Thursday city volleyball roundup

Crusaders sweep Adams Central

HASTINGS — The Grand Island Central Catholic volleyball team ended the regular season with a sweep.

The Class C-1, No. 3 Crusaders swept Adams Central 25-17, 25-19, 25-17 Thursday.

Alyssa Wilson and Gracie Woods led GICC with 11 kills each, while Chloe Cloud added 10. Wilson led the defense with 16 digs, while Jenna Heidelk added 11. Carolyn Maser had 36 assists.

The Crusaders finish the regular season 27-1 and will be the top seed in the C1-9 subdistrict tournament at GICC, which gets under way Monday.

Islanders finish sixth at HAC

LINCOLN — Grand Island Senior High finished sixth during the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament Thursday.

The Islanders fell to Lincoln North Star 25-21, 25-23, 25-23. It was the third time the two teams have played.

Grand Island ends its regular season, finishing at 17-13. The Islanders will be the second seed in the Class A, District 3 Tournament and will host Norfolk at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Heartland Lutheran goes 0-2 at Silver Lake Tourney