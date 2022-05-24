State Golf Roundup: Doniphan-Trumbull sitting in second in Class C after day one

COLUMBUS — Doniphan-Trumbull is in a good spot after the first day of the Class C boys state golf meet.

The Cardinals are only three back from the top spot in the team standings after a cold and rainy Tuesday at the Elks Country Club in Columbus.

Columbus Scotus leads the way after firing a 330, while Doniphan-Trumbull shot a 333, which pleased coach Chris Seberger.

“You don’t win it on the first day, you win on the second day,” Seberger said. “Right now, we’re in a good spot.”

The Cardinals have two golfers in medal contention. Ethan Smith leads the way after coming in with a 75, good enough to be in a three-way tie for fifth.

Hayden Dzingle shot an 81 to be in a three-way tie for 11th. Andrew Stock shot an 83, while Camdyn Beirow shot a 90. Collin Jepson came in with a 106.

The Cardinals were leading for most of the day, until the last few holes.

“We had some struggles there at the end,” Seberger said. “Our putts weren’t falling and we missed some greens and fairways. That got us into trouble.”

Grand Island Central Catholic is sitting tied for fourth with a 350.

Crusader coach Craig Rupp said that was actually a good day.

“If we could be around a 345, I thought that would be a good number but a 350 isn’t bad,” Rupp said. “We’re not completely out of it but I know the kids can shoot better than what they did today.”

Bowdie Fox led GICC with an 80. That has him in a three-way tie for eighth.

Rupp said Fox had a little bit of a rough day, mostly because of having to play in the rainy conditions that hit Columbus in the later part of the day

“He played the entire back nine in the rain, and probably played in it for three hours,” Rupp said.

Jonathan Schardt came in with an 88, while Joseph Koralewski fired a 90, Jackson Henry finished with a 92 and Jacob Stegman shot a 96.

Rupp said the conditions were not the best ones to play in, especially later on.

“The people who played early had an advantage,” Rupp said. “But it was tough for everybody.”

And the conditions don’t look like they are going to get better. According to weather.com, the forecast in Columbus calls for 80 percent chance of rain.

Seberger said whoever can handle the conditions mentally will have an advantage.

“The conditions are going to be just as bad tomorrow,” Seberger said. “Everybody is going to be out there playing in the same condition. It’s going to come down to whoever handles it mentally better.”

Individually, Yutan’s Jake Richmond is the overall leader with a 74.

Class A

The Grand Island Senior High boys golf team is sitting in sixth place after Tuesday’s action at the Norfolk Country Club.

The Islanders, who shot a 309 score after the first day, have three athletes in medal contention.

Jared Lehechka is in a six-way tie for eighth with a 75, while Marcus Holling and Prestin Vilai are in a six-way tie for 14th after firing a 76.

Henry Kosmicki shot an 82, while Bode Albers came away with an 88.

Omaha Westside leads the team standings with a 292, while Lincoln East’s Thomas Gatlin is the top individual with a 68.

Class B

Both Hastings’ Brayden Schram and Aurora’s Cauy Walters are both in medal contention after the opening day of the Class B state meet at Scotts Bluff Country Club.

Both golfers fired a 77 to have them sitting tied for ninth.

Norris leads the team standings with a 304, while Omaha Skutt’s William Mullin is the overall individual leaders with a 68.

Class D

Burwell’s Dillon Critel was the lone participant in the Class D golf meet at Lake Maloney Golf Club.

The Longhorn senior fired a 92.

North Platte St. Patrick’s leads the Class D field with a 321, as well as the top two individuals. Teegan Sonneman fired a 69, while teammate Connor Hasenauer came in with a 73.

