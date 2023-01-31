Strong defensive outing not enough for Grand Island Senior High

Another strong showing on the defensive end for Grand Island Senior High kept it competitive to the finish Tuesday night against Lincoln East.

Still, the Class A No. 6-rated Spartans were able to overcome an offensive drought in the fourth quarter to hold off the Islanders 50-44 on senior night for GISH.

“Lincoln East kind of stretched us a little bit early, but our kids just competed, fought through and handled some adversity early on,” Grand Island coach Jeremiah Slough said. “We knew that they were going to have a plan against our zone — coach (Jeff) Campbell is one of the best in the state — and they attacked our zone a little differently and that caused us problems in the first half.

“But we really adjusted after that and did a nice job of shutting them down in the second half.”

After taking a 44-37 lead on Connor Johnson’s putback to beat the third quarter buzzer, the Spartans were held without a field goal the rest of the way. Lincoln East was scoreless for the first 6:38 of the fourth quarter before making six free throws in the final 1:22.

“Our zone does a good job of rotating and things look open when they aren’t,” Slough said. “We anticipate really well when the ball is in the air. They understand that in order for us to stay in games, that’s our ticket to success.

“Our guys have done a good job of staying the course and making sure that we take away the other team’s best player. We try to identify our opponent’s strengths and make their other guys try to beat us.”

While the loss dropped Grand Island to 3-14 on the season, Slough’s team has found its identity on the defensive end. The Islanders haven’t allowed an opponent to top the 60-point mark in the month of January and held Lincoln East to 37.5% shooting (18 of 48) from the field, including going 4 of 19 from 3-point range.

“Grand Island is improving and is not a team you want to see come district time because their players are consistently getting better, they’re playing better together as a team, learning their system and what’s being asked of them,” Campbell said. “They have length and they were shooting the ball well at times. They were doing a really nice job.”

Carter Mick scored 11 points to lead Lincoln East (12-4). Carter Templemeyer added nine points and Christian Melessa had eight points and a game-high 15 rebounds for the Spartans, who hit 7 of 12 second-quarter shots to lead 29-22 at halftime.

“Early on, we did a good job of getting some paint touches,” Campbell said. “But as the game wore on, we started not shooting the ball very well and they were able to keep packing it in on us and made it difficult for us, offensively.”

Kazadi Mukoma scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Islanders. Riley Plummer finished with 14 points, including four 3-pointers, while Colton Marsh had eight assists for Grand Island, which was 8 of 25 from beyond the arc.

Prior to the game, the Islanders honored their seniors in the program, including Matthew Lual, Roam Rom, Mukoma, Plummer and team manager Levi Argueta.

“It’s uncommon in our program since I’ve been here to have guys that are seniors who really hadn’t played varsity basketball prior to being seniors,” Slough said. “These are guys who really waited for their opportunity. They grew up at every level in our program and they’ve been loyal to us.

“Whatever role we’ve asked them to adopt and embrace, they’ve done that. I’ve been blessed to coach them.”

Lincoln East 50, Grand Island 44

LINCOLN EAST (12-4)

Christian Melessa 3-5 2-2 8, Connor Hamilton 3-7 0-0 8, Jared Townsley 2-6 0-0 5, Carter Tempelmeyer 2-10 5-8 9, Carter Mick 4-13 3-6 11, Eli Barton 0-2 0-0 0, Connor Johnson 2-3 0-0 5, Jang Dak 2-2 0-0 4, Cole Christensen 0-0 0-0 0, Luke Lindquist 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-48 10-16 50.

GRAND ISLAND (3-14)

Mukadi Mukoma 3-8 0-0 7, Riley Plummer 4-11 2-2 14, Kazadi Mukoma 5-11 4-6 17, Colton Marsh 0-4 0-0 0, Broxton Barrientos 0-4 0-0 0, Reid Kelly 3-3 0-0 6, Babur Choul 0-2 0-0 0, Bode Albers 0-0 0-0 0, Jaxon Bernal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-43 6-8 44.

Lincoln East 14 15 15 6—50

Grand Island 10 12 10 12—44

3-point goals—LE 4-19 (Hamilton 2-6, Townsley 1-3, Tempelmeyer 0-4, Mick 0-4, Johnson 1-2), GI 8-25 (M.Mukoma 1-4, Plummer 4-11, K.Mukoma 3-7, Marsh 0-1, Barrientos 0-1, Choul 0-1). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—LE 38 (Melessa 15), GI 24 (K.Mukoma 9). Assists—LE 11 (Melessa 3), GI 12 (Marsh 8). Turnovers—LE 11, GI 13. Total fouls—LE 16, GI 15. Technicals—None. A—NA.

GIRLS

Lincoln East 63, Grand Island 20

Class A No. 8-rated Lincoln East had three players score in double figures on its way to a 63-20 road victory over Grand Island Senior High.

Regan Barnard had 12 points to lead the Spartans (12-4), while Susie Bovaird and Lillie Shaw scored 10 points apiece. Six-foot-1 senior Kaylee Denker added six points, six rebounds and four blocked shots for Lincoln East.

Grand Island was led by Hailey Kenkel’s 10 points. Kenkel and fellow seniors Emma McCoy, Eva Kahnt, Nyagoaa Khor and Mya Gawrych were honored on senior night following the contest.

“This is a group of really great young women,” Grand Island coach Kathryn Langrehr said. “If they put their minds to it, they’ll be very successful at all the things that they chose to do. I’m thankful to them for the foundation they’re trying to build for the program this year.

“To try to completely turn things around in one year would be a huge undertaking, but I think we’ve made some headway. I’m just thankful for their time, energy, commitment and positivity.”

Lincoln East 63, Grand Island 20

LINCOLN EAST (12-4)

Susie Bovaird 4-6 0-0 10, Lillie Shaw 3-6 4-6 10, Regan Barnard 5-9 2-2 12, Ellie Bovaird 0-0 3-4 3, Kaylee Denker 2-4 2-4 6, Madison Adams 1-3 1-2 4, Brookelyn Rasmussen 3-6 0-0 7, Leighton Nyberg 2-5 1-1 5, Taelyn Hanus 0-2 1-2 1, Leila Nachi 0-2 0-0 0, Lexi Tempelmeyer 1-2 0-0 2, Hadley Bailey 1-1 0-0 3, Addison Shirk 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-46 14-21 63.

GRAND ISLAND (0-16)

Eva Kahnt 0-3 0-0 0, Nyagoaa Khor 1-5 2-4 4, Mya Gawrych 0-3 1-4 1, Hailey Kenkel 2-6 4-5 10, Emma McCoy 1-4 0-0 2, Nyaruot Wal 1-4 0-1 2, Elli Ward 0-2 0-0 0, Raygan Hoos 0-0 0-0 0, Lidia Yusif 0-1 1-3 1. Totals 5-28 8-17 20.

Lincoln East 24 20 12 7—63

Grand Island 5 8 2 5—20

3-point goals—LE 5-12 (S.Bovaird 2-3, Shaw 0-1, Barnard 0-3, Adams 1-1, Rasmussen 1-2, Hanus 0-1, Bailey 1-1), GI 2-12 (Kahnt 0-1, Khor 0-1, Kenkel 2-3, McCoy 0-2, Wal 0-2, Ward 0-1). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—LE 29 (Denker 6), GI 27 (McCoy 5). Assists—LE 8 (Denker 3), GI 4 (Gawrych 2). Turnovers—LE 10, GI 29. Total fouls—LE 15, GI 16. Technicals—None. A—NA.