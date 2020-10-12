Steady progress throughout season results in state tourney appearance for Central City

The Central City softball team put together the type of season every coach hopes for no matter how that translates into the win/loss column.
“We’ve been playing very well and continued to get better,” coach Neely Moser said.
Accepting roles was important for a team that advanced to a district final last year and only graduated three seniors but saw an influx of four freshman into the starting lineup.
And that did translate well into the win/loss column.
The Bison have gone 22-10 and qualified for their third Class C state tournament appearance.
There were bumps in the road early. Central City started the year with a 19-0 loss to Crete and dropped six of its first seven games.
Then came an 8-game winning streak, and the Bison were starting to show their potential.
“It’s been building,” Moser said. “It didn’t happen overnight. The big thing is we started hitting together as a team. We have the ability to score runs, and that takes the pressure off our pitchers.”
Central City scored 11 or more runs nine times, including a season high of 25.
Senior catcher Taryn Wagner leads the team with a .510 average, 49 runs, 34 RBIs and eight home runs.
Moser said the offense really started clicking when senior second baseman Faith Carroll and sophomore shortstop Ava Steinke heated up.
Carroll has a .494 average with 39 runs and 32 RBIs while Steinke is hitting .432 with 31 RBIs and 26 runs.
That helps freshman Jerzie Schindler, who stepped into the No. 1 pitching role and picked up 19 of the team’s 22 wins. She has a 4.70 ERA.
“Jerzie coming in and throwing as a freshman was a big thing for us,” Moser said.
Central City has also shown an ability to battle back. The Bison fell behind 6-0 to Grand Island Central Catholic in the Lou-Platte Conference tournament final and clawed to within 7-5 when the game was called due to the time limit after the sixth inning.
In subdistrict play, the Bison trailed Polk County 7-2 in the middle of the fifth but rallied to win 8-7.
Central City faces top-seeded Guardian Angels Central Catholic (23-2) in the first round of the state tournament Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Smith Complex in Hastings.
The Bluejays have won 14 in the row and only lost to third-seeded Bishop Neumann and Class A state qualifier Omaha Marian.
Junior first baseman Kayla Fischer is averaging .435 with 36 RBIs and three home runs. Senior pitcher Erin Franzluebber is 21-2 with a 0.64 ERA.
“We’re so excited to have the opportunity,” Moser said. “We’re thankful to be playing ball with everything going on in the world. We know this will be a challenge, but all of our kids and coaches love to play this game. There’s going to be nice weather, and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
To pull off some surprises as the eighth seed, Central City needs to play its best softball of the season.
“We can not hurt ourselves,” Moser said. “We have to take care of the ball. It’ll be a different atmosphere, so we’ll have to relax and play our game. You have to do everything that you can do to hit and catch the ball under pressure.”
Hastings St. Cecilia (23-11)
A small roster continues to produce big for Hastings St. Cecilia.
The Hawkettes return to the Class C state tournament for the second consecutive year with a team comprised of 10 players.
Junior catcher Shaye Butler is averaging .546 with 41 RBIs, 12 home runs and 36 runs. Junior shortstop Kiersten Kober is hitting .477 with 11 homers, 33 RBIs and 40 runs.
Sophomore Allison Stritt took over the pitching duties this year and is 20-7 with a 3.97 ERA.
St. Cecilia opens Wednesday at 9 a.m. against third-seeded Bishop Neumann (25-7).
The Cavaliers are led by junior infielder Mary Chvatal (.558, 49 runs, 21 RBIS) and sophomore outfielder Avery Mayberry (.419, 40 RBIs, 26 runs). Junior pitcher Macy Sabatka is 16-5 with a 2.35 ERA.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!