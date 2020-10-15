Thursday's area volleyball roundup

St. Paul wins fifth-straight conference title
ST. PAUL — The St. Paul volleyball team still reigns supreme in the Lou-Platte Conference Tournament.
The Class C-1, No. 2 Wildcats improved to 27-0 after claiming their fifth consecutive conference tournament title.
And St. Paul did it at home. The Wildcats earned that feat in front of the home fans after defeating Ord 25-14, 25-15, 25-10 Thursday.
St. Paul used a balanced attack to get the title. Josie Jakubowski led all attackers with 12 kills, while Teegan Hansel chipped in seven. Ashlyn Lukasiewicz, Abby Elstermeier and Jenna Jakubowski all had six kills.
Setter Olivia Poppert dished out 30 assists. Elstermeier had four blocks, while Noal Roan led the defense with nine digs and Carley Dixson had three ace serves.
The Wildcats wrap up the regular season at the Wood River Triangular Oct. 22.
In other area matches:
Third-place match
Centura 25 23 25
Wood River 22 25 21
CENTURA — Kills: Sydney Davis 11, Taya Christensen 6. Aces: Elly Keilig 3. Assists: Keilig 22. Digs: Christensen 26, Gabi Espinoza 15.
Arcadia-Loup City 21 25 19
Gibbon 25 19 25
ARCADIA-LOUP CITY — Kills: Jessica Stieb 6, Tatum Kaputska 5. Assists: Samantha Augustyn 7, Landri Loos 5. Digs: Ellie Oxford 10.
Central Conference Tournament
At Columbus
Aurora (16-10) 25 25
Crete 16 7
AURORA — Kills: Kasey Schuster 6, Kassidy Hudson 5, Aces: Schuster 4, Raina Cattau 3. Assists: Schuster 9, Cattau 8. Digs: Cassidy Knust 8, Cattau 5.
Aurora 21 25 25
Col. Lakeview 25 16 19
AURORA — Kills: Kassidy Hudson 10, Rachel Hunter 7. Aces: Kasey Schuster 3. Assists: Kasey Schuster 15. Digs: Cassidy Knust 16.
Goldenrod Conference Tournament
At Central City
Palmer 9 21 16
Neb. Christian (14-5) 25 25 25
NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN — Kills: Molly Griess 11, Tabitha Siep 4, Reghan Flynn 4. Aces: Ali Bruning 7, Flynn 5. Assists: Bruning 20. Digs: Siep 16, Sidney McHargue 12.
Broken Bow (22-3) 25 21 25 16 22
At Kearney Catholic 12 25 22 25 20
BROKEN BOW — Kills: Kya Scott 23, Kali Staples 15, Emma Schall 9. Aces: Kailyn Scott 3. Blocks: Emma Schall 7, Callie White 5. Assists: Kailyn Scott 55. Digs: Kya Scott 22, Cami Schweitzer 20, Staples 20.
