The 2022 Independent area football players to watch

Cohen Evans

Grand Island Senior High

QB, Sr.

Evans wasn’t the starter at quarterback last season but will play a large role in leading this team to success.

Jace Chrisman

Grand Island Senior High

RB/LB, Sr.

After averaging 5.2 yards per carry last season, Chrisman will have an increased role and looks to be one of the best backs in Class A.

Bo Douglass

Grand Island Senior High

DT/OT, Sr.

Douglass is a force to be reckoned with and does a great job of stopping the opponent from rushing up the middle.

Victor Isele

Northwest

TE/DL, Sr.

The North Dakota State commit is a coach’s nightmare coming off the edge. Look for him to provide a presence on offense as well.

Carlos Callazo

Aurora

RB/DB, Sr.

With over 2,000 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns last season, Callazo has a chance to break school records in both categories in his senior campaign.

Hyatt Collins

Adams Central

RB/LB, Sr.

After averaging 7.8 yards a carry last season, Collins looks to improve on that mark and carry the Patriots to another playoff berth.

Quade Peterson

St. Paul

G/DT, Sr.

As the big man up front on defense, Peterson led the Wildcats’ with 52 tackles and ten tackles for loss last season. He has the size-6-foot-3, 265 pounds, to cause a lot of problems for opposing offenses.

Ryan Gabriel

Ord

LB/OG, Sr.

As one of the favorites in Class C-2, Coach Nate Wells called him the best overall player on the Chanticleers. Wells also said he has the potential to be the best player he’s ever coached for the storied program.

Ashton Gragg

Central City

WR/DB, Sr.

Coach Randy Huebert called him an all-state caliber player. Gragg snagged eight touchdowns grabs for 91 receiving yards per game last year.

Carson Kudlacek

Hastings St. Cecilia

QB/DB, Sr.

Leading the Bluehawks as last year’s starting quarterback, Kudlacek threw for over 1400 yards at a 48% completion rate, numbers that could improve again.

Connor Wells

Broken Bow

LB, Sr.

As the anchor in the middle of the Indians’ defense, Wells recorded 103 tackles to lead the team last season. With his wrestling background, he’s able to wrap up ball carriers well.

Klayton Kleffner

Riverside/Spalding Academy

TE/DL, Sr.

Joining from Spalding Academy, Kleffner earned all-state as a receiver last year in 6-man. Now, he’ll get a chance to try to do the same in 8-man.