Thursday's City Roundup

Gates leads Islanders at Rumble on the Red

FARGO, N.D. — Alex Gates was the lone Grand Island Senior High wrestler to medal at the Rumble on the Red Invite.

The Islander 106-pound freshmen brought home a seventh-place medal during the two-day tournament in Fargo, N.D. Thursday.

Gates went 4-2 during the tournament, which included a quarterfinal appearance.

The Islanders overall finished with 39 points.