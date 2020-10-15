Thursday's area volleyball roundup

St. Paul wins fifth-straight conference title

ST. PAUL — The St. Paul volleyball team still reigns supreme in the Lou-Platte Conference Tournament.

The Class C-1, No. 2 Wildcats improved to 27-0 after claiming their fifth consecutive conference tournament title.

And St. Paul did it at home. The Wildcats earned that feat in front of the home fans after defeating Ord 25-14, 25-15, 25-10 Thursday.

St. Paul used a balanced attack to get the title. Josie Jakubowski led all attackers with 12 kills, while Teegan Hansel chipped in seven. Ashlyn Lukasiewicz, Abby Elstermeier and Jenna Jakubowski all had six kills.

Setter Olivia Poppert dished out 30 assists. Elstermeier had four blocks, while Noal Roan led the defense with nine digs and Carley Dixson had three ace serves.

The Wildcats wrap up the regular season at the Wood River Triangular Oct. 22.

In other area matches:

Third-place match

Centura 25 23 25

Wood River 22 25 21