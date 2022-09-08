Thursday's city roundup

VOLLEYBALL

GICC sweeps two at Sutton Tri.

SUTTON — The Grand Island Central Catholic volleyball team grabbed a pair of sweeps during the Sutton Triangular.

The Class C-1 No. 1 Crusades defeated C-2 No. 4 Sutton 25-10, 25-20 and Doniphan-Trumbull 25-6, 25-17 to improve to 7-0 on the season.

Against Sutton, Gracie Woods led the GICC offense with eight kills, while Lucy Ghaifan added seven. Carolyn Maser dished out 18 assists and Tristyn Hedman led the defense with 14 digs.

Against Doniphan-Trumbull, Ghaifan paced the offense with seven kills, while Maser had 19 assists and Avery Kelly had four ace serves. Hedman led the defense with nine digs.

In the other match, Doniphan-Trumbull fell to Sutton 25-21, 19-25, 25-17.

SOFTBALL

Islanders split games with Northeast

The Grand Island Senior High softball team split a pair of games against Lincoln Northeast Thursday.

The Islanders dropped the opener 12-11. Adriana Cabello led the offense by going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a triple, while Braelyn Sindelar was 3-for-5 with two RBIs with a triple.

Grand Island bounced back and captured the second game 8-0 in six innings.

Sindelar got the win in giving up only one hit with five strikeouts. She also was 2-for-3 with two RBIs with two triples, while Briannah Kutschkau was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, a double and a triple.

Game one

Lincoln NE 203 223 0—12 16 5

Grand Island 401 150 0—11 13 4

WP—Leininger. LP—Sindelar. 2B—GI: Walford, Gawrych. 3B—GI: Sindelar, Cabello.

Game two

Lincoln NE 000 000—0 1 1

Grand Island 430 001—8 11 0

WP—Sindelar. LP—Garcia. 2B—LNE: McClung. GI: Kutschkau, Walford. 3B—GI: Sindelar 2, Kutschkau.

BOYS TENNIS

Grand Island CC grabs 7-2 win over Adams Central

HASTINGS — The Grand Island Central Catholic boys tennis team took care of Adams Central.

The Crusaders swept the doubles matches, while going 5-2 in the singles matches during a 7-2 win.

The No. 3 doubles team of Austin Staab and Carter Nabity won the closest match of the dual as they earned a 9-8 (7-3) win over Brandon Clement and Taylor Ablott.

Grand Island CC 7, Adams Central 2

No. 1 — Austin Staab, GICC, def. Drew Goracke, AC, 8-4

No. 2 — Tate McIntyre, AC, def. Alex Menagh, GICC, 8-3

No. 3 — Bowdie Fox, GICC, def. Carter Lipovsky, AC, 8-1

No. 4 — Jack Kenna, GICC, def. Dylan Janzen, AC, 8-3.

No. 5 — JT Rein, GICC, def. Axel Anderson, AC, 8-0.

No. 6 — Taylor Ablott, AC, def. Carter Nabity, GICC, 8-0.

Doubles

No. 1 — Fox/Kenna, GICC, def. Goracke/McIntyre, AC, 8-2.

No. 2 — Menagh/Rein, GICC, def. Lipovsky/Janzen, AC, 8-1

No. 3 — Staab/Nabity, GICC, def. Clement/Ablott, AC, 9-8 (7-3).

GIRLS GOLF

Vikings take second at Lakeview Invite

COLUMBUS — The Northwest girls golf team took home runner-up honors at the Columbus Lakeview Invite.

Taylor Mazour paced the Vikings, who fired a 381, with a fourth-place finish with an 87.

Olivia Ottman was eighth with a 91, while Amber Muhlbach was 12th with a 97.

Columbus Lakeview Invite

Team Standings

Columbus Scotus 371, Northwest 381, Columbus Lakeview 393, Lincoln Christian 394, Fremont Bergan 416, Boone Central 417, Shelby-Rising City 486, West Point-Beemer 493, Central City 506, Schuyler 625.

Medalists

* won playoff

1, Cecilia Arndt, CS, 74; 2, Olivia Lovegrove, LC, 74; 3, Taylor Beierman, BC, 80; 4, Taylor Mazour, NW, 87; 5, Maya Kuszak, LC, 88; 6, Hannah Kitt, CL, 90; 7, Kaelyn Dierman, CS, 91; 8, Olivia Ottman, NW, 91; 9, Olivia Prauner, FB, 92; 10, Jocelyn Kumm, FB, 94; 11, Quinn VunCannon, CS, 96; 12, Amber Muhlbach, NW, 97; 13, Tatlana Henke, CL, 99; 14, Grace Berkeland, CL, 101; 15, Ali Mueller, CL, 103.

Crusaders finish fifth at Awarii Challenge

KEARNEY — The Grand Island Central Catholic girls golf team finished fifth at the Awarii Challenge Thursday.

Julia Messere led the Crusaders with an 11th-place finish with an 86.

Broken Bow captured the team title with a 325, while Minden was second with an 352. Camryn Johnson won the meet with a personal best 69 to lead the Indians, while had five golfers place.

Kearney Catholic Awarii Challenge

Team Standings

Broken Bow 325, Minden 352, Kearney Catholic 365, Adams Central 365, Grand Island CC 386, Holdrege 393, Cambridge 405, Ravenna 488, Arcadia-Loup City 496, Doniphan-Trumbull 532.

Medalists

1, Camryn Johnson, BB, 69; 2, Sydney O’Dey, AC, 76; 3, Ella Jacobsen, HOL, 82; 4, Taylor Schaaf, BB, 82; 5, Molly Custer, BB, 83; 6, Madie Waggoner, KC, 83; 7, KayLynn Jorgensen, MIN, 84; 8, Molly Custer, BB, 84; 9, Kara Suchsland, MIN, 86; 10, Callie Whitten, MIN, 86; 11, Julia Messere, GICC, 86; 12, Taylor McGuire, KC, 87; 13, Amelia Ptacnik, HOL, 89; 14, Skylar Benjamin,BB, 90; 15, Macy Jones, CAM, 92.