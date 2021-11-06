State volleyball third-place matches: Nebraska Christian wins, GICC falls

Class C-1
Crusaders fall in third-place match
LINCOLN – Grand Island Central Catholic fell to Columbus Lakeview in the Class C-1 third place match Saturday.
The Crusaders fell behind in each of the three sets and could never get anything going during a 25-15, 25-17, 25-11 loss to the Vikings at Lincoln Northeast High School.
Chloe Cloud and Lucy Ghaifan both led GICC with six kills and three blocks, while Avery Kelly chipped in four kills. Jenna Heidelk led the defense with 15 digs, while Carolyn Maser dished out 16 assists.
The Crusaders finish the season 31-3.
Columbus Lakeview 3, Grand Island CC 0
Columbus Lakeview (32-5) 25 25 25
Grand Island CC (31-3) 15 17 11
COLUMBUS LAKEVIEW (Kills-aces-blocks) – Jordana Nekl 0-0-0, Ava Tessendorf 0-2-0, Elizabeth Rowe 13-1-0, Madison Vogt 11-1-0, Saylor Eberhart 0-0-0, Josie Bentz 9-0-0, Ellyson Luchsinger 0-0-0, Katee Korte 12-0-0, Mallori Kucera 4-0-0, Tori Osten 2-0-0
GRAND ISLAND CC (Kills-aces-blocks) – Hannah Gellatly 0-0-0, Tristyn Hedman 0-0-0, Avery Kelly 4-1-0, Jenna Heidelk 0-0-0, Alyssa Wilson 2-0-0, Carolyn Maser 0-1-0, Maddie Weyers 0-0-0, Chloe Cloud 6-0-3, Gracie Woods 2-0-2, Kylee Hasselmann 0-0-0, Lucy Ghaifan 6-0-3.
SET ASSISTS – CL: Gibbs 41, Neki 5, Luchsinger 2. GICC: Maser 16, Cloud 1.
Class D-1
Nebraska Christian regroups to finish third
LINCOLN – After suffering a tough five-set loss in the Class D-1 semifinals Friday, Nebraska Christian regrouped in the third-place match.
The Eagles battled to take third by defeating Elmwood-Murdock 25-22, 23-25, 25-19, 25-23 at Lincoln Northeast.
Shelby McHargue led a balanced Nebraska Christian attack with 17 kills, while Olivia Macken chipped 11 and had two blocks. Reghan Flynn added 10 kills. Ali Bruning dished out 43 assists, while Tabitha Seip led the defense with 30 digs.
The Eagles finish the season at 30-4.
Nebraska Christian 3, Elmwood-Murdock 1
Elmwood-Murdock (23-11) 22 25 19 23
Nebraska Christian (30-4) 25 23 25 25
ELMWOOD-MURDOCK (Kills-aces-blocks) –Sela Rikli 4-0-5, Delaney Frahm 3-1-1, Tatum Backemeyer 0-1-0, Bailey Frahm 5-2-3, Alexis Bacon 11-2-1, Jordan Vogler 7-0-0, Madison Justesen 1-0-0, Brenna Schmidt 19-0-6.
NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN (Kills-aces-blocks) – Olivia Macken 11-0-2, Tabitha Seip 0-2-0, Molly Griess 9-2-0, Shelby McHargue 17-0-0, Hope Seip 0-0-0, Reghan Flynn 10-0-1, Sidney McHargue 9-0-0, Ali Bruning 2-1-0.