State Track Meet: Northwest wins 400 relay, sets Class B state record

OMAHA — After already setting the Class B state record, Samantha Roby said the Northwest 400 relay had enough to better their time.

The senior was correct.

One week after setting the record during the B-5 district meet, the Vikings bettered their time by capturing the race with a new Class B state-record 48.12 Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.

Roby joined Kyra Ray, Avyn Urbanski and Grace Baasch on the relay.

“We knew we had a chance to run faster in that race, especially with the adrenaline of running at state,” Roby said. “We really wanted to win that race.”

That effort helped the Vikings finish fifth with 41 points in the team standings. Elkhorn North won the team title with 79.5 points.

The Vikings were in cruise control the whole race with no bad exchanges and were never challenged. Bennington was second at 48.98.

“Kyra got out really well and Avyn gets out well after the first exchange and then Grace runs a really great curve, and Samantha just took it home running into a headwind,” NW coach Brandon Harrington said. “They just rolled and I thought it was faster when they crossed the line. It was unbelievable.”

The previous record was set by Blair in last year’s state meet at 48.75.

Roby said there was motivation for the Vikings, who had one of the top times last year but failed to qualify because of a bad handoff at districts.

“We watched that record get broken last year,” she said. “This year, we were ready to run and we had a lot of fire under our belts coming in this year. We really wanted to break that record because we knew we could do it.”

Harrington said the four girls are deserving of that state record.

“The girls trusted us and Greg Ray (Kyra’s dad) does such a great job getting those girls ready with handoffs and keeping them positive,” Harrington said. “It was a great way for those girls, especially Samantha as a senior, to leave their legacy for us at state track.”

Roby almost brought home another win as she was so close in winning the 400. But Elkhorn North’s Sydney Stodden just nipped Roby at the end. Stodden was clocked at 58.263, while Roby finished at 58.268.

“That was a fun race to compete in,” she said. “I couldn’t believe how close that was.”

Roby and Urbanski brought home a couple more medals from the state meet. They joined Reba Mader and Kamyrnn Mings on the 1,600 relay team that finished fourth (4:01.90).

Urbanski was sixth in the 100 (12.52) and eighth in the 200 (25.81), while Roby was eighth in the 100 (12.62).

Mader finished fourth in the 400 (1:00.12) and fifth in the 800 (2:22.77).

Aizlynn Krafka came in seventh in the 100 hurdles (15.93).

Mader and Mings joined Reagan McIntyre and Whitney Loman on the 3,200 relay that finished seventh (9:57.96) on Wednesday.

And not to be outdone, the Northwest boys finished with a pair of fifth-place medalists in finishing with eight points.

Caleb Vokes finished fifth in the pole vault (13-6), while Victor Isele was fifth in the 100 (11.10).

Harrington said it was a great two days for the Vikings.

“Our kids really came out and competed well,” he said. “I can’t say enough (about) what our kids did. I’m excited with what our girls did. They get fifth for the second straight season. Caleb and Victor had great days for us on the boys side. I’m happy that they got to get medals. The kids that qualified all put in great efforts. It was just a great season.”

The Grand Island Senior High girls finished with 10 points and had three medalists.

After finishing third in the long jump with a 17-11 personal record on Wednesday, Emma Rauch-Word finished eighth in the 100 hurdles (15.54).

Briannah Kutschkau brought home a sixth-place finish in the pole vault (10-0) on Wednesday.

