Thursday's city roundup

SOFTBALL

Schmidt helps No. 7 Tigers defeat No. 1 Vikings

HASTINGS — Samantha Schmidt did it all for Hastings.

Schmidt was 3-for-3 with five RBIs to lead the Class B, No. 7 Tigers past No. 1 Northwest Thursday.

Schmidt added a pair of home runs during the contest, including a two-run home run to give Hastings a 3-2 lead.

Reyse Zobel and Kylie Caspersen had the only two hits for the Vikings, who committed three errors.

Ava Laurent took the loss in giving up seven hits but had 11 strikeouts.

Northwest 002 000 0—2 2 3

Hastings 102 005 X—8 7 1

WP—Breckner. LP—Lauret. 2B—H: Beck. HR: Schmidt 2.

Lakeview defeats GICC in final inning

COLUMBUS — Just when it looked like Grand Island Central Catholic was going to come back and grab its first win, Columbus Lakeview took it right back.

After seeing the Crusaders score five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Viqueens answered with three in the bottom of the inning. That included three-run home run from Hannah Allen to give Lakeview a 10-8 win over GICC Thursday.

Avery O’Boyle led the GICC offense by going 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while Anna Tibbetts, Kylie Gangwish each had doubles, while Sydnie Spaulding had a triple.

Grand Island CC 000 210 5—8 10 2

Lakeview 020 041 3—10 11 3

WP—Bentz. LP—Rainforth. 2B—GICC: Gangwish, Tibbetts; CL: Allen, Ayshia, Bentz. 3B—GICC: Spaulding. HR—CL: Allen, Finecy.