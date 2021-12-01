Three starters back for defending champ Crusaders

It was nearly impossible to accurately predict the Crusaders’ leading scorers from game to game last year. They might feature that sort of even scoring again this season.

“Offensively, we’re going to be fairly balanced,” Martinez said. “Isaac, Marcus and Gil were all big parts of what we were able to do the last couple of years, but I think Brayton Johnson, Ishmael Nadir, Jack Kenna and Bowdie Fox give us some guys who are going to be able to play some roles for us that gives us some nice balance.”

One area where the team will look to improve early in the season is on the defensive end.

“We’re probably not as far along defensively as we have been in the past at this point just because we do have a lot of new faces in the mix, but hopefully as we go along we improve on that end of the floor as well,” Martinez said.

The work towards this season began much earlier than the first practices in November.

“We basically start our next season in the summers,” Martinez said. “We’ve talked since day one we want to put ourselves in a position in the end to be in the thick of it to compete for a state championship. But a lot of things have to happen between now and then.