State Tennis: Grand Island Central Catholic No. 2 doubles makes semifinals

LINCOLN — The Grand Island Central Catholic No. 2 doubles team entered the Class B girls state tennis tournament with a perfect record.

That record stayed that way after the first day.

The No. 2 doubles team of Tristyn Hedman and Gracie Woods improved to 21-0 by winning three matches during Thursday’s action at the Woods Tennis Center.

That has the Crusaders sitting in fourth place in the team standings with 20 points.

GICC coach James Lowry said he was pleased with what he saw, especially since it’s their first time down at state. He added that their success also goes to Avery Kelly and Maddie Weyers, who have competed with them for that spot all season long.

“They’ve never played down here before but they are just so competitive,” Lowry said. “They just find a way to compete and win and are coachable girls.

“And part of the credit goes to Avery and Maddie. Those four have battled for that spot. I think it’s made them all better.”

Hedman and Woods, who are the No. 1 seed at No. 2 doubles, won three matches, including a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Ralston’s Kamille Adler and Lexi Paskach in the quarters.

The duo will battle Lexington’s Haley Hernandez-Sandoval and Kayleigh Cetak Friday.

The Crusaders suffered some losses in the quarterfinals.

Brooklyn Kolbet, the No. 2 seed at No. 2 singles, dropped her quarterfinal to Omaha Mercy’s Lindsey Wessling 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (10-2).

Mia Golka and Carolyn Maser, the No. 6 seed at No. 1 doubles, fell to Elkhorn’s Paulina Fomicheva and Julia Gates 6-2, 6-4.

Despite the losses, Lowry said he was happy with how they competed.

“I really can’t fault their efforts,” Lowry said. “Those girls just battled and battled but just came up short. They showed great competitiveness in their matches. I was happy with how everyone competed today.”

Both of them drop to consolation matches and can finish no better than fifth.

No. 1 singles player Ayonya Birthi, who was the No. 5 seed, was upset in the second round by No. 12-seed Eleanore Slavik of Omaha Mercy.

Lowry said the Crusaders need to continue their game when their matches Friday get under way.

“We just need to come out and compete. We don’t need to change anything on the second day of state,” Lowry said. “The kids just need to trust what they’ve done all year. We’ve been very competitive down here and I hope we can continue to do that.”

Friday’s action at Woods get under way at 9 a.m.

Grand Island’s doubles teams make quarters before falling

Grand Island Senior High put both of its doubles teams into the quarterfinals of the Class A state tournament.

But those teams both fell in their matches during Thursday’s action at Harry & Gail Koch Family Tennis Center at Tranquility Park in Omaha.

The No. 1 doubles team of Macy McDonald and Katie Wemhoff, who were the No. 6 seed, won a pair of matches before falling to Omaha Westside’s Claire Bonnett and Ava Schroeder, the No. 3 seed, 7-5, 7-5.

The No. 2 doubles team of Finley Evans and Claire Kelly, the No. 5 seed, also won two matches before suffering a 6-2, 7-5 loss to Millard North’s Ria Boob and Anna Pipinos, the No. 4 seed.

Both teams fall into the consolation rounds Friday and can finish no better than fifth.

No. 2 singles player Katelyn Rodriguez went 1-1 during her day. She defeated Lincoln Pius X’s Jacey Tran 6-4, 6-2 before falling to Kearney’s Emma Heacock 6-0, 6-0 in the second round.

Annika Staab fell in her No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-2 to Millard North’s Lucy Cho in the opening round.

Day two action gets under way at 9 a.m. Friday.

