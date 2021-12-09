Thursday's City High School Wrestling Roundup

Lexington sweeps Northwest

LEXINGTON — The Northwest teams suffered losses to Lexington Thursday.

The Viking boys fell to the Minutemen 45-30, while Northwest’s girls lost a 60-12 dual.

The boys recorded only five victories in their loss. Nolan Moorman pinned Cayden Gibbons at 182 pounds in 39 seconds to get the dual started, while Gavin Ruff stuck Lazaro Adame in 5:00 at 120 and Bo Bushhousen pinned Nicolas Perez in 1:01 at 160. Victor Isele (220) and Cooper Ewoldt (170) both recorded forfeit victories.

NW coach Brian Sybrandts said youth and inexperience were a factor in the loss.

“Our youth showed a little bit,” Sybrandts said. “We got hit with the injury bug as well where we had to put in some new kids. And we lost some costly matches, especially a few where we had a lead. We’re battling and competing, which is encouraging.”

The girls meanwhile won only two matches in their loss. Both Viking victories came on pins that lasted 26 seconds at the most. Miah Kenny pinned Kezia Zepeda in 20 seconds in her first-ever match, while Chloe Mader stuck Sara Anaya in 26 seconds.