Thursday's area volleyball roundup
Thursday's area volleyball roundup

  • Updated
St. Paul wins fifth-straight conference title

ST. PAUL — The St. Paul volleyball team still reigns supreme in the Lou-Platte Conference Tournament.

The Class C-1, No. 2 Wildcats improved to 27-0 after claiming their fifth consecutive conference tournament title.

And St. Paul did it at home. The Wildcats earned that feat in front of the home fans after defeating Ord 25-14, 25-15, 25-10 Thursday.

St. Paul used a balanced attack to get the title. Josie Jakubowski led all attackers with 12 kills, while Teegan Hansel chipped in seven. Ashlyn Lukasiewicz, Abby Elstermeier and Jenna Jakubowski all had six kills.

Setter Olivia Poppert dished out 30 assists. Elstermeier had four blocks, while Noal Roan led the defense with nine digs and Carley Dixson had three ace serves.

The Wildcats wrap up the regular season at the Wood River Triangular Oct. 22.

In other area matches:

Third-place match

Centura 25 23 25

Wood River 22 25 21

CENTURA — Kills: Sydney Davis 11, Taya Christensen 6. Aces: Elly Keilig 3. Assists: Keilig 22. Digs: Christensen 26, Gabi Espinoza 15.

Arcadia-Loup City 21 25 19

Gibbon 25 19 25

ARCADIA-LOUP CITY — Kills: Jessica Stieb 6, Tatum Kaputska 5. Assists: Samantha Augustyn 7, Landri Loos 5. Digs: Ellie Oxford 10.

Central Conference Tournament

At Columbus

Aurora (16-10) 25 25

Crete 16 7

AURORA — Kills: Kasey Schuster 6, Kassidy Hudson 5, Aces: Schuster 4, Raina Cattau 3. Assists: Schuster 9, Cattau 8. Digs: Cassidy Knust 8, Cattau 5.

Aurora 21 25 25

Col. Lakeview 25 16 19

AURORA — Kills: Kassidy Hudson 10, Rachel Hunter 7. Aces: Kasey Schuster 3. Assists: Kasey Schuster 15. Digs: Cassidy Knust 16.

Goldenrod Conference Tournament

At Central City

Palmer 9 21 16

Neb. Christian (14-5) 25 25 25

NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN — Kills: Molly Griess 11, Tabitha Siep 4, Reghan Flynn 4. Aces: Ali Bruning 7, Flynn 5. Assists: Bruning 20. Digs: Siep 16, Sidney McHargue 12.

Broken Bow (22-3) 25 21 25 16 22

At Kearney Catholic 12 25 22 25 20

BROKEN BOW — Kills: Kya Scott 23, Kali Staples 15, Emma Schall 9. Aces: Kailyn Scott 3. Blocks: Emma Schall 7, Callie White 5. Assists: Kailyn Scott 55. Digs: Kya Scott 22, Cami Schweitzer 20, Staples 20.

