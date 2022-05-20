State tennis: Grand Island Central Catholic No. 2 doubles fall in finals: Grand Island Senior High brings home two medals

LINCOLN — The Grand Island Central Catholic No. 2 doubles team of Gracie Woods and Tristyn Hedman couldn’t quite finish the season unbeaten.

The Crusader duo suffered their only loss of the season after falling in the No. 2 doubles championship match Friday at the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln.

Woods and Hedman dropped a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 decision to Elkhorn North’s Grace Jesske and Allison Tabaka in finishing the season 22-1.

That effort helped GICC finish fourth in Class B with 25.125 points. Elkhorn North won the team title with 42 points, while Elkhorn was second with 37.5.

Crusader coach James Lowry said he was happy for Woods and Hedman to finish 22-1, especially since he wasn’t sure who was going to be at that spot at the start of the season.

“I thought they competed very well for us today,” Lowry said. “They played their hearts out and did the best they could. I feel bad that they couldn’t pull it out but I’m happy with how they did.”

“They competed all year long and definitely improved throughout the course of the year. They are very coachable and they deserved what they go today. They need to be proud of what they did this year.”

Central Catholic also had two other medalists come back after suffering losses on Thursday.

The No. 1 doubles team of Carolyn Maser and Mia Golka won a pair of matches to finish fifth. The Crusader duo defeated Omaha Duchesne’s Paulina Gilgenast and Elizabeth Goebel in the fifth-place match.

Brooklyn Kolbet went 1-1 during the second day. After dropping her first match, she defeated Kearney Catholic’s Makenzie Schroeder to finish seventh at No. 2 singles.

Lowry said the players showed how much pride they had in coming back and competing after suffering losses on Thursday.

“A lot of time on that second day, if you aren’t going for that championship, it’s easy for kids to not give their best effort,” he said. “I’ve seen a lot of teams do that. Our kids have a lot of pride in what they do. They came back and did a great job.”

Lowry said he enjoyed coaching the Crusaders this season and was happy with the fourth-place finish.

“The kids had a great two days for us,” Lowry said. “I thought for the most part that they competed well for us. I feel lucky to have coached a great group of young ladies this season. We had great leadership from our seniors and everyone enjoyed each other this season. It was really an enjoyable season.”

Grand Island medals two in Class A tennis

Grand Island Senior High left the Class A tournament with two medalists Friday at Tranquility Park in Omaha.

The No. 2 doubles team of Finley Evans and Claire Kelly won a pair of matches to finish fifth. The duo defeated Fremont’s Adisyn Mendlik and Rebecca Baker 9-8 (7-2) in the fifth-place match.

The No. 1 doubles team of Macy McDonald and Katie Wemhoff went 1-1 to take seventh. The two lost their first consolation match before defeating Omaha Marian’s Sydney Schroeder and Lauren Mendlick 8-6 in the seventh-place match.

That allowed the Islanders finished with 14.75 points.

