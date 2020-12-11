Strong fourth quarter allows Crusaders to defeat Scotus

Trailing 38-37 after three quarters, Grand Island Central Catholic got a lift from Jenna Heidelk and regained its scoring touch down the stretch to pull away for a 58-43 home-court victory over Columbus Scotus on Friday night.
The Class C-1 No. 9-rated (Omaha World-Herald) Crusaders opened the fourth quarter with an 11-0 run and outscored the Shamrocks 21-5 over the game’s final 7:20. GICC hit 17 of 20 attempts from the free-throw line in the final frame, including their last 10.
Heidelk scored 16 of her game-high 19 points in the second half. The 5-foot-4 junior guard finished 10 of 10 from the foul line and was 3 of 5 from beyond the 3-point arc to help alleviate some of the pressure on GICC leading scorer Rylie Rice.
“I just knew that they were guarding Rylie tough, so I had to do something to help her out,” Heidelk said. “My shot felt good, so I just went with it and we had a lot of good leaders out there who stepped up. We had good balance.”
Rice added 18 points for the Crusaders (4-0). Lucy Ghaifan added nine points and six rebounds and Chloe Cloud had five points and six boards as GICC’s post players also shouldered more of the scoring load in the second half.
Crusaders’ coach Stacia Rice said the emergence of Heidelk and executing a high-low passing game in the post helped turn things around for GICC after the intermission.
“All of our kids can shoot the ball and they’re very good athletes,” Rice said. “They just need to trust themselves and that’s what Jenna did tonight. Last year, we wouldn’t have been able to do something like this where we found other options when our opponent tried to take Rylie out of the game.
“That shows a lot of growth and how far they’ve come in their maturing process.”
The Crusaders started fast, taking an 11-2 lead on the strength of eight points by Rylie Rice, including a pair of 3-pointers. However, Scotus responded with a 17-0 run to take a 19-11 lead with 4:37 to play in the second quarter, holding the Crusaders scoreless for a span of 9:26.
GICC committed 15 turnovers in the first half, but cut that number to two in the second half. The Crusaders were turnover-free in the fourth quarter.
“They were just taking us out of our game and we were allowing them to do that,” Coach Rice said of the Shamrocks. “Scotus plays good defense — I don’t want to take anything away from them — but we weren’t mentally prepared and we weren’t ready to play basketball and we got into some foul trouble, which made me a little nervous.”
Heidelk certainly helped calm her coach’s nerves in the second half. She drained back to back 3-pointers midway through the third quarter and helped keep Scotus at bay in the fourth, making all eight of her free-throw tries in the final 4:41.
“A couple of them felt like they may be off, but they all went in tonight,” said Heidelk, whose team was 20 of 23 from the line. “I just focused on going through my routine and it was working out for me.”
Janae Rusher had 10 points and nine rebounds and Hailey Steffensmeier added 10 points for Columbus Scotus (1-2).
BOYS
GICC 61, Columbus Scotus 50
Grand Island Central Catholic’s solid shooting performance didn’t seem to impress Crusaders’ coach Tino Martinez during Friday night’s 61-50 victory at home over Columbus Scotus.
Class C-2 No. 1-rated GICC shot 53.8% from the floor (21 of 39), including going 12 of 25 (48%) from 3-point range, but Martinez said a so-so defensive performance helped the Shamrocks hang around in the game longer than he would’ve liked. Scotus cut its deficit to 55-50 on a 3-pointer with 3:27 to play before being held scoreless the rest of the way.
“I don’t think offense is going to be the topic of discussion — we’re going to be able to put the ball in the basket, but we have to commit to the other end of the floor and right now, we’re not committed to that and that’s on me” Martinez said. “We’ve got to get that changed. I don’t want to take anything away from Scotus, but we have a long way to go, defensively.
“We’re capable of doing it and we have a lot of the same kids as we had last year when we were very good, defensively, but it takes a commitment and I’m not sure that’s there right now.”
The Shamrocks (1-2) were 17 of 39 shooting from the floor, including going 7 of 15 on 3-point attempts. Seth VunCannon scored 11 points and Trenton Cielocha had 10 to lead Scotus.
The Crusaders countered with a game-high 23 points from Marcus Lowry. The 6-foot-3 junior was 7 of 11 from 3-point range.
“Our 3-point shooting was good and I think we’ll be able to do that throughout the year, but we did miss a lot of things inside, I thought, as the game went on,” Martinez said. “Early on, we were good about getting the ball inside, but we maybe didn’t have quite as good of inside-outside balance as the game wore on.
“We’ve got to put that good mixture together and that’s something we’ll be working on. We’ll make some positive changes going forward.”
Russ Martinez added 11 points and four assists for GICC. Teammate Koby Bales finished with six points, eight assists and six rebounds, while Dei Jengmer had nine points and seven boards.
