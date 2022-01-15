 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three champs lead NW girls at home tourney
Three champs lead NW girls at home tourney

Mader

(Independent/Josh Salmon) Northwest's Chloe Mader pinned Pierce's Katelyn Gubbels during their final in Saturday's duals at Northwest.

 Josh Salmon

Emma Harb, Chloe Mader and Isabella Rivera made most of competing in the debut of the Northwest girls tournament.

The Viking trio each won their weight classes, helping the Vikings take second with 47 points, just nine back of champion Pierce.

Harb won the 138-pound weight class after defeating Pierce’s Isabelle Skradla twice, including pinning her in 0:28 in their second match.

Mader easily captured the 152-pound weight class, pinning Pierce’s Katelyn Gubbels in 0:19 in the final.

Rivera pinned teammate Megan Boyd in 5:28 for her title at 165.

Sybrandts said he was proud of the three champions, as well as Miah Kenny, who finished third at 145.

“I’m proud of what the girls did today,” he said. “They are just improving each and every week which is good to see. We just need to keep them healthy as we are hurting with injuries right now.

“Some of them have some high goals on the year and they are doing well with those goals. I’ve been impressed with their work ethic.”

Northwest girls Invite

Team Standings

Pierce 56, Northwest 47, Lewis Central Iowa 43, Conestoga 30, Adams Central 24, Centura 14.

Championship results

114—Kylee Plowman, CON, pinned Ava McNeal, LC, 0:57; 120—Callie Arnold, PIE, pinned Angeline Flores, CON, 1:18; 126—Angeline Skrdla, PIE, pinned Julianna Zubrod, AC, 3:04; 132—Maggie Painter, PIE, pinned Sarah Klein, CEN, 0:24; 138—Emma Harb, NW, pinned Isabelle Skrdla, PIE, 0:28; 145—Mahri Manx, LC, dec. Espie Almazan, LC, 5-1; 152—Chloe Mader, NW, pinned Katelyn Gubbels, PIE, 0:19; 165—Isabella Rivera, NW, pinned Megan Boyd, NW, 5:28.

