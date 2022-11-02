STATE VOLLEYBALL: North Bend Central sweeps past Adams Central

LINCOLN — North Bend Central didn’t play like a team that hadn’t been at the state volleyball tournament since 2017.

The Class C-1, No. 2 and top-seeded Tigers came out relaxed and took care of business in defeating No. 8 Adams Central 25-18, 25-18, 25-20 Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Josie Cleveringa led North Bend with 13 kills, while sisters Kaitlyn and Lindsey Emanuel each had eight kills.

The Tigers will take on No. 5 Gothenburg in the Class C-1 state semifinals at 1 p.m. Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena, while Adams Central sees its season end at 24-10.

NBC coach Amy Sterup said many of the Tiger players are familiar with the state tournament atmosphere in being a part of their three-straight state basketball championships.

“They came in knowing what to expect. We may have a few new girls out there, but they handled themselves well,” she said. “I couldn’t have asked a better game from the players. We played some good volleyball.”

And all match long, the Patriots had a hard time getting the ball around Kaitlyn Emanuel, who had eight blocks. That affected Adams Central’s offense in committing 16 unforced hitting errors.

“We probably hit about as bad as we did hit all season,” Lollman said. “We knew their block was going to be strong, but we did some uncharacteristic things. That allowed us to play catchup the entire match. It’s hard to play when you do that.

“And it seemed like they kept No. 9 (Emanuel) in the front row long periods of times. And when she went to the back row, she got back into the front row pretty quick. That made it hard.”

Sterup said Kaitlyn Emanuel had a big night on the block for the Tigers.

“She’s just a big blocker for us,” Sterup said. “She knows what it takes to win, and she really stepped it up for us tonight. She’s been a tremendous leader for us this year.”

Adams Central played its best ball in the third set. Megyn Scott had seven of her team-high 13 kills in the set, including one that helped the Patriots take a 17-16 lead.

But Kaitlyn Emanuel showed she can serve as well. After an Adams Central error tied the match, she served 7-0 run with two ace serves to put the Tigers at match point. The Patriots survived two match points, but setter Sophia Comstock dumped the ball over into the open court to give North Bend the sweep.

“I thought we competed well in the third set, but they just earned their points at the end there,” Lollman said. “We did a much better job in the third, but I wished we could have played better in the first two sets.”

Rachel Gooden added eight kills, while Lauryn Scott chipped in five for Adams Central. Setter Gabby Feeney had 26 assists. Megyn Scott led the defense with 13 digs, while Irelyn Samuelson added 10.

The Patriots finished the year by getting to the state tournament for the third-straight season. That’s something that Lollman said the players should be proud of.

“This is a group, especially the seniors, that set a foundation of expectations. That is something we’ve been trying to build since we got here two years ago,” Lollman said. “They are upset right now because they are competitors, and they weren’t expecting that game to go like it did. But when it’s all said and done, someone gets to go out on a win. I’m proud of what we did this season.”

North Bend Central 3, Adams Central 0

Adams Central (24-10) 18 18 20

North Bend Central (31-1) 25 25 25

ADAMS CENTRAL (Kills-aces-blocks) — Gracie Weichman 0-1-0, Hannah Gengenbach 4-0-0, Kylie Lancaster 1-0-0, Irelyn Samuelson 0-0-0, Megyn Scott 13-0-1, Isabel DeJonge 0-0-0, Gabby Feeney 1-0-0, Lauryn Scott 5-0-1, Rachel Gooden 8-0-1.

NORTH BEND CENTRAL (Kills-aces-blocks) — Sophia Comstock 0-0-0, Kathryn Gaughen 2-1-0, Cassandra Burbach 2-0-0, Lauren Sterup 0-0-0, Lindsey Emanuel 8-2-0, Kaitlyn Emanuel 8-1-8, Josie Cleveringa 13-1-1, Jayla Van Ampting 0-0-0, Brooklyn Shaw 3-0-1.

SET ASSISTS — AC: Feeney 26, Weichman 2, L. Scott 1. NBC: Comstock 31.