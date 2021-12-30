Thursday's City Roundup

WRESTLING
GICC’s Alberts wins 160 title at Pleasanton
PLEASANTON — Grand Island Central Catholic’s Ben Alberts claimed the 160-pound title at the Pleasanton Invite Thursday.
The Crusader junior improved to 15-1 on the season after defeating Ravenna’s Hunter Douglas 9-4 in the final.
Sam Mueller (seventh, 138) and Alex Escalante-Lopez (eighth, 145) were the other medalists for GICC, who finished with 81 points.
Pleasanton Invite
Team Standings
Kearney Gold 164.5, Ravenna 142, Perkins County 133.5, Kearney Blue 129.5, Arapahoe 122, Hitchcock County 106.5, Ansley 94, High Plains 94, Pleasanton 84.5, Grand Island Central Catholic 81, Wisner-Pilger 80.5, Kenesaw 76, Central Valley 65.5, Franklin 59, Loomis/Bertrand 55, Elm Creek 53.5, Shelton 53, Overton 45, Fullerton 42, Riverside 23.5, St. Mary’s 16.5, Ainsworth 3, Sandhills Valley 3, Harvard 1.
Championship results
106—Sebasitan Sauceda, SHE, maj. Jack Sponenburgh, KGO, 12-3; 113—Gatlin Krepela, PLEA, pinned Funner Spotanski, SHE, 1:42; 120—Braxton Siebrandt, WP, pinned Ethan Kipp, TL, 1:58; 126—Lance Russell, HP, tech fall Mason Toner, PC, 16-0; 132—Nickolas Kuehn, KEN, dec. Javier Marino, HP, 3-1; 138—Dillon Stark, ANS, pinned Ashton Downey, ARA, 3:20; 145—Colton Pouk, PC, dec. Carson Gruntorad, EM, 4-3; 152—Archer Grint, TL, dec. Tristian White, ARA, 7-2; 160—Ben Alberts, GICC, dec. Hunter Douglas, RAV, 9-4. 170—Chase Pawloski, PLEA, dec. Slate Micheel, TL, 3-1, SV-1; 182—Brett Bridger, FUL, pinned Sean Duffy, KEN, 3:56; 195—Keegan Shuler, HC, pinned Jacob Harrison, FRA, 3:14; 220—Austin Meyer, PC, pinned Gavin Barela, ANS, 5:31; 285—Levi Kerner, ARA, pinned Thomas Psota, RAV, 0:57.
Gates leads Islanders at Rumble on the Red
FARGO, N.D. — Alex Gates was the lone Grand Island Senior High wrestler to medal at the Rumble on the Red Invite.
The Islander 106-pound freshmen brought home a seventh-place medal during the two-day tournament in Fargo, N.D. Thursday.
Gates went 4-2 during the tournament, which included a quarterfinal appearance.
The Islanders overall finished with 39 points.