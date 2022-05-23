State Golf: Grand Island Senior High, Grand Island Central Catholic looking to play to full potential

By Marc Zavala

Both the Grand Island Senior High and Grand Island Central Catholic head boys golf coaches feel their teams haven’t played up to their full potential this season.

Both Islander coach Jamie Kuebler and Crusader coach Craig Rupp are hoping that can change during the state golf meets.

The Islanders will compete at the Norfolk Country Club, while the Crusaders head to the Elks Country Club in Columbus. Both meets begin today (Tuesday).

Kuebler said Grand Island has shown signs of it during the course of the season. One of its best scores came during the Capital City Invite where they fired a 302.

“We don’t feel like we’ve played up to our potential for the majority of the year, but I think the kids know what we’re capable of. But we have been study and solid all year,” Kuebler said.

Rupp echoed Kuebler’s comments about the Crusaders’ play during the season.

“We really haven’t played up to our full potential and haven’t had that one day where we all clicked but hopefully we can do that in these next couple of days,” Rupp said.

Grand Island returns four of its five golfers who played on last year’s state team that finished fifth. Marcus Holling is the lone returning medalist as he finished in a three-way tie for eighth. Henry Kosmicki, Presin Vilai and Jared Lehechka were the other returning golfers, while Bode Albers is the only newcomer.

The Islanders are hoping the state meet is a duplicate of last year’s meet. After shooting a respectable 319 on the first day, Grand Island came back and fired a season-best 304 on the season day. That helped them finish fifth with a two-day score of 623.

Kuebler said he feels Norfolk has always been a good course for them. During the two times the Islanders have golfed at the Norfolk Country Club, they fired a 309 to finish second in a playoff at the Heartland Athletic Conference on April 11 and fired a 311 during the Norfolk Invite on May 13.

“We’re convinced that Norfolk is a course we feel confident at,” Kuebler said.

The Crusaders also return four of its five golfers from last year’s team that finished sixth but have no returning medalists. Bowdie Fox was the closest as he was in a four-way tied for 19th. Jackson Henry, Jonathan Schardt and Joseph Koralewski are the other returning golfers, while Jacob Stegman is the only newcomer

This year, Fox comes with the best score from districts with a 65.

Rupp said this is probably the first year in a while where the Crusaders can go in relaxed and don’t feel any pressure. Before last year, GICC had won four of the previous five state golf meets. There was no golf meet in 2020 because of COVID-19.

“We’ve been the team to beat and this year’s we’re not. That’s fine because I’d rather go in undetected,” Rupp said. “Hopefully that will help us worry about ourselves. We’ll see where we’re at after day one. If they can play relaxed, I think there’s a chance we can put together a good showing.”

Both coaches said that day one is always key. They know that not having good first days can ruin their chances for a good tournament.

Kuebler said: “We need to keep the wheels on it on day one and don’t shoot ourselves out of the tournament.”

Rupp said: “We don’t need to shoot the course record on the first day, just shoot what we can. If we’re within 5 to 12 strokes from first place, we’ll be right where we want to be. We don’t want to behind that eight ball.”

Doniphan-Trumbull is likely one of the favorites in the Class C team race. The Cardinals shot the best score of all the teams in the five districts as they claimed the Class C, District 4 title with a school-record 306.

The Cardinals return all of their golfers from last year’s 12th-place team. Ethan Smith is the lone returning medalist as he finished third. Andrew Stock, Hayden Dzingle, Collin Jepson and Camdyn Beirow are the other returning Doniphan-Trumbull golfers.

St. Paul’s Sam Wells, and Hastings St. Cecilia’s Luke Landgren are the other Class C qualifiers.

Class B

Two individuals will compete in the Class B tournament at the Scott Bluffs Country Club. They are Aurora’s Cauy Walters and Hastings’ Brayden Schram.

Class D

Burwell’s Dillon Critel is the lone area competitor in the Class D tournament at Lake Mahoney Golf Course.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.