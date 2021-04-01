Thursday city roundup

TRACK AND FIELD
Viking girls take Norris Invite; boys second
FIRTH — The Northwest girls track and field team claimed the Norris Invite Thursday.
The Vikings captured three events to help win the meet with 101 points, 20 more than runner-up Beatrice.
One of the many highlights for Northwest came in the 400 where they went 1-2-3. Reba Mader won the event at 1:01.55, while Samantha Roby was second at 1:03.70 and Grace Baasch came in third at 1:04.81.
Claire Caspersen was the other individual winner as she claimed the shot put at 41-4 1/4.
Roby and Baasch were also part of the winning 400 relay with Kamryn Mins and Avyn Urbanski, coming in at 51.84.
The boys won only one events, but still managed to finish second with 81 points, just 15 behind champion Norris.
Alex Brandt was the lone champion as he won the triple jump at 41-11.
Norris Invite
BOYS
Team Scores
Norris 96, Northwest 81, Seward 70, Aurora 66, Boys Town 47, Elkhorn 38, Beatrice 34, Crete 30, Lincoln Lutheran 28, Elkhorn North 25, Ashland-Greenwood 12.
Individual results
Shot put — 1, Griffith, AUR, 52-2; 2, Elge, AUR, 50-10 1/2; 3, Ballard, BT, 49-0 1/2.
Discus — 1, Dickey, SEW, 158-9; 2, Marr, LL, 157-1; 3, Griffith, AUR, 154-4.
Long jump — 1, Medill, NOR, 21-5 1/2; 2, Smith, BT, 21-4; 3, Rice, NOR, 20-5 1/4.
Triple jump — 1, Brandt, NW, 41-11; 2, Staehr, AUR, 41-6 3/4; 3, Heinrich, NOR, 38-10 1/4.
High jump — 1, Rodriguez, BEA, 6-4; 2, Bills, ELK, 6-4; 3, Owens, AUR, 5-10.
Pole vault — 1, Carlson, AUR, 13-3; 2, Knott, SEW, 12-9; 3, Mosley, NW, 11-9.
100 — 1, Rodriguez, BEA, 11.12; 2, Murray, BT, 11.25; 3, Meyer, NOR, 11.26.
200 — 1, Rodriguez, BEA, 22.67; 2, Meyer, NOR, 23.07; 3, Wieseman, ELK, 23.20.
400 — 1, Schanou, SEW, 52.28; 2, Sheeks, NW, 53.62; 3, Duncan, SEW, 54.13.
800 — 1, Cooper, NOR, 2:07.62; 2, Salter, NW, 2:11.38; 3, Otterberg, ELK, 2:12.28.
1,600 — 1, Lebo, LL, 4:57.65; 2, Walford, NW, 4:58.97; 3, Boonstra, NOR, 4:59.51.
3,200 — 1, Nottingham, SEW, 10:30.71; 2, Smith, BT, 10:32.70; 3, Pittman, NOR, 10:38.68.
110 hurdles — 1, Krieser, CRE, 15.23; 2, Shepard, AG, 15.67; 3, Horner, EN, 16.03.
300 hurdles — 1, Medill, NOR, 41.70; 2, Horner, EN, 42.19; 3, Krieser, CRE, 42.26.
400 relay — 1, Boys Town (Bolton, Murray, Pendles, Smith) 44.38; 2, Crete 46.01; 3, Seward 46.58.
1,600 relay — 1, Norris (Flanders, Cerny, Bell, Cooper) 3:39.59; 2, Northwest 3:40.64; 3, Lincoln Lutheran 3:41.21.
3,200 relay — 1, Norris (Pittman, Croteau, Boonstra, Cooper) 8:41.62; 2, Northwest 8:48.72; 3, Seward 9:04.38.
GIRLS
Team Scores
Northwest 101, Beatrice 81, Norris 74, Elkhorn North 72, Seward 64, Aurora 40, Elkhorn 33, Lincoln Lutheran 32, Ashland-Greenwood 14, Crete 8, Boys Town 8.
Individual results
Shot put — 1, Caspersen, NW, 41-4 1/4; 2, Kircher, NOR, 38-7; 3, Burbach, NOR, 38-0 1/4.
Discus — 1, Krzycki-Pangborn, BEA, 111-9; 2, Clark, NW, 105-9 1/2; 3, Osterhaus, NOR, 105-1.
Long jump — 1, Ringler, SEW, 15-10 3/4; 2, Bredthauer, NOR, 15-10 1/4; 3, Kosmos, BEA, 15-9.
Triple jump — 1, Thomas, ELK, 34-10 1/4; 2, Erickson, AUR, 34-6 1/2; 3, Kosmos, BEA, 33-2 1/4.
High jump — 1T, Ringler, SEW, 4-8; 1T, Hrbek, EN, 4-8; 3, Gerdes, AG, 4-8.
Pole vault — 1, Knust, AUR, 10-0; 2, Bishop, EN, 9-2; 3, Oblinger, BEA, 9-2.
100 — 1, Mahoney, BEA, 12.51; 2, Bredthauer, NOR, 12.75; 3, Crosby, AUR, 12.91.
200 — 1, Mahoney, BEA, 25.94; 2, Bredthauer, NOR, 26.03; 3, Urbanski, NW, 26.81.
400 — 1, Mader, NW, 1:01.55; 2, Roby, NW, 1:03.70; 3, Baasch, NW, 1:04.81.
800 — 1. Stodden, EN, 2:23.91; 2, Prince, EN, 2:24.45; 3, Mader, NW, 2:27.39.
1,600 — 1, Thomas, NOR, 5:47.27; 2, Hatcliff, BEA, 5:49.23; 3, Hughes, SEW, 5:53.80.
3,200 — 1, Karmazin, EN, 12:08.59; 2, Mead, EN, 12:26.28; 3, Beisel, SEW, 12:34.41.
100 hurdles — 1, Rodencal, LL, 15.49; 2, Kratochvil, SEW, 16.65; 3, Fahrnbruch, AUR, 16.98.
300 hurdles — 1, Rodencal, LL, 48.15; 2, Adam, CRE, 50.57; 3, Kratochil, SEW, 51.30.
400 relay — 1, Northwest (Mings, Baasch, Urbanski, Roby) 51.84; 2, Beatrice 52.74; 3, Norris 52.78.
1,600 relay — 1, Elkhorn (heaney, Prince, Sachs, Stodden) 4:16.12; 2, Northwest 4:20.24; 3, Elkhorn 4:22.47.
3,200 relay — 1, Elkhorn (Yardley, Rease, Metschke, Hartman) 10:14.34; 2, Seward 10:30.27; 3, Northwest 10:31.04.
Barrientos helps GISH girls take third at Columbus Invite
COLUMBUS — Kamryn Barrientos won a pair of events to lead the Grand Island Senior High girls track and field team at the Columbus Invite Thursday.
Barrientos won the shot put at 37-10 and discus at 123-4 to help the Islanders put up 122.5 points.
The 3,200 relay team of Aubrey Pikop, Hailey Jakubowski, Elyot Corman and Madelon Hurtado was the other winner for the Islanders, who came in at 11:14.96.
The boys were led by three third-place finishes to help them take third with 32 points.
Jaiden Chrisman finished third in the shot put at 47-1. The 400 relay team of Aden Kamden, Ayden McDermott, Porter Dickenson and Jackson Sikes were third at 46.45, while the 3,200 relay team of Gage Long, Mason Thompkins, Payton Sindelar and Charlie Hurley finished third at 8:33.47.
Columbus Invite
BOYS
Team Scores
Kearney 166, Fremont 147, Millard West 124, Omaha Burke 36, Grand Island 32, Columbus 21.
Individual results
Shot put — 1, VanWinkle, KEA, 53-5 1/2; 2, Raymond, MW, 50-0 1/4; 3, Chrisman, GI, 47-1.
Discus — 1, Shaw, KEA, 136-1; 2, Aniello, MW, 133-5; 3, Besack, MW, 130-0.
Long jump — 1, Miller, KEA, 22-0 3/4; 2, Moore, OB, 21-9 1/2; 3, Spangler, KEA, 21-6 1/2.
Triple jump — 1, Smolik, KEA, 43-9 1/2; 2, Spangler, KEA, 43-1 3/4; 3, Williams, MW, 41-6 1/2.
High jump — 1, Harbols, KEA, 6-0; 2, Neumann, MW, 6-0; 3, Walter, FRE, 5-10.
Pole vault — 1, Sellon, FRE, 14-0; 2, Dalton, FRE, 11-6; 3, Watson, KEA, 10-6.
100 — 1, Jackson, OB, 10.82; 2, Brokaw, MW, 10.89; 3, Miller, KEA, 11.00.
200 — 1, Moore, FRE, 22.62; 2, Meyersick, MW, 22.81; 3, Reuling, KEA, 23.08.
400 — 1, Baker, FRE, 50.77; 2, Ekborg, MW, 51.08; Mulder, COL, 51.45.
800 — 1, Taylor, FRE, 2:00.48; 2, Baker, FRE, 2:04.71; 3, Ventling, MW, 2:07.34.
1,600 — 1, Miller, FRE, 4:30.12; 2, Wagner, FRE, 4:30.81; 3, Waters, FRE, 4:31.39.
3,200 — 1, Waters, FRE, 9:42.24; 2, Wagner, FRE, 9:45.10; 3, Kirchner, MW, 9:46.84.
110 hurdles — 1, Ndugwa, KEA, 14.44; 2, Schall, KEA, 15.14; 3, Dahlgren, KEA, 15.50.
300 hurdles — 1, Ndugwa, KEA, 41.13; 2, Dahlgren, KEA, 41.39; 3, Mendoza, FRE, 42.94.
400 relay — 1, Millard West (Brokaw, Meyersick, Pederson, Ekborg) 42.82; 2, Kearney 43.85; 3, Grand Island 46.45.
1,600 relay — 1, Millard West (Ekborg, Schollmeyer, Pederson, Brokaw) 3:27.51; 2, Fremont 3:34.27; 3, Kearney 3:36.60.
3,200 relay — 1, Fremont (Ladd, Miller, McGeorge, Taylor) 8:19.87; 2, Omaha Burke 8:28.04; 3, Grand Island 8:33.47.
GIRLS
Team Scores
Omaha Burke 203.5, Columbus 152, Grand Island 122.5, Grand Island JV 18, Columbus JV 4, Columbus JV2 2.
Individual results
Shot put — 1, Barrientos, GI, 37-10; 2, Kwapnioski, COL, 30-11; 3, Izaguirre-Reyes, COL, 30-5 1/2.
Discus — 1, Barrientos, GI, 123-4; 2, Weeks, OB, 94-8; 3, 3, Goodwin, OB, 87-1.
Long jump — 1, Thorson, OB, 16-5; 2, Garrett, COL, 15-10 1/2; 3, Hill, GI, 15-5 1/4.
Triple jump — 1, Batenhorst, COL, 34-0 1/2; 2, Hinken, GI, 32-9; 3, Anderson, OB, 32-8.
High jump — 1, Peoples, OB, 5-0; 2, Thorson, OB, 4-8; 3, Armstrong, COL, 4-8.
Pole vault — 1, Brownlow, COL, 9-0; 2, Nyarout, GI, 6-6; 3, Hansen, GI, 6-6.
100 — 1, Johnson, OB, 12.33; 2, Franklin, OB, 13.40; 3, Webster, GI, 13.40.
200 — 1, Johnson, OB, 26.44; 2, Olson, COL, 27.53; 3, Ajogbeje, OB, 28.72.
400 — 1, Johnson, COL, 1:03.46; 2, Caniglia, OB, 1:05.18; 3, Anderson, OB, 1:08.07.
800 — 1. Johnson, COL, 2:29.20; 2, Caniglia, OB, 2:33.15; 3, Eibes, OB, 2:47.48.
1,600 — 1, Adams, OB, 6:07.05; 2, Hackett, COL, 6:14.76; 3, Luebbe, COL, 6:17.52.
3,200 — 1, Adams, OB, 14:42.83; 2, Blount, OB, 14:42.86.
100 hurdles — 1, Garrett, COL, 15.41; 2, Thompson, OB, 17.51; 3, McCoy, GI, 17.88.
300 hurdles — 1, Thompson, OB, 50.88; 2, Garrett, COL, 54.08; 3, Smith, COL, 54.65.
400 relay — 1, Omaha Burke (Thompson, Franklin, Thorson, Johnson) 52.67; 2, Grand Island 54.11; 3, Grand Island JV 57.68.
1,600 relay — 1, Columbus (Johnson, Olson, Smith, Batenhorst) 4:23.24; 2, Omaha Burke 4:31.02; 3, Grand Island 4:31.16.
3,200 relay — 1, Grand Island (Pikop, Jakubowski, Corman, Hurtado) 11:14.96; 2, Columbus 11:17.77; 3, Omaha Burke 11:24.23.
SOCCER
Vikings defeat York
YORK — The Northwest girls soccer team improved to 3-1 on the season after defeating York 2-0 Thursday.
The Vikings scored a goal in each half. Faith Eickhoff scored the only one in the first half, while Rylee Eschliman had one in the second half.
NW coach Jess Herrmann said she was pleased with the effort.
“The girls played a very complete game. We had 20 shots on goal compared to their one,” she said. “The passing and teamwork was much better than our last game. We hope to continue that next week.”
The Vikings host Scottsbluff at 1 p.m. on Monday and Holdrege at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
NW boys fall to York
YORK — The Northwest boys suffered their first loss of the season Thursday.
York picked up its first win by defeating the Vikings 3-1.
Parker Janky scored off an assists Jacob Kaminski during the 67th minute.
NW coach Dan Purdy said he felt the Vikings were a little tired from their long trip to Gering on Saturday and Aurora on Tuesday.
“I think the kids were a little spent from those games but York played very well and they always play well against us,” Northwest co-coach Dan Purdy said. “They wanted it more than we did.”