Thursday's City Roundup

GOLF

Ottman, Northwest take York Invite

YORK — Four medalists paced the Northwest girls golf team at the York Invite.

Olivia Ottman won the meet with an 83 to help the Vikings take the meet with an 385, 24 less than Waverly.

Taylor Mazour came in fourth with a 96, while Amber Muhlbach was tied for seventh with a 100, and Callie Collins finished tied for 12th with a 106.

York Invite

Team Standings

Northwest 385, Waverly 409, York 411, Columbus Lakeview 420, Seward 464, Lexington 469, Gothenburg 473, Aurora 535, York JV 544, Schuyler 623.

Individual Medalists

1, Olivia Ottman, NW, 83; 2, Tia Phaisan, WAV, 84; 3, Hannah Kitt, CL, 85; 4, Taylor Mazour, NW, 96; 5, Regin Dunham, YOR, 97; 6, Samantha Gibbs, YOR, 99; 7T, Amber Muhlbach, NW, 100; 7T, Amos O’Brasia, LEX, 100; 9, Abbie Owens, LEX, 102; 10, Ellarey Harm, GOTH, 103; 11, Maryn Johnson, SEW, 105; 12T, Sophie Bingham, WAV, 106; 12T, Mya Dubas, WAV, 106; 12T, Callie Collins, NW, 106; 15, McKinlee Legg, YOR, 107.

Other NW golfers

Madi Mendoza 122.

CROSS COUNTRY

GISH’s Caceres wins at Lexington Invite

LEXINGTON — Add another win for Ruben Caceres.

The Grand Island Senior High sophomore captured the boys race of the Lexington Invite Thursday in Overton.

He was one of three medalists for Grand Island. Kaden Boltz was fifth, while Ashon Willey came in eighth.

On the girls side, Lauren Brown led the Islanders by finishing third, while Teagan Cheetsos, Annika Staab and Katie Johnsen were fifth, sixth and seventh, respective and Sandra Gutirrez was 10th.

Official times and team results were not made available.

BOYS TENNIS

Crusaders defeat York 8-1

YORK — Grand Island Central Catholic easily defeat York 8-1 Thursday.

The Crusaders swept the doubles’ matches, while going 5-1 in the singles matches.

Andrew Arens pulled out the closest win for GICC, winning at No. 6 singles 8-6 over Collin Kotschwar.

GICC 8, York 1

Singles

No. 1 — Austin Staab, GICC, def. Ethan Phinney, YOR, 8-5

No. 2 — Andrew Van Gomple, YOR, def. Noah Corey, GICC, 8-5.

No. 3 — Bowdie Fox, GICC, def. Trey Harms, YOR, 8-1

No. 4 — Jack Kenna, GICC, def. Charlie Van Gomple, YOR, 8-3

No. 5 — JT Bern, GICC, def. Jaxson Alexander, YOR, 8-2.

No. 6 — Andrew Arens, GICC, def. Collin Kotschwar, YOR, 8-6.

Doubles

No. 1 — Fox/Kenna, GICC, def. Harms/Kotschwar, YOR, 8-5

No. 2 — Arens/Bein, GICC, def. Van Gomple/Alexander, YOR, 8-3.

No. 3 — Staab/Corey, GICC, def. Phinney/VanGomple, YOR, 8-6.

VOLLEYBALL

Islanders go 1-1 in Pius X Tri.

LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High volleyball team split a pair of matches during the Lincoln Pius X Tri. Thursday.

The Islanders opened with a 25-14, 25-21 over Columbus, before falling to Class A, No. 5 Lincoln Pius X 25-21, 25-21.

No other information was provided.