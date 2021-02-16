State wrestling: Central City to be in the hunt for Class C crown

“We knew we had to get as many guys punched through as possible if we had any chance,” Garfield said. “I was hoping for double digits and we did that. I’m sure fans will enjoy watching the Class C team race and I’m glad we get to be a part of it.”

Kunz is closing in on some milestones. Already holding the school career win, he is four wins away from win No. 200 and is not far from the Class C career pins record as he is only two away from that mark.

Garfield has been amazed what Dyson Kunz has done in his career.

“He’s our motor that gets our thing going for sure,” coach Garfield said. “He does whatever it takes to better himself. I don’t know many kids who are willing to put in the time that he does. He travels all over the place to get better in the offseason. And the best thing is he’s coachable and is always looking to better himself. He leads by example by his hard work and does it vocally too. I feel blessed to have Dyson come through our program.”

And Central City has plenty of firepower to help Dyson out.The Bison have three other wrestlers ranked in the top two of their weight class two of which are undefeated in their lineup.