Thursday's city roundup

Viking girls dominate B-5 district

AURORA — The Northwest girls track and field team can add a district championship to its 2021 resume.

The Vikings won six events to help them capture the Class B, District 5 meet Thursday at Aurora.

Northwest scored 117.5 points and will take 12 athletes to the state meet.

Reba Mader and Samantha Roby were both part of three wins for the Vikings.

Mader captured the 400 (1:01.52), while Roby and teammate Avyn Urbanski each went 1-2 in the 100 and 200 with Roby winning both at 12.53 and 25.82, respectively. Urbanski ran 12.62 and 26.46.

Mader, Roby and Urbanski were all part of the winning 1,600 relay (4:07.75), while Roby joined Whitney Loman, Macie Middletown and Kailey O’Grady on the 3,200 relay (10:15.95).

Claire Caspersen was the other winner for Northwest as she won the shot put (37-9).

Alex Brandt won two events in taking the triple jump (43-11 1/2) and high jump (6-5) to help the Vikings take home runner-up honors with 93 points.

Northwest will take five athletes to the state meet.