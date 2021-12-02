Thursday's city roundup

The Crusaders led 37-31 with 4:17 to play, but the Warriors outscored GICC 11-1 the rest of the way.

“I felt really good at that point but we had some bad turnovers and they hit their shots at the end,” GICC coach Kevin Mayfield said. “Lincoln Lutheran played very well at the end and we didn’t handle their press at times and made some plays and didn’t shoot well.”