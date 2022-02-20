Third-quarter stretch helps Grand Island Central Catholic defeat Northwest

For the second-straight night, Grand Island Central Catholic got off to a slow start.
Unlike the Crusaders’ 42-34 win over St. Paul where they took control in the fourth, they took charge after halftime.
While being tied with Northwest at 20-all at the half, Class C-2, No. 5 GICC outscored the Vikingd18-10 in the third quarter to help them take a 53-39 win at Northwest High School.
Marcus Lowry and Isaac Herbek did most of the damage in the quarter. Herbek had eight of his game-high 17 points and Lowry had five of his 15 points in the quarter. The Crusaders also forced six turnovers that led to baskets.
“Once we got going we did some nice things,” GICC coach Tino Martinez said. “We had a great stretch in that 3-minute stretch there where we were able to get a tempo going and we forced a few turnovers. And we had players who played good minutes for us.”
Northwest coach Chip Bahe said the transition turnovers were the ones that hurt the Vikings.
“They made their baskets and we missed our baskets, especially in that quarter. And when we turned the ball over, they were able to take it to the rim and score,” Bahe said. “That was a factor and the big thing.”
But Northwest didn’t back down. Wyatt Jensen scored and got fouled on the play. He missed the free throw but the Vikings got the offensive rebound. Jensen scored while getting fouled again and made the three-point play to bring the deficit to 40-34.
However, the Crusaders controlled the clock the rest of the way, which forced Northwest to foul. They hit their free throws as they were 15 of 16 in the fourth quarter to pull away.
For the game, GICC was 27 of 36 from the free-throw line.
“We were able to use the clock to our advantage in the fourth quarter. They were fouling us and we made our free throws which was critical,” Martinez said.
Jensen and Trevyn Keene both led the Vikings with 10 points. Bahe said he was pleased with the effort Northwest gave in the loss.
“This group continues to play hard for us and they did tonight,” Bahe said. “I was proud with how we competed today.”
Northwest hadn’t played a game since it had played three games in three days, so Martinez said he expected a battle from the Vikings.
“They haven’t played a game since last week so they had a week to prepare for us. They were ready to play today,” Martinez said. “They have some competitive kids and coach Bahe always gets them to compete so we knew we would be in for a dogfight.”
The postseason will start for both teams next week. The Crusaders are the No. 1 seed in the Class C-2, Subdistrict 10 Tournament, while Northwest will play in the Class B, District 7 Tournament. GICC plays the winner of Arcadia-Loup City and Ravenna on Tuesday, while the Vikings take on Hastings at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.