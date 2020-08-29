Tali (Fredrickson) Reeves returns to coach against Grand Island Central Catholic

Reeves certainly took things from when she played for Zavala that she’d like to duplicate in her coaching career.

“She’s so calm when she coaches,” Reeves said. “And I think that shows in her players. They just have a calmness. I think her coaching style reflects in how her players play.”

Reeves is now in her second year as head coach at David City after being an assistant there for three seasons. The Scouts went 10-18 a year ago in her first year leading the program.

“Tali is a good coach and she was a great player,” Zavala said. “It’s just going to take some time. I see such improvement already from what they were.

“I think she’ll be a lifer in coaching.”

Zavala and her family came up with two former players she coached against as a head coach. That was Jody (Smith) Gavers, who led Central City to the Class C-1 state title in 2000 and a runner-up finish in 2001, and Centura coach Alison (Janovec) Feeney.

“A lot of them have coached, but they haven’t stayed in it very long,” Zavala said. “One came back to me and said, ‘This is hard. You made it look so easy.’ That was a nice compliment.