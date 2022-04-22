Thursday's city roundup

GIRLS TENNIS

Grand Island CC claims home invite

The Grand Island Central Catholic girls tennis team won its home meet Thursday.

Three of their teams won their divisions as they won the meet with 16 points, three more than runner-up Lincoln Christian.

Ayanya Birthi and Brooklyn Kolbet each went 3-0 to claim the No. 1 and No. 2 singles divisions.

Gracie Woods and Trystan Hedman teamed together to go 3-0 in the No. 2 doubles division.

The No. 1 doubles team of Mia Golka and Carolyn Maser finished second after going 2-1.

The Crusaders will have their second home invite on Tuesday.

GICC Invite

Team Standings

Grand Island CC 16, Lincoln Christian 13, Crete 5, Holdrege 2.

Champions

Singles

No. 1 — 1, Ayanya Birthi, GICC; 2, Majil Dast, LC.

No. 2 — 1, Brooklyn Kolbet, GICC; 2, Jordyn Coe, Crete.

Doubles

No. 1 — 1, Jenna Wiltfong/Alyssa Gove, Lincoln Christian; 2, Mia Golka/Carolyn Maser, GICC.

No. 2 — 1, Gracie Woods/Trystan Hedman, GICC, 3-0; 2, Reese Looper/Sarah Cunningham, LC.

BASEBALL

Nelson pitches Islanders past Norfolk

Grand Island Senior High rode a strong pitching outing from Tycen Nelson to an 8-1 victory over Norfolk Thursday afternoon at Ryder Park.

Nelson pitched six innings, striking out nine, walking one and allowing just three hits. Caiden Rath pitched a scoreless seventh inning to close out the victory over the Panthers (2-15).

Sam Hartman celebrated his birthday with a 3-for-3 performance at the plate to lead the offense for Grand Island (8-9). Jace Chrisman added two hits and two RBIs and Eli Arends had a double and two RBIs for the Islanders.

Norfolk (2-15) 000 001 0—1 3 4

Grand Island (8-9) 001 610 x—8 7 2

W—Nelson. L—Mohr. 2B—GI, Arends.

SOCCER

NW girls finish week with win over Hastings

HASTINGS — The Northwest girls soccer team wrapped a busy week with a win.

The Vikings went through the week 4-0, which ended with a 6-0 victory over Hastings on Thursday.

Lupe Sanchez and Evie Keller each scored two goals for Northwest, while Lexie Lilienthal had three assists.

The Vikings started the week with two wins to claim the Central Conference Tournament on Monday, then defeated Schuyler on Tuesday.

NW coach Jess Herrmann said the Northwest players are going to have a day off on Friday.

“The girls earned that day off,” she said. “We played very well this week. They were prepared for the tough week and they handled it well.”

Northwest plays Lexington on Monday.

Atwood leads NW boys past Hastings

HASTINGS — Peyton Atwood led the Northwest boys soccer team to a 6-1 win over Hastings Thursday.

Atwood scored four goals, all on assists by Najib Ortiz. Caden Keller added two more goals.

The win ends a brutal week where the Vikings went 3-1. They went 1-1 to finish second in the Central Conference Tournament on Monday and then defeated Schuyler on Tuesday.

“I’ll take going 3-1 with the week that we had,” NW co-coach Ann Purdy said. “The boys really came through and performed well. They were really dialed into the game. We did a great job possessing the ball throughout the game.”

Islander boys fall to Fremont

FREMONT — The Grand Island Senior High boys suffered a 3-0 loss to Fremont Thursday.

The Tigers went up 2-0 at the half and scored another goal in the second.

The Islanders had 19 shots but couldn’t convert.

Grand Island will be back in action against Omaha Central at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Grand Island girls fall to Fremont

The Grand Island Senior High girls fell to Fremont 5-0 Thursday at Memorial Stadium.

No other information was provided.

BOYS GOLF

Islanders take fourth at Columbus Invite

COLUMBUS — Jared Lehechka led the Grand Island Senior High boys golf team at the Columbus Invite Thursday.

Lehechka fired a 75 to finish in a five-way tie for seventh for the Islanders, who came in fourth with a 318.

Marcus Holling came in with a 79, while Henry Kosmicki and Prestin Vilai both carded an 82 and Bode Albers shot an 89.

Columbus Invite

Team Standings

Omaha Westside 293, Lincoln Southeast 303, Lincoln East 317, Grand Island 318, Kearney 320, Fremont 328, Lincoln Southwest 339, Norfolk 340, Columbus 343, Papillion-LaVista South 349, Papillion-LaVista 356, Lincoln Northeast 364, Lincoln North Star 371, Hastings 375, Lincoln High NA.

Individual Scoring

1, Jack Davis, OWS, 70; 2, Brayden Schram, HAS, 71; 3T, Cole Feddersen, KEA, 72; 3T, Thomas Bryson, LSE, 72; 5T, Brock Kuhlman, COL, 73; 5T, Porter Topp, OWS, 73; 7T, Jackson Mann, PLV, 75; 7T, Jared Lehechka, GI, 75; 7T, Kolby Brown, OWS, 75; 7T, Gavin Gerch, LSE, 75; 7T, Jackson Benge, OWS, 75; 12T, Tyler Show, FRE, 77; 14T, Carson Vecera, FRE, 78; 14T, Carson Kildow, LNS, 78; 14T, Owen Tucker, LSE, 78; 14T, Parker Bunting, LE, 78; 14T, Porter Nelson, LSE, 78; 14T, Will Toopolski, LE, 78.

Vikings take seventh at Gothenburg

GOTHENBURG — Two medalists led the way for the Northwest boys golf teams at the Gothenburg Invite.

Kanyon Shada and Zach Fausch each fired an 83 to finish 13th and 15th, respectively for the Vikings, who finished seventh with a 354.

Jared Dramse shot a 90, while Braden Cochran came in with a 98 and Cole Martin fired a 106 to round out the Northwest squad.

Gothenburg Invite

Team Standings

Ogallala 303, Minden 330, Cozad 335, McCook 335, Broken Bow 353, Sidney 353, Northwest 354, North Platte 356, Gothenburg 363, Holdrege 363, Lexington 389, Gothenburg JV 413, Bellevue East 418.

Individual Standings

1, Corbin Murphy, OGA, 73*; 2, Luke Hiltibrand, OGA, 73; 3, Caleb Castillo, OGAL, 75; 4, John Beier, SID, 78; 5, Kaden Broeker, HOL, 78; 6, Cole Paul, COZ, 79; 7, Hayden Russman, COZ, 80; 8, Seth Hauserman, MIN, 80; 9, Hunter Hansen, McC, 80; 10, Evan Smith, MIN, 80; 11, Jake Hiltibrand, OGA, 82; 12, Austin Harvey, BB, 83; 13, Kanyon Shada, NW, 83; 14, Reid Loop, McC, 83; 15, Zach Fausch, NW, 83.

Track and Field

Hinkle, Kutschakau lead GISH girls, Buman in boys at Norfolk

NORFOLK — The Grand Island girls track and field team had two winners, while the boys had one during the Norfolk Invite Thursday.

For the girls, Cassidy Hinken won the triple jump (35-6 3/4), while Briannah Kutschkau captured the pole vault (9-10).

On the boys side, freshman Hayden Buman took the high jump at 6-4.