STATE GOLF: Broken Bow leads Class C; GICC's Angela Messere tied for 7th place

COLUMBUS — Broken Bow took one giant step towards a championship during Monday’s opening round of the Class C state tournament at Elks Country Club.

The Indians fired a 369 to grab a 17-stroke lead over second-place Lincoln Christian.

Broken Bow’s top score of 84 came from senior Madison Jackson, who is tied for seventh place. Junior Emery Custer is tied for 12th with a 90. Freshman Camryn Johnson (94), senior Graycee Oeltjen (101) and senior Avery Campbell (107) rounded out the Indians’ scores.

Grand Island Central Catholic shot a 423 to sit in 13th place.

Junior Angela Messere put herself in the thick of the race for a medal by shooting an 84 to sit tied for seventh. Co-leaders Abbigail Broderson of Boone Central and Lynzi Becker of Cozad fired 77s.

Also competing for the Crusaders were Ashlyn Kucera (95), Ember Kleint (82), Kennadi Henke (126) and Madeline Logue (136).

Class B

GERING — Northwest finished tied for seventh after a windy opening round of the Class B state tournament at Monument Shadows Golf Course.

The Vikings finished Monday with a 426. Scottsbluff leads by 21 strokes with a 354.