State wrestling: Central City to be in the hunt for Class C crown

Dyson Kunz has accomplished a lot during his career at Central City.
The Northern Colorado recruit is a returning state champion who holds the school record in career wins (196) and in career pins (156), along with being a three-time medalist.
Kunz, who captured the Class B 126-pound title last year, is ranked No. 1 in Class C at 138 pounds (NSWCA) and is a heavy favorite to win his weight class.
While the individual honors are nice to have, the Bison senior said there is one more thing he would like to accomplish — help Central City win its first state title since 2013.
“That would the perfect way to end my career,” Kunz said.
Kunz is one of 10 state qualifiers for the Bison, which helps them to be one of the favorites in Class C when it gets started at 5 p.m. Friday at the CHI Health Center.
Drew Garfield (106), Cole Kunz (113), Tristan Burbach (120), Johnny Scarlett (132), Tanner Schneiderheinz (152), Bryce Sutton (160), Sam Moore (170), Jaramie Elton (182) and Gunner Bailey (285) join Dyson as Central City state qualifiers.
Central City coach Darin Garfield said having that many qualifiers will help the top-ranked Bison chances of bringing home a state title, especially going up against No. 2 and defending champion David City, No. 3 Aquinas Catholic and other many others.
“We knew we had to get as many guys punched through as possible if we had any chance,” Garfield said. “I was hoping for double digits and we did that. I’m sure fans will enjoy watching the Class C team race and I’m glad we get to be a part of it.”
Kunz is closing in on some milestones. Already holding the school career win, he is four wins away from win No. 200 and is not far from the Class C career pins record as he is only two away from that mark.
Garfield has been amazed what Dyson Kunz has done in his career.
“He’s our motor that gets our thing going for sure,” coach Garfield said. “He does whatever it takes to better himself. I don’t know many kids who are willing to put in the time that he does. He travels all over the place to get better in the offseason. And the best thing is he’s coachable and is always looking to better himself. He leads by example by his hard work and does it vocally too. I feel blessed to have Dyson come through our program.”
And Central City has plenty of firepower to help Dyson out.The Bison have three other wrestlers ranked in the top two of their weight class two of which are undefeated in their lineup.
Drew Garfield, Darin’s son, is 43-0 and ranked No. 1 at 106, while Moore is 49-0 and ranked No. 2 at 170. Cole Kunz, Dyson’s younger brother, is ranked No. 2 at 113.
Burbach, rated No. 4 at 120, has beaten top-ranked Aaron Ohnoutka of Bishop Neumann twice in the last two weeks of the postseason and Schneiderheinz is currently unranked in the NSWCA rankings but did beat No. 2 Conner Kreikemeier of Raymond Central in districts last Saturday.
“We have a lot of guys who are battle tested. Our room is filled with very talented kids who get after it every day in practice who make each other better,” coach Garfield said.
Dyson said he will be telling the other Bison wrestlers to do their job and everything else will fall into place.
“I’ll be telling everyone this week to win the match in front of you and the team score will take care of itself,” Dyson said. “It’s all about survive in advance, whether in the winner’s bracket or in the consolation rounds.
“I’m super excited for this week. I can’t wait to see what we can do this week.”
Area undefeated, returning state champions and No. 1-rated wrestlers
There are a few other wrestlers in the area who either undefeated, returning state champions and ranked No. 1 in the NSWCA rankings.
Broken Bow’s Lathan Duda captured the Class C, 182-pound title last year. This season, the Indian senior is 47-0 and No. 1 at 195 pounds in Class B.
Palmer’s Ruger Reimers won the Class D, 145-pound title last year. Reimers is ranked No. 1 at 145 pounds and is two wins away from the Class D career wins record as he currently is at 203. Teammate Chet Wichmann is ranked No. 1 at 220.
Nebraska Christian’s Carl Mundt took the 195 title in Class D last year. Mundt is ranked No. 1 at 220 in Class C.
Grand Island Senior High’s Blake Cushing captured the 126 title in Class A last year. He is ranked No. 2 in the weight class.
Aurora has a pair of No. 1 rated wrestlers in Class B in Caden Svoboda and Trevor Kluck. Svoboda is No. 1 at 106 pounds, while Kluck is No. 1 at 145.