cornerstone Christian nipped North Platte St. Patrick’s 16-19 to win the boys title.

He said running at the state meet was always a dream for him and was satisfied with a fifth-place finish.

“I’ve always wanted to run at the state meet, especially after watching my sister (Hannah) run here,” he said. “I really wanted to get top five so this is a big achievement for me.”

Swanson was the top freshman in the Class D boys race. The second freshman to finish was Franklin’s Carter Trambly, who came in 38th.

“He’s a tough runner,” NC coach Scott Johnson said. “He was really consistent today and did what he had to do.”

Swanson was around eighth around the mile marker then moved up to fifth around the second mile and stayed at the position.

He said he wanted to do whatever it took to help out Eagles.

“I knew my team really needed me to do well,” Swanson said. “The team aspect really motivated me to want to do well.”

As for the team finish, Johnson said he was happy with how the Eagles performed. He said Nebraska Christian would have had to run pretty well to beat Cornerstone Christian and St. Patrick’s.

“The kids performed very well. Those two teams were very tough and ran great races,” Johnson said. “I thought we could have come closer to them but even if we had our best day of the year, both teams would have beaten us. They were better so hats off to them.”

The Eagles had a small disappointment in the girls race. Hannah Swanson, Jacob’s older sister and a two-time medalist, was sitting around second for a majority of the race but fell back heading toward the finish line to finish 17th (21:15.9).

That allowed the Eagles to finish eighth with 80 points. Hemingford held off Ainsworth 38-40 to take the team title.

“I feel bad for her because she really was running well up to that point,” Johnson said. “I think she might have started out a little too fast in the first mile. But I’m still proud of her.”

Broken Bow’s Osmond finally gets state medal

All Broken Bow’s Noah Osmond wanted to do was to get a state medal.

After coming up short in his previous three trips to the state cross country, the Indian senior finally grabbed one.

Osmond finished his high school cross country career by finishing fourth (17:02.0) during the Class C boys race.

“After finishing 22nd in last year’s race, this was my motivation this year,” Osmond said. “My whole goal this week was top five at state. I got it and I’m more than happy with what I got today.”

Osmond had to work his way to get into that spot. After the first mile, he was around 41st after the first mile and worked his way to eighth around the second-mile mark.

“That’s just how I run,” Osmond said. “I start out conservative. Some people ask me ‘what are you doing back there.’”

Broken Bow coach Jason Daffer said he wanted Osmond to run like that during the race.

“I thought he executed a great race plan,” Daffer said. “He hit the first mile perfectly and moved well really late in the second half of that race. He likes to make his move late and that what he did.”

Osmond said another goal he wanted to do was get on Broken Bow’s leaderboard of high finishers at state.

“I had to get at least eighth or ninth to accomplish that, and I got fourth,” Osmond said. “I’m pleased with how today went.”

Osmond’s finish allowed Broken Bow to finish seventh with 137 points.

DT’s Fitzgerald surprises self with fourth-place medal

Doniphan-Trumbull’s Anna Fitzgerald had a little left in her.

After sitting in ninth place around the 2-mile marker, she knew she had more in her.

“I felt good up to that point, and I realized a lot of people were getting tired, so I figured I needed to give it everything I had,” Fitzgerald said.

That she did. The Cardinal sophomore picked it up and ran her way to a fourth-place finish (20:23.9) in the Class D girls race.

“That was way better than I expected,” Fitzgerald said.

DT’s Corey Hatt said Fitzgerald had the potential to finish well.

“I just didn’t know it was going to be that high,” Hatt said. “Just seeing her progressed through her freshman year and being disappointed in not medaling last year, I knew she was wanting to get a medal this year.

“I thought seeing her in ninth place would make her comfortable, but she was very aggressive in finishing the way she did.”

Hatt said Fitzgerald’s finish helped keep a tradition going. Fitzgerald is the 10th medalist in 12 years for the Cardinals.

“That’s nice that we have that kind of tradition going,” Hatt said. “This is the best place to run and it’s incredible to know we have a tradition and expectation to do well down here.”

Other area medalists

The area had a few more area medalists. Those include:

- Aurora’s Lucas Gautier finished 13th (17:34.2), helping the Huskies finish fifth with 98 points in the Class C standings. Aurora freshmen Alexis Erickson also finished 13th (20:41.9) in the Class C girls race, which allowed the Huskies to finish 10th with 121 points.

- Hastings’ Austin Carrera came in 10th (16:56.0) in the Class B boys race.

No city medalists

There were no city medalists in this year’s cross country meet.

The Northwest boys finished eighth with 129 points in the Class B standings. Caden Keller led the Vikings with a 20th-place finish (17:16.7).

The Grand Island Central Catholic boys finished 16th with 145 points in the Class D stadnings. George Pilsl came in 51st (18:36.1) to lead the Crusaders.

Ruben Caceres Perez was the lone qualifer for the Grand Island Senior High boys, finishing 51st (18:36.1).

Peyton Smith finished 68th (23:34.1) for the Northwest girls.