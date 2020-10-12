Steady progress throughout season results in state tourney appearance for Central City

“We’re so excited to have the opportunity,” Moser said. “We’re thankful to be playing ball with everything going on in the world. We know this will be a challenge, but all of our kids and coaches love to play this game. There’s going to be nice weather, and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

To pull off some surprises as the eighth seed, Central City needs to play its best softball of the season.

“We can not hurt ourselves,” Moser said. “We have to take care of the ball. It’ll be a different atmosphere, so we’ll have to relax and play our game. You have to do everything that you can do to hit and catch the ball under pressure.”

Hastings St. Cecilia (23-11)

A small roster continues to produce big for Hastings St. Cecilia.

The Hawkettes return to the Class C state tournament for the second consecutive year with a team comprised of 10 players.

Junior catcher Shaye Butler is averaging .546 with 41 RBIs, 12 home runs and 36 runs. Junior shortstop Kiersten Kober is hitting .477 with 11 homers, 33 RBIs and 40 runs.

Sophomore Allison Stritt took over the pitching duties this year and is 20-7 with a 3.97 ERA.