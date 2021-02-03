Subdistrict formats to be used this week in Classes B-D

The Nebraska Schools Activities Association has been forced to make a lot of changes over the course of the year because of COVID-19.
The wrestling season has been no different, especially for the postseason.
One of the biggest changes is the elimination of the state duals championship. That move was to allow for the addition of subdistricts to the competition calendar for classes B, C and D.
In the normal format, many districts would have too many teams at one location. In the new format, the top four wrestlers in each subdistrict will advance to districts in an eight-man bracket. The number of wrestlers advancing to the state meet the following week will be the same with the top four from each district.
Ron Higdon, the NSAA assistant director for wrestling and who has been in charge of every state dual since it started in 2013, said he would love to see the state duals going but he felt this week was the best week for teams to participate in subdistricts.
“We looked at all options possible at when we would have it, even during the week of the district tournaments,” Higdon said. “But we felt this was the best option. If you ask the teams who had a chance to participate in the state duals this year based on everything that’s going on, I’m sure a majority of them would change the individual state tournament. That would likely be 100% on that.”
Each district, including Class A, was determined, which were serpentine on returning state points. Each B-D district were split in half to determine the subdistricts. So there will be six teams in each subdistrict in Class B, there will be eight in Class C and 11 teams in Class D.
Higdon said one of the main reasons the NSAA went to this was to avoid having too many people in one place at one time.
“In order to do that, we had to go to this format for those classes,” Higdon said.
However, Higdon said he hopes this will be the only year that the NSAA uses the subdistrict format once the virus gets controlled. He hopes more fans will be allowed to watch the state meet as there have been a lot of meets that had fan restrictions.
But Higdon said despite the changes in everything, he’s glad wrestling is going on. He added he was worried about wrestling if football didn’t go well. Football is another high-contact sport, and that appears to have gone well at most Nebraska high schools.
“I said all along that all wrestling people better hope that football goes well, because if football didn’t go well then wrestling didn’t have a chance,” Higdon said. “Well, football went really well. There were some issues, but it wasn’t necessarily passed amongst competition.”
And Higdon said the wrestling season has gone well to this point, even though there has been a few schools who had to shut down for a while because of COVID.
“I know there’s been some instances during the season, but I definitely know there has been a lot of competitions,” Higdon said. “It’s been very good.”
There have been changes made to the state tournament, which will still be held at CHI Health Center Omaha.
The February tournament has been expanded from three days to four, but each class will compete only on two back-to-back days with classes A and D being on Wednesday-Thursday with the championships for both classes being on Thursday night. Classes B and C will on be on Friday-Saturday and the championships will be on Saturday. The finals will still be broadcast on NET.
With everything going on this year and with the few problems the wrestling season has had, Higdon said he’s excited for these next three weeks.
“It’s going to very busy but I’m ready to get it going and I hope the schools are as well,” he said. “It’ going to be exciting especially since we didn’t have spring sports last year. The wrestling season got done a few weeks before it went down.”
Three area schools will host subdistrict tournaments. Aurora will host the B-3B subdistrict, Doniphan-Trumbull has the D2-B subdistrict and Central Valley is in charge in the D3-A subdistrict.
Centura’s Arndt, Ord’s Klein earn medals at NSWCA girls state tourney
The area had two wrestlers bring home medals during the NSWCA Girls High School State Tournament at York last Saturday.
Centura’s Masilia Arndt placed fourth in the 109-pound weight class, while Ord’s Koryn Klein took fifth at 142.
South Sioux City took home the team title with 135.5 points, 5 1/2 better than runner-up Schuyler.
Milestones
Central City’s Dyson Kunz has set another milestone this season. The top-ranked 138-pound senior in Class C (NSWCA) earned his 150th career pin after pinning Winside’s Art Escalante in 0:48 in the finals of the Ainsworth Invite this past Saturday. Kunz also set the school record for career wins.
Marc Zavala covers wrestling for The Independent.