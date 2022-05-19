State Track Meet: Aurora's Gage Griffith pulls off double double after winning discus

OMAHA — Aurora’s Gage Griffith pulled off the double-double in the throwing events during his senior year.

One day after the claiming the Class B shot put, the Huskie senior came out and captured the Class B discus title.

And just like yesterday, it wasn’t the throw he wanted to win with, but the 168-11 toss was enough.

“I wasn’t happy with my performance but I did enough to get (the) win today,” Griffith said.

His winning throw came on his second attempt of prelims.

He fouled on all of his attempts in finals. Columbus Lakeview’s Landon Ternus was second with a throw of 167-10.

Griffith said he had to throw in a crosswind which made it difficult for him and the other throwers, which wasn’t the same in Class A as there were two competitors who threw over 180-0 earlier in the day. That included Class A champion Caiden Fredrick of Papillion-LaVista South, who threw 185-6.

“When I watched Class A, the wind was perfect for them as it was a righthanded head wind but it switched to a crosswind in Class B,” Griffith said. “It was pushing discuses down. It was really tough today for everybody.”

Griffith is the first thrower to repeat in both the shot put and discus since former Nebraska football player Cameron Jurgens of Beatrice accomplished that feat in Class B in 2017 and 2018.

Griffith said Jurgens was an athlete he enjoyed watching when he competed for the Orangemen.

“Not many people can

say they have done that (won back-to-back titles in both throwing events) except for Cam,” Griffith said. “I remember watching him when I was in middle school and I thought he was super elite. For me to even be at that level, I didn’t ever think that was ever going to happen.”

Carsen Staehr brought home a pair of medals as he finished seventh in both the long jump (21-5 3/4) and 200 (22.80).

Those efforts helped the Huskies finish fifth with 34 points.

St. Paul's Wells relieved of second 800 title

Conner Wells felt a lot of pressure this season.

The St. Paul senior was the returning state champion in both the 400 and 800.

Wells was able to win one of the two Class B races again. He captured the 800 at 1:56.01 but finished second in the 400 at 49.77.

“Coming back as a state champion puts a lot of pressure on you,” Wells said. “A lot of people talked about it with me during the season. There was great competition this year. I’m glad I was able to win one of those races again.”

Wells didn’t try to do too much during the 800 as he was in fifth place after the first lap. Then he took off down the final 200 meters and passed Omaha Skutt’s Jack Wade down the stretch.

Wade was second at 1:56.32 while Norris’ Tanner Cooper was third at 1:56.62.

Wells said he felt he ran a smart race.

“I raced a few of those guys this year and I knew what they were capable of,” Wells said. “I just tried to stay within reaching distance and I had a lot left at the end there.”

But during the 400, Sidney’s Mitchell Deer had the early lead and never allowed Wells to catch him as he ran a 49.42.

“Deer got out pretty fast. I wasn’t surprised by that. I just really felt it after that first 200,” Wells said. “I tried my best but couldn’t catch him.”

Rylan Birkby brought home two medals as well. He finished third in the 200 (22.28) and fourth in the 400 (50.21).

The other medalist came in the triple jump where Jonah Paulsen came in seventh (43-8 1/4).

That allowed the Wildcats to finish sixth with 31 points.

“I thought Rylan did a really great job. He’s worked hard all season to get what he got,” Wells said. “And Jonah is coming back next year and he has a chance to do very well.”

