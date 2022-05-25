State Golf Roundup: Doniphan-Trumbull brings home Class C state runner up trophy

By Marc Zavala

COLUMBUS — Columbus Scotus just simply had a better day on the second day of the Class C state golf meet at the Elks Country Club.

A much better day.

After still leading the standings by three strokes with a 330 after the first day, the Shamrocks, who were competing on their home course, fired a 310 second day score to help secure the state title with a 640 two-day total.

That was 31 strokes better than Doniphan-Trumbull, who shot a 338 on the second day with a 671 total score to bring home the state runner-up trophy in the Class C standings on a cold and rainy Wednesday.

Palmrya’s Noah Carpenter was the individual champion with a 155 total score.

Doniphan-Trumbull coach Chris Seberger said Scotus deserves all the credit.

“They were amazing. You can not take anything away from what Scotus did today,” she said. “They just had a great day.”

Ethan Smith and Hayden Dzingle were the two medalists for the Cardinals. Smith fired a 159 two-day total for a seventh-place finish and his second state medal, while Dzingle came in with a 160 to finish tied for eighth with a 160.

Serberger said she was pleased with what the two medalists did.

“I know Ethan would have liked to have done better than he did. He had some struggles today but I’m sure he’s happy with finishing his career with a medal,” she said. “And Hayden was 1-over after the front nine and was on fire. He did struggle a little bit on the back as it was getting cold, but as a sophomore coming in and getting an eighth-place medal, that’s nothing to sneeze at.”

Andrew Stock was close to medaling as well as he came in with a 168 to finish in a six-way tie for 16th. Camdyn Beirow carded a 184, while Collin Jepson finished with a 217.

Serberger said finishing as the Class C state runner-up was a great way for Doniphan-Trumbull to finish the season.

“Would we have loved to have won it? Of course, but we can’t complain of getting second,” Seberger said. “To bring home the hardware that we did, we’re thrilled.

“And these kids deserve it. You couldn’t have asked for a better bunch. They worked so hard all season long and with the conditions that we had this spring, they came out day after day and put in so much time. They were so dedicated.”

Meanwhile, Grand Island Central Catholic finished in the top five of the standings.

The Crusaders, led by Bowdie Fox’s sixth-place finish, fired a 354 on the second day. That totaled to a 704 two-day total to help them finish fifth with a 704.

Fox improved on his scoring from day one as he came in two strokes better with a 78 as he finished with a 158 two-day total.

GICC coach Craig Rupp said he was proud of what the Crusader junior did during the two-day tournament.

“He did have a little bit of a struggle early on but then he parred eight straight holes,” he said. “He really had a good round today. He really battled both days.”

Jackson Henry finished with a 178, while Joseph Koralewski and Jacob Stegman each fired a 188 and Jonathan Schardt came in with a 193.

Rupp said even though he would have liked for the Crusaders to have done better, a top five finish was still pretty good.

“I do wish we could have performed better, but I’m still happy for the kids,” Rupp said. “We were hoping for a top three finish but it was fun being with these kids. I hope they enjoyed the year because we really did have a good year.”

St. Paul’s Sam Wells improved his score after firing a 79 to finish with a 161, which allowed him to finish in a three-way tie for 11th.

Class A

Marcus Holling finished his high-school career with another medal from the Class A state golf meet.

After firing a 76 on the first day, the Grand Island Senior High senior came back and shot a 75 during Wednesday’s action at the Norfolk Country Club.

That allowed Holling to finish with a 151 two-day total and finish in a three-way tie for 11th. That came after finishing eighth last year.

The Islanders fired a 321 on the second day, which allowed them to finish the tournament with a 630 total score.

Jared Leheckha finished with a 155, while Prestin Vilai shot a 160, Henry Kosmicki came in with a 164 and Bode Albers carded a 172.

Lincoln East nipped Omaha Westside 596-597 for the team title, while Lincoln Southeast freshman Thomas Bryan claimed the individual title with a 141.

Class B

Both Hastings’ Brayden Schram and Aurora’s Cauy Walters both left the Class B state golf meet with medals.

Schram fired a 79 during the second day, finishing with a 156 total score, good enough to finish tied for 12th.

Walters shot an 81, totaling to a 158, which helped him earn a 15th-place medal.

Norris captured the team title with a 598 two-day total, while Elkhorn Mt. Michael’s Jacob Goertz won the individual title in a playoff over Omaha Skutt’s William Mullin. Both fired a 143 total score.

Class D

Burwell’s Dillon Critel improved on his score on the second day of the Class D meet.

After firing a 92 on the first day, the Burwell senior shot an 82 to finish the two days with a 174 on Wednesday at Lake Maloney Golf Course in North Platte.

Overton overcame a 23-stroke deficit to win the school’s first-ever golf title with a 681 two-day score, while North Platte St. Patrick teammates Teegan Sonneman and Connor Hasenauer went 1-2 in the individual standings. Sonneman won the title with a 149 score, while Hasenauer fired a 151.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.