Tali (Fredrickson) Reeves returns to coach against Grand Island Central Catholic

Tali (Fredrickson) Reeves walked the halls of Grand Island Central Catholic High School from 2004 to 2008.
During that time she helped the GICC volleyball program to two state championships and a runner-up finish in those four seasons of play. She was all-state her final three years of high school.
“We had some good teams and I had amazing teammates,” Reeves said. “And we were lucky with the teams that we had.”
Reeves was back in the Central Catholic gym Saturday, but this time as head coach for David City.
And sitting over on the other side of the net — just like she has been for 45 seasons — was her old high school coach Sharon Zavala, who holds the state record for wins in a career and had a 1,065-207 record heading into that match against David City after the Crusaders opened the G.I. Kickoff Volleyball Classic with a 25-16, 25-17 win over Milford.
Zavala then picked up the 1,067th win of her career with a 25-8, 25-6 victory over the Scouts.
“That’s going against the best,” Reeves said of Zavala. “She’s quite the coach. She’s been around for a long time and getting to now play against her as a coach is pretty cool. It’s come full circle.
“We struggled, but they’re a good team.”
Reeves certainly took things from when she played for Zavala that she’d like to duplicate in her coaching career.
“She’s so calm when she coaches,” Reeves said. “And I think that shows in her players. They just have a calmness. I think her coaching style reflects in how her players play.”
Reeves is now in her second year as head coach at David City after being an assistant there for three seasons. The Scouts went 10-18 a year ago in her first year leading the program.
“Tali is a good coach and she was a great player,” Zavala said. “It’s just going to take some time. I see such improvement already from what they were.
“I think she’ll be a lifer in coaching.”
Zavala and her family came up with two former players she coached against as a head coach. That was Jody (Smith) Gavers, who led Central City to the Class C-1 state title in 2000 and a runner-up finish in 2001, and Centura coach Alison (Janovec) Feeney.
“A lot of them have coached, but they haven’t stayed in it very long,” Zavala said. “One came back to me and said, ‘This is hard. You made it look so easy.’ That was a nice compliment.
“Lately I haven’t had too many go into coaching. They go on to be doctors. I’ve got smart kids. A lot of times they’re going into the medical field.”
It remains to be seen if any of her current players go into the medical field, but for now they’re doing pretty well on the volleyball court.
David City hung with the Crusaders early in the first set, but with a 12-8 lead senior libero Haily Asche went to the service line and served 13 straight points to end the first set.
In the second set, senior Maddie Urbanski served seven in a row to give Central Catholic a 19-4 lead and the Crusaders cruised from there
“I really thought we played better Thursday night (against Superior),” Zavala said. “But I think these two teams are quality teams and I think David City, they get their serve receive fixed they’re going to have a nice team. I think right now we just have better balance than the teams we’ve played.”
Sophomore Gracie Woods had eight kills and two blocks for the Crusaders against David City. Junior Chloe Cloud had five kills and two blocks.
In the opener against Milford, Evan Glade led the offense with eight kills while Woods had seven. Cloud and Riley Rice added five each.
The Scouts didn’t pass well enough to consistently get into their offense against GICC. Senior Maya Couch led David City with four kills
Reeves said the goal for her team this year is simple.
“Not to self-destruct,” she said. “We’re working on that. You know, just get better every match. Today we didn’t get better, but there will be another game so hopefully we can get things rolling.”
The schedule did the Scouts no favors this season. They opened Thursday against Class C-1 No. 2 St. Paul, a team that finished second in C-1 a year ago.
Later on Saturday, David City dropped a 25-24, 25-13 decision to Aurora. The Huskies also defeated Milford 25-20, 19-25, 25-16
Now the Scouts will have to wait until at least Tuesday when they play Fillmore Central to get their first win of the season.
The Crusaders will open their road schedule at Blue Hill on Tuesday, then host Hastings St. Cecilia — the program they defeated in the C-2 state final a year ago — Thursday night.
Zavala said it’s nice to be 3-0, but there is still plenty of room for improvement.
“As young we are, we’re pretty athletic,” she said. “But some of our transition — didn’t think we transitioned as well today. Communication was pretty good though and our blocking picked up as the day went on.”
Milford 16 17
GICC 25 25
MILFORD (Kills-aces-blocks) — Hannah Kepler 5-0-0, Caitlyn Adams 1-0-0, Sydney Stelling 5-0-0, Sarah Spahr 0-0-0, Savannah Spahr 2-0-1, Taylor Roth 2-0-0, Celia Bontrager 4-0-0, Elle Kratochvil 0-0-0, Avery Saltzman 0-0-0.
GICC (Kills-aces-blocks) — Riley Rice 5-2-0, Chloe Cloud 5-2-0, Carolyn Maser 0-0-1, Evan Glade 8-0-0, Lucy Ghaifan 3-0-1, Haily Asche 0-0-0, Maddie Urbanski 0-1-0, Lauren Taylor 0-0-0.
Set assists — Milford: Stelling 5. GICC: Maser 23.
Digs — GICC: Asche 9, Taylor 4.
David City 8 6
GICC (3-0) 25 25
DAVID CITY (Kills-aces-blocks) — Avery Couch 1-0-1, Lauren Vandenberg 2-0-0, Lili Eickmeier 0-0-0, Maya Couch 1-0-1, Neely Behrns 0-0-0, Payton Andel 0-0-0, Keetlyn Valentine 0-0-0, Shelby Hein 0-0-0, Emily Johnson 1-0-0, Natalie Blum 0-0-0.
GICC (Kills-aces-blocks) — Riley Rice 0-1-0, Chloe Cloud 5-0-2, Carolyn Maser 0-0-0, Eban Glade 2-0-0, Lucy Ghaifan 0-0-4, Gracie Woods 8-0-2, Haily Asche 0-0-2, Maddie Urbanski 0-0-3, Alyssa Wilson 0-0-0.
Set assists — David City: Andel 5. GICC: Maser 15.
Aurora wins pair at GICC
Also at GICC, Aurora won a pair of matches to even its record at 2-2 Saturday.
The Huskies earned a 25-20, 19-25, 25-16 victory over Milford in their first match. Kassidy Hudson led the attack with 10 kills, while Jaylee Schuster added eight kills, three ace serves and two blocks. Cassidy Knust had 15 digs and Kasey Schuster had 15 assists.
Aurora held off David City in the first set to help win 25-23, 25-13 in the second match. Jaylee Schuster led the way with six kills, while Hudson chipped in four. Raina Cattau had eight assists and four ace serves and Knust led the defense with five digs.
The Huskies fell to Class C-1 No. 1 Wahoo and Class B No. 3 Norris in their home triangular on Thursday so coach Lois Hixson said it was good to get some wins.
“We played some good competition on Thursday and we’re only going to get better because of it,” she said. “Today we started slow but we got our serving game going, the rest kind of followed into play. We cut down on our errors later on in both matches and that helped as well.”
