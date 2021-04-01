Thursday city roundup

YORK — The Northwest girls soccer team improved to 3-1 on the season after defeating York 2-0 Thursday.

The Vikings scored a goal in each half. Faith Eickhoff scored the only one in the first half, while Rylee Eschliman had one in the second half.

NW coach Jess Herrmann said she was pleased with the effort.

“The girls played a very complete game. We had 20 shots on goal compared to their one,” she said. “The passing and teamwork was much better than our last game. We hope to continue that next week.”

The Vikings host Scottsbluff at 1 p.m. on Monday and Holdrege at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

NW boys fall to York

YORK — The Northwest boys suffered their first loss of the season Thursday.

York picked up its first win by defeating the Vikings 3-1.

Parker Janky scored off an assists Jacob Kaminski during the 67th minute.

NW coach Dan Purdy said he felt the Vikings were a little tired from their long trip to Gering on Saturday and Aurora on Tuesday.