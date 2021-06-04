Three city athletes to represent Grand Island in Shrine Bowl

“I’ve very excited to be selected to play and having Daylon getting invited as well is exciting,” Mixon said. “We talk to each other a lot and had a lot of classes together during the school year.

Mixon played on both the offensive and defensive line for the Islanders. Tomlin said Mixon was a player who worked to get to where he is now and took advantage of the quarantine time during the COVID-19 pandemic last year. He finished on the All-Heartland 11-man offense Super Squad as a offensive lineman

“Michael just came out through the ranks during his freshman, then played some reverse and JV ball for us. Then he broke into the varsity lineup as a junior and saw some playing time,” Tomlin said. “Then he just really blossomed into a great player his junior and senior year. He made the most of his COVID time and built himself into a great two-way player for us. He’s definitely been a leader by example and effort. He’s a tough kid and all about team.”

As for Keolavone, it was a challenge for him. He broke his foot during the wrestling season his junior year and then broke it again during the summer. He played on it during his senior season and recorded 60 tackles while playing nose tackle for the Islanders. On offense, he rushed for 336 yards and three touchdowns.