Thursday's city roundup

Wrestling
Grand Island Senior High girls open program with win over Columbus
COLUMBUS — The Grand Island Senior High girls wrestling team open their first-ever competition with a victory.
The Islanders posted a 59-12 win over Columbus Thursday.
Sandra Gutierrez (100 pounds), Mia Chocoj (114), Genesis Solis (126), Lluvia Cortez (165) and Meghan Hixon (185) all picked up win for Grand Island, while Brianna Francisco (107), Sage McCallum (132), Lluvia Fierro (138), Adriana Cabello (145) and Alexis Perez (235) all had forfeit victories.
The Islanders will compete in the Nebraska City Invite Friday.
Grand Island 59, Columbus 12
100 — Sandr Gutierrez, GI, pinned Caiti Campbell, COL, 0:40; 107—Brianna Francisco, GI, won by forf.; 114 — Mia Chicoj, GI, pinned Erin Martinez, COL, 0:25; 120 — Marissa Anderson, COL, pinned Kim Gonzalez, GI, 0:14; 126 — Genesis Solis, GI, tech. fall. over Brianna Vidal, COL, 17-0; 132—Sage McCallum, GI, won by forf.; 138—Lluvia Fierro, GI, won by forf.; 145—Adriana Cabello, GI, won by forf.; 152 — Danica Taylor, COL, pinned Anyia Roberts, GI, 1:02; 165 — Lluvia Cortez, GI, pinned Lesley Hernandez, COL, 0:57; 185 — Meghan Hixson, GI, pinned Kylie Dush, COL, 2:57; 235— Alexis Perez, GI, won by forf.
Grand Island boys dominate Columbus in season-opening victory
COLUMBUS — The Grand Island Senior High wrestling team grabbed a 49-25 win over Columbus on Thursday.
The Islanders won seven straight matches to take control. Freshman Alex Gates (106 pounds) opened the dual with a win. But after Grand Island dropped the next two matches, Ein Obermiller (126), Cristian Cortez (132), Dane Arrants (138), Tyler Salpas (152), Alex Dzingle (152), Isaac Guevara (160) and Justyce Hostetler (170) all grabbed wins, while Zachary Pittman (285) closed the dual with a pin.
Grand Island will compete at the Kearney Invite Saturday.
Grand Island 49, Columbus 25
106—Alex Gates, GI, pinned Levi Cerny, COL, 1:54; 113—Brenyn Delano, COL, maj. dec. Javier Pedro, GI, 13-4; 120—Blake Cerny, COL, pinned Jason Perez, GI, 1:53; 126—Ein Obermiller, GI, maj. dec. Kaden Brownlow, COL, 11-1; 132—Cristian Cortez, GI, pinned Jaden McFarland, COL, 1:44; 138—Dane Arrants, GI, pinned Caydn Kucera, COL, 4:57; 145—Tyler Salpas, GI, pinned Tyler Zwingman, COL, 1:52; 152—Alex Dzingle, GI, dec. Carter Braun, COL, 3-1, SV; 160—Isaac Guevara, GI, pinned Nehemiah Linden, COL, 4:34; 170—Justyce Hostetler, GI, pinned Levi Bloomquist, COL, 1:23; 182—Rylee Iburg, COL, dec. Cailyb Weekley, GI, 6-4; 195—Liam Blaser, COL, pinned De Andre Brock, GI, 5:01; 220—Carter Fedde, COL, won by forf.; 285—Zachary Pittman, GI, pinned Bryson Huey, COL, 1:47.
Boys Basketball
Grand Island Central Catholic pulls away for win in opener
LINCOLN — Class C-2, No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic opened its season with a 61-45 win over Lincoln Lutheran.
The defending Class C-2 state champ Crusaders used a 35-26 second half to pull away to the win.
Isaac Herbek led GICC with 23 points, while Marcus Lowry and Gil Jengmer chipped in 16 and 15 points, respectively.
Grand Island CC 12 14 12 23—61
Lincoln Lutheran 9 10 9 17—45
GRAND ISLAND CC—Brayton Johnson 4, Isaac Herbek 23, Marcus Lowry 16, Ishmael Nadir 3, Gil Jengmer 15.
LINCOLN LUTHERAN—Micah Schlueter 9, Jameson Pella 5, Carson Oerman 2, Max Bartels 7, Aden Zager 5, Gabriel Schmidt 2, Jonny Puelz 12, Ryan Hager 3.
Girls Basketball
No. 2 Lincoln Lutheran rallies past No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic
LINCOLN — In a battle of preseason rated team, Class C-1, No. 2 Lincoln Lutheran outscored No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic 14-7 to rally and take a 42-38 win Thursday.
The Crusaders led 37-31 with 4:17 to play, but the Warriors outscored GICC 11-1 the rest of the way.
“I felt really good at that point but we had some bad turnovers and they hit their shots at the end,” GICC coach Kevin Mayfield said. “Lincoln Lutheran played very well at the end and we didn’t handle their press at times and made some plays and didn’t shoot well.”
Lucy Ghaifan led the Crusaders with 12 points, while Anna Tibbetts acced seven.
GICC takes on Norfolk Catholic at noon Saturday.
Grand Island CC 6 17 8 7—38
Lincoln Lutheran 5 15 8 14—42
GRAND ISLAND CC—Anna Tibbetts 7, Jenna Heidelk 2, Carolyn Maser 2, Alyssa Wilson 4, Bryndal Moody 2, Gracie Woods 5, Chloe Cloud 4, Lucy Ghaifan 12.
LINCOLN LUTHERAN—Raegan Holle 1, Abby Wachal 5, Jenna Luebbe 1, Shanae Bergt 14, Jami Wahl 10, Elsa Meyer 6, Katelynn Oxley 6.
SWIMMING
Grand Island Senior High girls sweep at Kearney, boys spilt
KEARNEY — The Grand Island Senior High girls swimming team earned a sweep at the Kearney Tri. Thursday.
The Islanders defeated Kearney 63-39 and Hastings 65-29.
The girls won seven events on the day. Kate Novinski won two individual events in the 50 freestyle (25.86) and 100 freestyle (automatic state time of 55.70). She joined Lilly Brennan, Gracie Wilson and Ashlyn Muhlbach on the winning 200 medley relay (1:56.81). Ashley Nelson won the 200 freestyle (2:06.86) and 500 freestyle (5:43.76), while Brennan captured the 100 backstroke (1:02.72).
Nelson and Brennan joined Lily Wilson and Hannah Dankert on the winning 400 freestyle relay (4:03.02).
The boys six events while taking a 57-37 win over Hastings and a 61-41 loss to Kearney.
Michael Sambula captured the 200 freestyle (1:56.33) and 500 freestyle (5:15.92), while Luke Dankert captured the 200 individual medley (automatic state time of 2:01.70) and 100 breaststroke (automatic state time of 1:01.61), while Gianluca Ragazzo won the 100 freestyle (53.03). The three joined David Samubula on the winning 400 freestyle relay (3:30.55).