State Track preview: Grand Island Central Catholic looking for Class C title; Northwest to bring big group to state meet

Last season, the Grand Island Central Catholic boys track and field team brought home the Class C state runner-up trophy.

Many of those competitors are back on this year’s Crusaders’ squad who medaled in multiple events.

That has GICC being one of the title contenders during the state track meet. Class C competition gets under way at 9 a.m. Friday at Omaha Burke.

Isaac Herbek and Brayton Johnson all medaled in four events, while Gage Steinke came away with three and Ben Alberts had two. All four medalists are all back and will be competing in multiple events for the Crusaders.

“We have a lot of experience with those four kids medaling in multiple events last year,” GICC coach Keith Kester said. “Hopefully that will play a big role in how we do down there.”

One of the keys for the Crusaders in winning the Class C, District 6 meet on Thursday was having Steinke back, who missed most of the season because of an injury. Steinke was part of four wins, including taking the pole vault at a Class C-best 14-3, while winning the 100 and was part of the winning 1,600 relay. He was also part of the 400 relay that also qualified.

“He really competed well. He was out for about a month and comes back and wins the pole vault and the 100 which were both very competitive events,” Kester said.

To go along with Steinke’s mark in the pole vault, two other Crusaders have the state’s best marks in Class C. Johnson has the fastest time ran in the 400 at 50.09, while Alberts ran the fastest time in Class C at 1:55.83. Steinke has the second-fastest time ran in the 100 at 10.88.

“We have a number of events that have been quality for us and hopefully gives a chance to score a lot of points,” Kester said.

Connor Johnson (400 relay) and Marcus Lowry (triple jump) are the other state qualifiers.

On the girls side, the Crusaders are taking four athletes to the state meet.

Marissa Rerucha has the most success of the qualifiers. The senior was second in the pole vault after clearing 11-0 for the first time.

This year, Rerucha has gone much higher, going as high as 12-1 during the season. That is the best mark in Class C and second-best mark overall in the state, regardless of class.

Kester said he’s excited to see what Rerucha can do.

“These last two years, she keeps getting better and better, especially in big meets,” Kester said. “She always raises to the occasion. I’m looking forward to seeing her compete at state. She’s accomplished so many things in her career and I don’t think she’s done yet.”

The other state qualifiers are Kylee Hasselmann (shot put), Avery O’Boyle (3,200) and Maddie Schneider (shot put).

Kester said he hopes the tough competition GICC sees during the season will help the team this weekend, but he wants the Crusaders to worry about themselves during the state meet.

“We see a lot of good competition during the season, which includes kids from all four classes,” Kester said. “Our kids don’t shy away from tough competition. They seem to thrive on that competition.

“And we need to control and what we can control. We can’t control what other people do. If we just focus on ourselves, the points will take care of themselves.”

Northwest

Northwest will take quite a bit of athletes to the state meet.

The Vikings will have 26 athletes, 14 boys and 12 girls, competing during Class B action Wednesday and Thursday.

That helped Northwest sweep the Class B, District 5 titles in Broken Bow last Tuesday.

That has NW coach Brandon Harrington excited.

“Not only are we taking a lot of kids down, but we are taking a quality group down,” Harrington said. “We tried to move our kids around to see what events they would be successful in. I’m extremely happy with all we’re taking down.”

Grace Baasch (400 relay), Brooklyn Beck (300 hurdles), Aizlynn Krafka (100 hurdles), Whitney Loman (3,200 relay), Chloe Mader (100 hurdles), Reba Mader (400, 800, 1,600 relay, 3,200 relay), Reagan McIntyre (3,200 relay), Sophia McKinney (triple jump), Kamrynn Mings (1,600 relay, 3,200 relay), Kyra Ray (400 relay, pole vault), Samantha Roby (100, 400, 400 relay, 1,600 relay), Avyn Urbanski (100, 200, 400 relay, 1,600 relay) are the girl qualifiers.

The Vikings return a number of athletes with experience who helped them finish fifth at last year’s state meet. Individually, Samantha Roby and Avyn Urbanski earned two medals, while Reba Mader and Aizlynn Krafka (100 hurdles) returning medalists, while many of the same members are part of the 1,600 relay that finished third and 3,200 relay that placed eighth.

The 400 relay is the one event that Northwest has really excelled in. The relay, made up Roby, Urbanski, Kyra Ray and Grace Baasch, ran a Class B state record time of 48.59 during the district meet.

But Harrington said the girls were nervous going into that race. And for good reason. A few of those athletes that were part of the 400 relay had one of the top times in Class B, but a bad exchange had them just missing the spot at state.

“They remembered what happened in last year’s race at district and we moved girls in and out of that race this year because of our depth,” Harrington said. “They were able to put together a great time at districts and they are extremely excited to run at state. They feel like they have a chip on their shoulder because they didn’t get to run at state last year. I think they are in a great spot to run against the great teams in Class B.”

Kian Botts (3,200 relay) Jacob Burger (3,200 relay) Victor Isele (100, 200, shot put), Wyatt Knapp (400, 1,600 relay), Tegan Lemkau (1,600 relay), Chris Medlock (1,600 relay), Jacob Moseley (pole vault), Bishop Placke (3,200 relay), Alex Portillo (300 hurdles), Garrett Richardson (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 1,600 relay), Tyler Salter (1,600, 3,200 relay), Joseph Stein (discus), Caleb Vokes (pole vault), Chase Wiegert (long jump) are the boys qualifiers.

Harrington said he’s excited to see what the boys can do as well.

“We have a lot of kids who are going down there for the first time,” Harrington said. “We have kids who are capable of making the finals in their events and a few kids will get great experience.”

Harrington said he feels the Vikings will put together good performances at the state meet.

“I think our teams are in competitive spots to do very well,” Harrington said. “There will be some competitive teams in both boys and girls and there will be some tight events. We want our kids to be in a great place going into the second day. If we can compete the way I know we can, we’ll do very well.”

Grand Island Senior High

Grand Island Senior High will take 14 competitors to the state meet.

The Islanders have eight boys and six girls competing during the Class A competition Wednesday and Thursday.

Eli Anson (shot put), Hayden Buman (high jump), Cameron Carlson (400, 1,600 relay), Trey Engberg (1,600 relay) Eli Ford (200, 1,600 relay), Kytan Fyfe (1,600 relay), Juan Garcia (3,200) and Yiech Wal (triple jump) qualified for the boys and Rylei Degen (pole vault), Mya Gawrych (300 hurdles), Cassidy Hinken (triple jump), Keira Jones (long jump), Briannah Kutschkau (pole vault) and Emma Rauch-Word (long jump, 100 hurdles) are the girl qualifiers.

Hinken is the lone returning medalist after finishing seventh in the triple jump last year.

Heartland Lutheran

Heartland Lutheran will take a state qualifier to the state track meet.

Kiki Nyanok will compete in both the long jump and 100 in Class D, which will take place Friday and Saturday.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.