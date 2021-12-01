Three starters back for defending champ Crusaders

It’s title defense time for Grand Island Central Catholic.
The Crusaders come off a Class C-2 championship season looking to mix a combination of veterans and new faces to once again make a run at the top of their class.
“We’ve had a good couple of weeks of practice,” GICC coach Tino Martinez said. “A lot of new faces are involved in our group this year with some familiar faces, but I think we’ve learned on the run here together.”
Three starters return from last year’s balanced scoring 25-4 team.
Senior 6-foot-3 guard Isaac Herbek will start for the fourth season and averaged seven points. Marcus Lowry (6-3 senior forward) put up nine points and is starting for the third year, while Gil Jengmer (6-8 senior center) displayed his development last year to start for the first time and put up 7.5 points.
“I think it’s key anytime you have guys who have been parts of the team the last couple of years,” Martinez said. “Marcus, Isaac and Gil have all played significant minutes in big games for us the last couple of years. Any time you can return that kind of experience it’s a positive thing.
“Then Brayton Johnson has done a nice job of picking up some of the slack. From there, we’re hoping to fill in some depth in the spots around those four guys who have been part of the varsity team the last couple years.”
It was nearly impossible to accurately predict the Crusaders’ leading scorers from game to game last year. They might feature that sort of even scoring again this season.
“Offensively, we’re going to be fairly balanced,” Martinez said. “Isaac, Marcus and Gil were all big parts of what we were able to do the last couple of years, but I think Brayton Johnson, Ishmael Nadir, Jack Kenna and Bowdie Fox give us some guys who are going to be able to play some roles for us that gives us some nice balance.”
One area where the team will look to improve early in the season is on the defensive end.
“We’re probably not as far along defensively as we have been in the past at this point just because we do have a lot of new faces in the mix, but hopefully as we go along we improve on that end of the floor as well,” Martinez said.
The work towards this season began much earlier than the first practices in November.
“We basically start our next season in the summers,” Martinez said. “We’ve talked since day one we want to put ourselves in a position in the end to be in the thick of it to compete for a state championship. But a lot of things have to happen between now and then.
“We have some daily goals like being ready to practice every day mentally and physically, getting off to a good start in our early-season tournament and things in our holiday and conference tournaments. Hopefully we put ourselves in a position where we’re playing good basketball in late January and February.”
A tough schedule that includes plenty of Centennial Conference challenges will once again test GICC throughout the season. While Blue Hill and North Platte exited the schedule this year, Mount Michael Benedictine and Seward were added.
“It’s still definitely a challenging schedule, which we enjoy,” Martinez said. “We also think it creates a good learning atmosphere for our kids on a weekly basis in terms of preparing for opponents.
“It’s especially challenging early on. Lincoln Lutheran has a new coach, so there’s some unfamiliarity there.”
That game against Lincoln Lutheran will be the Crusaders’ opener on the road on Thursday.