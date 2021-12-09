Thursday's City High School Wrestling Roundup

Lexington sweeps Northwest
LEXINGTON — The Northwest teams suffered losses to Lexington Thursday.
The Viking boys fell to the Minutemen 45-30, while Northwest’s girls lost a 60-12 dual.
The boys recorded only five victories in their loss. Nolan Moorman pinned Cayden Gibbons at 182 pounds in 39 seconds to get the dual started, while Gavin Ruff stuck Lazaro Adame in 5:00 at 120 and Bo Bushhousen pinned Nicolas Perez in 1:01 at 160. Victor Isele (220) and Cooper Ewoldt (170) both recorded forfeit victories.
NW coach Brian Sybrandts said youth and inexperience were a factor in the loss.
“Our youth showed a little bit,” Sybrandts said. “We got hit with the injury bug as well where we had to put in some new kids. And we lost some costly matches, especially a few where we had a lead. We’re battling and competing, which is encouraging.”
The girls meanwhile won only two matches in their loss. Both Viking victories came on pins that lasted 26 seconds at the most. Miah Kenny pinned Kezia Zepeda in 20 seconds in her first-ever match, while Chloe Mader stuck Sara Anaya in 26 seconds.
Sybrandts said he was encouraged by what he saw in the girls.
“Miah and Chloe got quick pins for us. Miah wrestled her first match with us and got a win and Chloe is enjoying her time so far,” he said. “The thing we need to learn is getting in better position and scrambling better but the girls are enjoying it and that’s good to see.”
The boys will be at the Holdrege Invite Saturday, while the girls will compete in the Axtell Invite on Tuesday.
Boys
Lexington 45, Northwest 30
182—Nolan Moorman, NW, pinned Cayden Gibbons, LEX, 0:39; 195—Ismael Ayala, LEX, dec. Joseph Stein, NW, 5-4; 220—Victor Isele, NW, won by forf.; 285—Sebastian Dones, LEX, pinned Adam Aparcio, NW, 2:39; 106—Daylen Naylor, LEX, pinned Kaleb Keiper, NW, 0:59; 113—Jaydne Thorell, LEX, pinned Alex Linden, NW, 2:31; 120—Gavin Ruff, NW, pinned Lazaro Adame, LEX, 5:00; 126—Daven Naylor, LEX, dec. Roland Murillo, NW, 11-4; 132—Jackson Konrad, LEX, pinned Clancy Martin, NW, 1:17; 138—Christian Rodriguez, LEX, dec. Theron Johnson, NW, 9-6; 145—Jason Hernandez, LEX, pinned Max Yendra, NW, 3:24; 152—Adrian Navarrete, LEX, pinned Zach Cooley, NW, 4:23; 160—Bo Bushhousen, NW, pinned Nicolas Perez, LEX, 1:01; 170—Cooper Ewoldt,
Girls
Lexington 60, Northwest 12
100—Josalyn Hernandez-DeLeon, LEX, won by forf; 107—Fransisca Walsh, LEX, won by forf.; 114—Sandra Velasquez, LEX, won by forf.; 120—Kytzia Herandez, LEX, won by forf.; 126—Karen Santoyo, LEX, won by forf.; 132—Jennifer Najera-Gonzalez, LEX, won by forf.; 138—Andrea Melendez, LEX, pinned Emma Harb, NW, 2:36; 145—Miah Kenny, NW, pinned Kezia Zepeda, LEX, 0:20; 152—Chloe Mader, NW, pinned Sara Anaya, LEX, 0:26; 165—Elsa Garcia, LEX, pinned Isabella Rivera, NW, 2:45; 185—Chantal Hernandez, LEX, pinned Megan Boyd, NW, 5:18; 235—Tatiana Guerrero, LEX, won by forf.
Crusaders swept at Kearney Catholic triangular
KEARNEY — The Grand Island Central Catholic wrestling team went 0-2 at the Kearney Catholic Triangular Thursday.
The Crusaders lost to Kearney Catholic 48-30 and North Platte St. Patrick’s 30-24.
Axel Escalante-Lopez (145 pounds), Ben Alberts (160) and Austin Miller (132) each won two matches for the Crusaders
Kearney Catholic 48, GICC 30
145—Axel Escalante-Lopez, GICC, pinned Alan Fick, KC, 2:25; 152—Jase Blattner, KC, won by forf.; 160—Ben Alberts, GICC, won by forf.; 170—Kade Uelman, KC, pinned Lucas Williams, GICC, 0:31; 182—Hunter Shiers, KC, pinned Joe Messere, GICC, 0:21; 195—Hunter Borgers, GICC, pinned Noel Trevino, KC, 1:58; 220—James Sucha, KC, won by forf.; 285—Double forf.; 106—Miles Sughroue, KC, won by forf.; 113—Kellen Forrest, KC, won by forf.; 120—Clay Rasmussen, KC, won by forf.; 126—Double forf.; 132—Austin Miller, GICC, pinned Zachary Weis, KC, 2:41; 138—Sam Mueller, GICC, won by forf.
North Platte St. Pats 30, GICC 24
138—Gavin Nutter, NPSP, pinned Sam Mueller, GICC, 3:42; 145—Axel Escalante-Lopez, GICC, pinned Jayden Klein, NPSP, 0:50; 152—Double forf.; 160—Ben Alberts, GICC, won by forf.; 170—Matthew Phelps, NPSP, pinned Lucas Williams, GICC, 0:55; 182—Joe Messere, GICC, won by forf.; 195—Justin Schroll, NPSP, pinned Hunter Borgers, GICC, 0:33; 220—Landon Nichols, NPSP, won by forf.; 285—Ben Melton, NPSP, won by forf.; 106—Double forf.; 113—Double forf.; 120—Double forf.; 126—Double forf.; 132—Austin Miller, GICC, won by forf.