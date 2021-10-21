Thursday city volleyball roundup

Crusaders sweep Adams Central
HASTINGS — The Grand Island Central Catholic volleyball team ended the regular season with a sweep.
The Class C-1, No. 3 Crusaders swept Adams Central 25-17, 25-19, 25-17 Thursday.
Alyssa Wilson and Gracie Woods led GICC with 11 kills each, while Chloe Cloud added 10. Wilson led the defense with 16 digs, while Jenna Heidelk added 11. Carolyn Maser had 36 assists.
The Crusaders finish the regular season 27-1 and will be the top seed in the C1-9 subdistrict tournament at GICC, which gets under way Monday.
Islanders finish sixth at HAC
LINCOLN — Grand Island Senior High finished sixth during the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament Thursday.
The Islanders fell to Lincoln North Star 25-21, 25-23, 25-23. It was the third time the two teams have played.
Grand Island ends its regular season, finishing at 17-13. The Islanders will be the second seed in the Class A, District 3 Tournament and will host Norfolk at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Heartland Lutheran goes 0-2 at Silver Lake Tourney
ROSELAND — Heartland Lutheran dropped a pair of matches at the Silver Lake Tournament Thursday.
The Red Hornets fell to Deshler 25-21, 25-15 in their opening match. Maggie Bexten led the way with four kills and eight digs. Brynn Saddler had six assists and Carly Neimoth had nine digs.
Heartland Lutheran dropped a 25-15, 25-23 match to Friend. Bexten had six kills, while Abi Neimeier chipped in five. Brynn Saddler had eight assists.
The Red Hornets will play in the D2-7 subdistrict tournament at Anselmo-Merna, which starts Monday.