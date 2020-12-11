Strong fourth quarter allows Crusaders to defeat Scotus

“All of our kids can shoot the ball and they’re very good athletes,” Rice said. “They just need to trust themselves and that’s what Jenna did tonight. Last year, we wouldn’t have been able to do something like this where we found other options when our opponent tried to take Rylie out of the game.

“That shows a lot of growth and how far they’ve come in their maturing process.”

The Crusaders started fast, taking an 11-2 lead on the strength of eight points by Rylie Rice, including a pair of 3-pointers. However, Scotus responded with a 17-0 run to take a 19-11 lead with 4:37 to play in the second quarter, holding the Crusaders scoreless for a span of 9:26.

GICC committed 15 turnovers in the first half, but cut that number to two in the second half. The Crusaders were turnover-free in the fourth quarter.

“They were just taking us out of our game and we were allowing them to do that,” Coach Rice said of the Shamrocks. “Scotus plays good defense — I don’t want to take anything away from them — but we weren’t mentally prepared and we weren’t ready to play basketball and we got into some foul trouble, which made me a little nervous.”