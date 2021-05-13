Thursday's city roundup

TRACK AND FIELD
Relays help GICC boys edge Aquinas for C-6 title
WOOD RIVER — The relays helped the Grand Island Central Catholic boys in the Class C, District 6 Meet.
The Crusaders swept the relay events, helping them edge David City Aquinas 115-112 to take the district championship Thursday at Wood River.
In all, GICC will take seven athletes to the state track meet in Omaha next week.
GICC started the racing events by taking the 3,200 relay (8:33.25) with Ben Alberts, Zach Cloud, Tanner Turek and Reid Martinez, then captured the 400 relay (44.32) with Isaac Herbek, Brayton Johnson, Martinez and Gage Steinke. GICC took the title after claiming the 1,600 relay win (3:32.11) with Johnson, Alberts, Steinke and Martinez.
Herbek added a pair of wins in the triple jump (43-3) and high jump (6-3). Steinke won the 100 (11.05), while Johnson took the 400 (51.39).
The girls had two winners to help them score 51 points to tie for fifth and will take three athletes to the state meet.
Marissa Rerucha took the pole vault (10-10), while Grace Herbek claimed the 800 (2:31.83).
Both teams could have a few more state qualifiers in other events depending on results from other districts.
Viking girls dominate B-5 district
AURORA — The Northwest girls track and field team can add a district championship to its 2021 resume.
The Vikings won six events to help them capture the Class B, District 5 meet Thursday at Aurora.
Northwest scored 117.5 points and will take 12 athletes to the state meet.
Reba Mader and Samantha Roby were both part of three wins for the Vikings.
Mader captured the 400 (1:01.52), while Roby and teammate Avyn Urbanski each went 1-2 in the 100 and 200 with Roby winning both at 12.53 and 25.82, respectively. Urbanski ran 12.62 and 26.46.
Mader, Roby and Urbanski were all part of the winning 1,600 relay (4:07.75), while Roby joined Whitney Loman, Macie Middletown and Kailey O’Grady on the 3,200 relay (10:15.95).
Claire Caspersen was the other winner for Northwest as she won the shot put (37-9).
Alex Brandt won two events in taking the triple jump (43-11 1/2) and high jump (6-5) to help the Vikings take home runner-up honors with 93 points.
Northwest will take five athletes to the state meet.
Both teams could have a few more state qualifiers in other events depending on results from other districts.
PREP GOLF
Crusaders finish third at Awarii Dunes Classic
MINDEN — Three medalists helped Grand Island Central Catholic finish third at the Awarii Dunes Classic Thursday.
Will Goering, Bowdie Fox and Jackson Henry all medaled to help the Crusader fire a 324.
Goering led the way with a fifth-place finish with a 73, while Fox came in eighth with a 78 score. Henry finished 13th with an 82.
Awarii Dunes Classic
At Minden
Team Standings
Kearney 305, Kearney JV 323, Grand Island CC 324, Aurora 330, Broken Bow 340, Minden 347, Hastings 347, Adams Central 354, Kearney Catholic 355, Doniphan-Trumbull 355, Lexington 356, North Platte 374, Holdrege 376, Centura 404, Wood River 411, Ravenna 415.
Medalists
1, Cole Schroer, KEA, 71; 2, Brayden Schram, HAS, 72; 3, Ethan Shaw, AUR, 72; 4, Cole Feddersen, KEA, 72; 5, Will Goering, GICC, 73; 6, Ethan Smith, DT, 73; 7, Landon Edeal, KJV, 74; 8, Bowdie Fox, GICC, 78; 9, Maguire Widdowson, KEA, 79; 10, Ethan Mins, LEX, 81; 11, Nathan Sughroue, AC, 81; 12, Dylan Dahlstedt, KJV, 81; 13, Jackson Henry, GICC, 82; 14, Blake Denson, BB, 82; 16, Preston Skeen, KEA, 83.