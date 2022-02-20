Third-quarter stretch helps Grand Island Central Catholic defeat Northwest

But Northwest didn’t back down. Wyatt Jensen scored and got fouled on the play. He missed the free throw but the Vikings got the offensive rebound. Jensen scored while getting fouled again and made the three-point play to bring the deficit to 40-34.

However, the Crusaders controlled the clock the rest of the way, which forced Northwest to foul. They hit their free throws as they were 15 of 16 in the fourth quarter to pull away.

For the game, GICC was 27 of 36 from the free-throw line.

“We were able to use the clock to our advantage in the fourth quarter. They were fouling us and we made our free throws which was critical,” Martinez said.

Jensen and Trevyn Keene both led the Vikings with 10 points. Bahe said he was pleased with the effort Northwest gave in the loss.

“This group continues to play hard for us and they did tonight,” Bahe said. “I was proud with how we competed today.”

Northwest hadn’t played a game since it had played three games in three days, so Martinez said he expected a battle from the Vikings.