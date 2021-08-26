Thursday city roundup

VOLLEYBALL
GICC sweeps Superior to open season
SUPERIOR — In a battle of preseason rated teams, Grand Island Central Catholic opened its season with a victory.
The Class C-1, No. 6 Crusaders posted a 25-17, 25-16, 27-25 victory over C-2, No. 4 Superior Thursday.
Chloe Cloud led the way with 12 kills, while Alyssa Wilson chipped in five. Carolyn Maser dished out 22 assists, and Gracie Woods led the defense with 17 digs.
GICC will play in the Bill Marshall Classic Saturday at the Heartland Event Center. The Crusaders will play Milford at 11:30 a.m. and Ord at 2:30 p.m.
Heartland Lutheran splits at Kenesaw Tri.
KENESAW — The Heartland Lutheran split its matches at the Kenesaw Triangular Thursday.
The Red Hornets opened with a 25-17, 25-8 win over Harvard, but fell to Kenesaw 25-10, 25-5.
The Red Hornets had 17 ace serves, nine from Kiki Nyanok in its win over Harvard. Maggie Bexten led the attack with three kills. HL coach Connie Hiegel said she was pleased with what she saw, especially from the service line.
“That was a great way to start. I felt good about we played, especially from the service line. We really got them out of system a lot,” Hiegel said.
In its loss to Kenesaw, Bexten led the defense with six digs, while Kathleen Spiehs had five. Hiegel said she was impressed with what Kenesaw did against the Red Hornets.
“Kenesaw is an experience team that does a great job of running their system,” Hiegel said. “They served well, even though I don’t think we did a bad job of serve receive. But I thought our girls played hard and gave a good effort.”
Heartland Lutheran hosts a triangular with Harvard and Silver Lake on Tuesday.
Islanders fall to Lincoln East in season opener
LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High volleyball dropped its opening match of the season.
The Islanders fell to Lincoln East 25-23, 25-21, 18-25, 25-13 Thursday.
Haedyn Hoos led the way wtih 21 kills and 10 digs, while Emma Smith chipped in 12. Claire Kelly dished out 41 assists. Jaylen Hansen led the defense with 16 digs.
Grand Island hosts Norfolk Tuesday.
PREP GOLF
Crusaders take second at Kearney Catholic Invite
KEARNEY — Angela Messere led the Grand Island Central Catholic girls golf team to a second-place finish at the Kearney Catholic Invite.
The senior finished second after firing an 80, helping the Crusaders fire a 378 team score at Meadowlark Hills Golf Course.
Madeline Logue was the other GICC medalist after finishing ninth with a 95.
Defending Class C state champion Broken Bow, who had six medalists, easily claimed the team title after firing a 340. Emery Custer was the individual champion after firing a 76.
Kearney Catholic Invite
At Meadowlark Hills
Team Standings
Broken Bow 340, Grand Island CC 378, Kearney Catholic 385, Superior 411, Cozad 427, Gothenburg 469, St. Paul 476, Arcadia/Loup City 476, Doniphan-Trumbull 494.
Individual Medalists
1, Emery Custer, BB, 76; 2, Angela Messere, GICC, 80; 3, Camryn Johnson, BB, 82; 4, Sarah McKeon, RAV, 83; 5, Lynzi Becker, COZ, 86; 6, Molly Custer, BB, 87; 7, Madie Waggoner, KC, 87; 8, Lainey Palmer, BB, 95; 9, Madeline Logue, GICC, 95; 10, Ellarey Harm, GOTH, 96; 11, Taylor McGuire, KC, 98; 12, Madi Haskett, KC, 98; 13, Kennedy Garcia, BB, 98; 14, Haley Blackstone, SUP, 98; 15, Taylor Schaaf, BB, 99.
PREP TENNIS
Crusaders sweep Stars
The Grand Island Central Catholic posted a 9-0 win over Kearney Catholic Thursday.
Jonathan Schardt was part of the closest wins for the Crusaders, winning at No. 1 singles with an 8-6 win over Kade Schreck.
He joined Jackson Henry at No. 1 doubles, earning an 8-5 win over Schreck and Jacob Isaacson.
GICC 9, Kearney Catholic 0
Singles
No. 1 — Jonathan Schardt, GICC, def. Kade Schreck, KC, 8-6.
No. 2 — Jackson Henry, GICC, def. Matt Eschbrenner, KC, 8-0.
No. 3 — Bowdie Fox, GICC, def. Jacob Isaacson, KC, 8-1.
No. 4 — Alex King, GICC, def. Amir Saadi, KC, 8-2.
No. 5 — Austin Staab, GICC, def. Dillon Beachey, KC, 8-1.
No. 6 — Jack Kenna, GICC, def. Riley Pierzina, KC, 8-2.
Doubles
No. 1 — Schardt/Henry, GICC,d ef. Schreck/Isaacson, KC, 8-5.
No. 2 — Fox/King, GICC, def. Eschenbrenner/Beachey, KC, 8-1
No. 3 — Staab/Kenna, GICC, def. Saadi/Pierzina, KC, 8-1.
GISH falls to Columbus
COLUMBUS — The Grand Island Senior High tennis team fell to Columbus 5-4 Tuesday.
The dual was decided on a forfeit win by Columbus when Riley Voss left with an injury.
No other information was provided.
PREP SOFTBALL
Grand Island drops two close games to Pius X
LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High softball dropped a pair of one-run games to Lincoln Pius X Thursday.
The Islanders saw the Thunderbolts rally from a 5-1 deficit to take a 7-6 win in the opener, then dropped a 12-11 in eight innings in the second game.
In the opener, Grand Island had 15 hits in the loss. Braelyn Sindelar led the way by going 3 for 4 with a RBI and a double, while Brittina Titman was 2 dor 3 with two RBIs, and Brianne Lawver was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a double.
In the second game, Pius scored nine runs in the first to take a 9-3 lead, only to see the Islanders rally to take a 10-9 lead in the sixth inning.
Grand Island had 16 hits but committed four errors in the loss. Gawrych was 3 for 5 with three RBIs with a double and a home run, while Sindelar was 3 for 5 with a RBI. Briannah Kutschkau also had three hits for Grand Island.
Game One
Grand Island 032 010 0—6 15 0
Lincoln Pius X 100 240 X—7 11 0
WP—Just. LP—Cabello. 2B—GI: Lawver, Ramos, Sindelar. LPX: Swanson 2, Chapman, Hagedorn.
Game Two
Grand Island 305 011 01—11 16 4
Lincoln Pius X 900 000 12—12 10 0
WP—Just. LP—Cabello. 2B—GI:Cabello, Gawrych, Sindelar; LPX: Lutieharms 2, Chapman. HR—GI: Wawrych, Titman; LPX: Swanson, Chapman.