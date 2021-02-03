Subdistrict formats to be used this week in Classes B-D

Each district, including Class A, was determined, which were serpentine on returning state points. Each B-D district were split in half to determine the subdistricts. So there will be six teams in each subdistrict in Class B, there will be eight in Class C and 11 teams in Class D.

Higdon said one of the main reasons the NSAA went to this was to avoid having too many people in one place at one time.

“In order to do that, we had to go to this format for those classes,” Higdon said.

However, Higdon said he hopes this will be the only year that the NSAA uses the subdistrict format once the virus gets controlled. He hopes more fans will be allowed to watch the state meet as there have been a lot of meets that had fan restrictions.

But Higdon said despite the changes in everything, he’s glad wrestling is going on. He added he was worried about wrestling if football didn’t go well. Football is another high-contact sport, and that appears to have gone well at most Nebraska high schools.

“I said all along that all wrestling people better hope that football goes well, because if football didn’t go well then wrestling didn’t have a chance,” Higdon said. “Well, football went really well. There were some issues, but it wasn’t necessarily passed amongst competition.”