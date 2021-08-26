Thursday city roundup

GISH falls to Columbus

COLUMBUS — The Grand Island Senior High tennis team fell to Columbus 5-4 Tuesday.

The dual was decided on a forfeit win by Columbus when Riley Voss left with an injury.

No other information was provided.

PREP SOFTBALL

Grand Island drops two close games to Pius X

LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High softball dropped a pair of one-run games to Lincoln Pius X Thursday.

The Islanders saw the Thunderbolts rally from a 5-1 deficit to take a 7-6 win in the opener, then dropped a 12-11 in eight innings in the second game.

In the opener, Grand Island had 15 hits in the loss. Braelyn Sindelar led the way by going 3 for 4 with a RBI and a double, while Brittina Titman was 2 dor 3 with two RBIs, and Brianne Lawver was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a double.

In the second game, Pius scored nine runs in the first to take a 9-3 lead, only to see the Islanders rally to take a 10-9 lead in the sixth inning.