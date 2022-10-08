Three area teams qualify for state softball tournament

The Grand Island Independent area will have three teams represented at the state softball tournament in Hastings next week.

Northwest will represent the city of Grand Island, while Hastings St. Cecilia and Central City are the other two teams.

The state tournament will be from from Oct. 12-15 with all classes being played on each day. All games will also be played at the Bill Smith Softball Complex.

In Class B, No. 4 Northwest (29-3), which is the third seed at state, makes it for the third consecutive year and seventh time overall after defeating Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli Catholic 10-2 and 12-0 in a best of three series for the B-3 district championship.

The Vikings will play No. 8 Seward at 9 a.m. on Wednesday on Field #3.

In Class C, No. 3 St. Cecilia (32-2) earned the first seed at state after making it for the fourth consecutive year and fourth time overall. The Hawkettes reached state by defeating Fillmore Central/EMF 16-3 and 10-3 in the best of three series for the C-1 district championship.

St. Cecilia will play against No. 4 Milford at 11:30 a.m. on Field #1 on Wednesday.

Also in Class C, No. 6 Central City (24-3) earned the fourth seed and made state for the first time since 2020 and the fourth time overall. The Bison reached state by shutting out Ponca 10-0 and 9-0 in the best of three series for the C-4 district championship.

The Bison will play No. 7 Malcolm at 11:30 a.m. on Field #4 on Wednesday.

CLASS A

At the Smith Softball Complex, Hastings

Wednesday

Game 1—Gretna (34-0) v. Papillion-LaVista South (20-12), 2 p.m.

Game 2—Millard North (23-8) v. Lincoln East (30-7), 2 p.m.

Game 3—Elkhorn South (25-8) v. Papillion-LaVista (21-8), 2 p.m.

Game 4—Omaha Marian (29-2) v. Lincoln Southwest (27-12), 2 p.m.

Game 5—Winner Game 1 v. Winner Game 2, 7 p.m.

Game 6—Winner Game 3 v. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Game 7—Loser Game 1 v. Loser Game 2, 11:30 a.m.

Game 8—Loser Game 3 v. Loser Game 4, 11:30 a.m.

Game 9—Loser Game 6 v. Winner Game 7, 2 p.m.

Game 10—Winner Game 8 v. Loser Game 5, 2 p.m.

Game 11—Winner Game 5 v. Winner Game 6, 7 p.m.

Game 12—Winner Game 9 v. Winner Game 10, 7 p.m.

Friday

Game 13—Winner Game 12 v. Loser Game 11, 11:30 a.m.

Game 14—Winner Game 11 v. Winner Game 13, 2 p.m.

Game 15—If needed, 30 minutes after completion of Game 14.

CLASS B

At the Smith Softball Complex, Hastings

Wednesday

Game 1—Blair (29-4) v. Waverly (16-11), 9 a.m.

Game 2—Bennington (21-10) v. Elkhorn (18-9), 9 a.m.

Game 3—Northwest (29-3) v. Seward (24-9), 9 a.m.

Game 4—Wahoo (28-2) v. Scottsbluff (23-8), 9 a.m.

Game 5—Winner Game 1 v. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

Game 6—Winner Game 3 v. Winner Game 4, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

Game 7—Loser Game 1 v. Loser Game 2, 9 a.m.

Game 8—Loser Game 3 v. Loser Game 4, 9 a.m.

Game 9—Loser Game 6 v. Winner Game 7, 11:30 a.m.

Game 10—Winner Game 8 v. Loser Game 5, 11:30 a.m.

Game 11—Winner Game 5 v. Winner Game 6, 4:30 p.m.

Game 12—Winner Game 9 v. Winner Game 10, 4:30 p.m.

Friday

Game 13—Winner Game 12 v. Loser Game 11, 11:30 a.m.

Game 14—Winner Game 11 v. Winner Game 13, 2 p.m.

Game 15—If needed, 30 minutes after completion of Game 14.

CLASS C

At the Smith Softball Complex, Hastings

Wednesday

Game 1—St. Cecilia (32-2) v. Milford (21-8), 11:30 a.m.

Game 2—Central City (24-3) v. Malcolm (25-9), 11:30 a.m.

Game 3—Bishop Neumann (24-5) v. NEN (23-8), 11:30 a.m.

Game 4—Yutan/Mead (29-1) v. Polk County (25-10), 11:30 a.m.

Game 5—Winner Game 1 v. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

Game 6—Winner Game 3 v. Winner Game 4, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

Game 7—Loser Game 1 v. Loser Game 2, 9 a.m.

Game 8—Loser Game 3 v. Loser Game 4, 9 a.m.

Game 9—Loser Game 6 v. Winner Game 7, 2 p.m.

Game 10—Winner Game 8 v. Loser Game 5, 2 p.m.

Game 11—Winner Game 5 v. Winner Game 6, 4:30 p.m.

Game 12—Winner Game 9 v. Winner Game 10, 4:30 p.m.

Friday

Game 13—Winner Game 12 v. Loser Game 11, 11:30 a.m.

Game 14—Winner Game 11 v. Winner Game 13, 2 p.m.

Game 15—If needed, 30 minutes after completion of Game 14.