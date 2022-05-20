 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State tennis: Grand Island Central Catholic No. 2 doubles fall in finals: Grand Island Senior High brings home two medals

FILE PHOTO: Tennis

LINCOLN — The Grand Island Central Catholic No. 2 doubles team of Gracie Woods and Tristyn Hedman couldn’t quite finish the season unbeaten.

The Crusader duo suffered their only loss of the season after falling in the No. 2 doubles championship match Friday at the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln.

Woods and Hedman dropped a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 decision to Elkhorn North’s Grace Jesske and Allison Tabaka in finishing the season 22-1.

That effort helped GICC finish fourth in Class B with 25.125 points. Elkhorn North won the team title with 42 points, while Elkhorn was second with 37.5.

Crusader coach James Lowry said he was happy for Woods and Hedman to finish 22-1, especially since he wasn’t sure who was going to be at that spot at the start of the season.

“I thought they competed very well for us today,” Lowry said. “They played their hearts out and did the best they could. I feel bad that they couldn’t pull it out but I’m happy with how they did.”

“They competed all year long and definitely improved throughout the course of the year. They are very coachable and they deserved what they go today. They need to be proud of what they did this year.”

Central Catholic also had two other medalists come back after suffering losses on Thursday.

The No. 1 doubles team of Carolyn Maser and Mia Golka won a pair of matches to finish fifth. The Crusader duo defeated Omaha Duchesne’s Paulina Gilgenast and Elizabeth Goebel in the fifth-place match.

Brooklyn Kolbet went 1-1 during the second day. After dropping her first match, she defeated Kearney Catholic’s Makenzie Schroeder to finish seventh at No. 2 singles.

Lowry said the players showed how much pride they had in coming back and competing after suffering losses on Thursday.

“A lot of time on that second day, if you aren’t going for that championship, it’s easy for kids to not give their best effort,” he said. “I’ve seen a lot of teams do that. Our kids have a lot of pride in what they do. They came back and did a great job.”

Lowry said he enjoyed coaching the Crusaders this season and was happy with the fourth-place finish.

“The kids had a great two days for us,” Lowry said. “I thought for the most part that they competed well for us. I feel lucky to have coached a great group of young ladies this season. We had great leadership from our seniors and everyone enjoyed each other this season. It was really an enjoyable season.”

Grand Island medals two in Class A tennis

Grand Island Senior High left the Class A tournament with two medalists Friday at Tranquility Park in Omaha.

The No. 2 doubles team of Finley Evans and Claire Kelly won a pair of matches to finish fifth. The duo defeated Fremont’s Adisyn Mendlik and Rebecca Baker 9-8 (7-2) in the fifth-place match.

The No. 1 doubles team of Macy McDonald and Katie Wemhoff went 1-1 to take seventh. The two lost their first consolation match before defeating Omaha Marian’s Sydney Schroeder and Lauren Mendlick 8-6 in the seventh-place match.

That allowed the Islanders finished with 14.75 points.

State Tennis Tournament

Class A

At Tranquility Park in Omaha.

Team scores

Lincoln East 46, Lincoln Southeast 41, Omaha Marian 38, Lincoln Southwest 36.5, Omaha Westside 31, Millard North 28.25, Kearney 20.75, Lincoln North Star 18.625, Elkhorn South 18.125, Lincoln Pius X 15, Grand Island 14.75, Fremont 14.25, Gretna 12, Papillion-La Vista 12, Millard West 10, Columbus 6, Lincoln High 6, Omaha Bryan 4, Omaha Central 4, Bellevue East 2, Bellevue West 2.

Place matches

No. 1 singles: 1, Belinda Rademacher, LE, def. Camilla Ibrahimova, LSE, 6-4, 6-2. 3, Grace Greenwald, OW, def. Elsa Jurrens, Marian, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3). 5, Cecilia Ulrich, LPX, def. Lucy Cho, MN, 8-4. 7, Olivia Flood, Ky, def. Ellie Adamson, ES, 8-4. No. 2 singles: 1, Corinne Barber, LSE, def. Cecilia Regan, Marian, 6-2, 6-4. 3, Emma Heacock, Ky, def. Sofia Sarroub, LE, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3. 5, Penelope Brown, LSW, def. Riya Kannapareddy, MN, 8-4. 7, Aly Sherman, ES, def. Meredith Burklund, MW, 8-4. No. 1 doubles: 1, Grace Bartolome-Ella Dean, LSW, def. Gibsen Chapman-Kristina Le, LE, 7-5, 6-2. 3, Ally Keitges-Helen Jamison, LSE, def. Claire Bonnett-Ava Schroeder, OW, 6-4, 6-3. 5, Eunice Cho-Zoey Norris, MN, def. Caitlin Hudson-Abigail Lottman, LNS, 8-1. 7, Macy McDonald-Kaitlyn Wemhoff, GI, def. Sydney Schroeder-Lauren Mendlick, Marian, 8-6. No. 2 doubles: 1, Torrey McManus-Jada Vosik, Marian, def. Parker Brown-Sophia Heinrich, LSW, 6-7 (7), 6-3, 7-5. 3, Ria Boob-Anna Pipinos, MN, def. Katy Terry-Jocelyn Healy, OW, 6-1, 1-6, 7-6 (3). 5, Finley Evans-Claire Kelly, GI, def. Adisyn Mendlik-Rebecca Baker, Fremont, 9-8 (2). 7, Kennedi Leitschuck-Brynn Person, LNS, def. Zoe Campbell-Kendal Hasemann, 9-7.

Class B

At Woods Tennis Center

​Team scoring

Elkhorn North 42, Elkhorn 37.5, Omaha Duchesne 37, GICC 25.125, Omaha Skutt 24, Lincoln Christian 22, Bennington 19, McCook 18.75, Kearney Catholic 18.5, Omaha Mercy 16.75, Omaha Brownell Talbot/Concordia 14, Lexington 14, Scottsbluff 12, York 11, Norris 10, Ralston 8.125, Gothenburg 8, Hastings 6.5, Adams Central 4, Beatrice 4, Holdrege 4, Nebraska City 4, Ogallala 4, Omaha Roncalli 4, Blair 2, Crete 2, Gering 2, Hastings St. Cecilia 2, Hershey 2, Omaha Gross 2, Alliance 0, South Sioux City 0, St. Paul 0, Waverly 0, Wilber-Clatonia 0.

Place matches

No. 1 singles: 1, Ina Satpathy, OD, def. Kira Ozyomaya, Elk. 3, Kailee Bailey, Benn, def. Scarlett Lunning, OS. 5, Ellie Peterson, York, def. Luna Mo Anna Werner, KC. 7, Eleanore Slavik, OM, def. Emily Cornwell, Goth. No. 2 singles: 1, Tanya Bachu, OBT, def. Sophia Jones, EN. 3, Lindsey Wessling, OM, def. Isabella Hecht, Nor. 5, Keira Erickson, Hast, def. Isabelle Bree, OD. 7, Brooklyn Kolbet, GICC, def. Makenzie Schroeder, KC. No. 1 doubles: 1, Camryn Jacobsmeier-Haylee Wolf, EN, def. Jenna Wiltfong-Alyssa Gove, LC. 3, Paulina Fomicheva-Julia Gates, Elk, def. Quinlan Sullivan-Anna Weberg, OS. 5, Mia Golka-Carolyn Maser, GICC, def. Paulina Gilgenast-Elizabeth Goebel, OD. 7, Isabelle Clause-Abigail Johnson, MC, def. Marianna McDowell-Gracey Smith, Lex. No. 2 doubles: 1, Grace Jesske-Allison Tabaka, EN, def. Tristyn Hedman-Gracie Woods, GICC. 3, Ella Schutte-Kathlene Schultz, Elk, def. Haley Hernandez-Sandoval-Kayleigh Cetak, Lex. 5, Jaci Meyers-Carley Peters, MC, def. Leila Ayoub-Chloe Rankin, OD. 7, Kamile Adler-Lexi Paskach, Ral, def. Greta Hegarty-Stella Mumgaard, OBT.

