Thursday city roundup

BOYS GOLF
Islanders finish runner-up at Columbus Invite; Holling takes second
COLUMBUS — The Grand Island Senior High boys golf team almost won the Columbus Invite Thursday.
The Islanders finished tied with Omaha Westside for the top spot, but ended up second after losing by a stroke in the playoff.
Both teams finished with a 324.
Marcus Holling led the Islanders with a second-place finish after shooting a 77. Prestin Vilai was in a three-way tie for ninth with an 80, and Henry Kosmicki was four-way tie for 15th with an 82.
Columbus Invite
Team Standings
Grand Island 324, Omaha Westside 324, Kearney 328, Lincoln East 328, Papillion-LaVista South 333, Columbus 335, Papillion-LaVista 339, Lincoln Southwest 341, Norfolk 348, Lincoln Southeast 355, Fremont 357, Hastings 365,
Medalists
1, Feddersen, KEA, 75; 2, Holling, GI, 77; 3, Kuhlman, COL, 78; 4T, Davis, PLV, 79; 4T, Schram, HAS, 79; 4T, Brown, OWS, 79; 4T, Topolski, LE, 79; 4T, Hellman, OWS, 79; 9T, Sander, LSW, 80; 9T, Viali, GI, 80; 9T, Larson, LE, 80; 12T, Burger, PLVS, 81; 12T, Schroer, KEA, 81; 12T, Kriech, COL, 81; 15T, D’Ercole, PLVS, 82; 15T, Mickey, COL, 82; 15T Peppmuller, LNE, 82; 15T, Kosmicki, GI, 82.
Other city golfers
GRAND ISLAND — Kennel, 85, Lehechka 86.
Northwest wins GICC Triangular
The Northwest boys golf team won the Grand Island Central Catholic Triangular Tuesday.
Caleb Alcorta led the Vikings by shooting a 40, which tied for the top individual score with GICC’s Will Goering. Joey Holling was the second highest scorer for Northwest with a 41 score.
Following Goering’s efforts, Jackson Henry was the second-highest Crusader scorer with a 44.
GICC Tri.
Team Standings
Northwest 175, GICC, 177, Aurora 178.
Individual results
NORTHWEST — Caleb Alcorta 40, Joey Holling 41, Johnny Bangs 46, Kanyon Shada 48, Damien Bennet 55.
GICC — Will Goering 40, Jackson Henry 44, Bowdie Fox 46, Jonathan Schardt 47, Joey Koralewski 53.
AURORA — Ethan Shaw 41, Tate Nachtigal 44, Drew Knust 46, Caden Svoboda 47, Cauy Walters 48.
Track and field
Three winners lead GISH teams at Norfolk Invite
NORFOLK — The Grand Island Senior High track and field teams had a combined three winners during the Norfolk Invite Thursday.
The girls had two winners to help them take sixth with 49 points, while the boys had one champion to help them finish fifth with 43 points.
Kamdyn Barrientos claimed the discus (128-0), while Cassidy Hinken won the triple jump (35-6 1/2) for the GISH girls.
Jaiden Chrisman was the lone winner for the boys as he won the shot put (47-9 1/2).