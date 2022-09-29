Thursday's city roundup

PREP SOFTBALL

Northwest claims third-straight Central Conference tournament title

COLUMBUS — The Northwest softball team earned a trifecta in the Central Conference Tournament.

The Class B, No. 4 Vikings claimed their third consecutive conference title after defeating No. 8 Seward 6-0 in the championship game Thursday at Columbus Lakeview.

Northwest, who had 11 hits in the game, put up three runs in the third inning to take control. Reyse Zobel was 2 for 3 with a double to lead the offense. Ava Laurent gave up three hits and had 11 strikeouts.

The Vikings opened the tournament with a 14-1 three-inning win over Lexington. They had 14 hits with five extra base hits in the contest. Maddy Cushing led the offense by going 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two doubles, while Kylie Caspersen was 3 for 3 with a RBI and a double.

Northwest then defeated Crete 14-0 in five innings. Laurent gave up only one hit and had 12 strikeouts. Grace Baasch was 2 for 3 with RBIs and a double.

The Vikings host the Class B, Subdistrict 8 Tournament Monday. Northwest will open with O’Neill at 2 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

GISH's Kenkel places eighth at HAC Meet

NORFOLK — Hailey Kenkel led the Grand Island Senior High girls golf team during the Heartland Athletic Conference Meet Thursday.

The Islander senior came in eighth after firing an 83. That was good enough to help the Islanders finished sixth with a 403 score.

HAC Meet

Team Standings

Lincoln East 329*, Lincoln Southwest 329, Lincoln Pius X 366, Columbus 388, Kearney 400, Grand Island 403, Norfolk 413, Fremont 424, Lincoln Southeast 432, Lincoln Northeast 498, Lincoln High 550

Medalists

1, Elly Honnens, LE, 77; 2, Tatum Terwillger, LSW, 78; 3, Nicole Kolbas, LPX, 78; 4, Isabella Elger, LE, 79; 5, Lauryn Bell, LSW, 79; 6, Ansley Giesselmann, FRE, 81; 7, Eden Larson, LSW, 82; 8, Hailey Kenkel, GI, 83; 9, Sarah Lasso, COL, 85; 10, Avery Van Horn, LE, 86; 11, Emma Moss, LE, 87; 12, Aiden Sander, LSW, 90; 13, Julia Hyten, LSW, 91; 14, Lauren Lydiatt, KEA, 93; 15, Audrey Larsen, LPX, 93.

Other Grand Island golfers

Alya Strong 100, Katie Lofing 106, Emma McCoy 114, Lauren Anderson 118.

VOLLEYBALL

Islanders get win over Lincoln High

LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High picked up win No. 13 on the season.

The Islanders improved to 13-9 after sweeping Lincoln High 25-18, 25-20, 25-14.

Haedyn Hoos led Grand Island with 17 kills, while Tia Traudt added 16 kills and four ace serves. Jaylen Hansen had 19 digs, while Lauren Taylor had 29 assists.

Heartland Lutheran drops pair at St. Francis Tri.

HUMPHREY — The Heartland Lutheran volleyball team dropped a pair of matches to ranked teams at the Humphrey St. Francis Triangular Thursday.

The Red Hornets fell to Class D-2, No. 4 Humphrey St. Francis 25-7, 25-5 and to Class D-1, No. 9 Nebraska Christian 25-6, 25-15.

No other information was provided.