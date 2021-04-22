Thursday city roundup

NORFOLK — The Grand Island Senior High track and field teams had a combined three winners during the Norfolk Invite Thursday.

The girls had two winners to help them take sixth with 49 points, while the boys had one champion to help them finish fifth with 43 points.

Kamdyn Barrientos claimed the discus (128-0), while Cassidy Hinken won the triple jump (35-6 1/2) for the GISH girls.

Jaiden Chrisman was the lone winner for the boys as he won the shot put (47-9 1/2).