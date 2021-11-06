State volleyball third-place matches: Nebraska Christian wins, GICC falls

Class C-1

Crusaders fall in third-place match

LINCOLN – Grand Island Central Catholic fell to Columbus Lakeview in the Class C-1 third place match Saturday.

The Crusaders fell behind in each of the three sets and could never get anything going during a 25-15, 25-17, 25-11 loss to the Vikings at Lincoln Northeast High School.

Chloe Cloud and Lucy Ghaifan both led GICC with six kills and three blocks, while Avery Kelly chipped in four kills. Jenna Heidelk led the defense with 15 digs, while Carolyn Maser dished out 16 assists.

The Crusaders finish the season 31-3.

Columbus Lakeview 3, Grand Island CC 0

Columbus Lakeview (32-5) 25 25 25

Grand Island CC (31-3) 15 17 11

COLUMBUS LAKEVIEW (Kills-aces-blocks) – Jordana Nekl 0-0-0, Ava Tessendorf 0-2-0, Elizabeth Rowe 13-1-0, Madison Vogt 11-1-0, Saylor Eberhart 0-0-0, Josie Bentz 9-0-0, Ellyson Luchsinger 0-0-0, Katee Korte 12-0-0, Mallori Kucera 4-0-0, Tori Osten 2-0-0