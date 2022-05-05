Thursday's city roundup

TRACK AND FIELD

GICC boys win Ord Invite

ORD — The Grand Island Central Catholic boys track and field team claimed the Ord Invite Thursday.

The Crusaders won only two events but had 15 medalists to help win the meet with 110 points, five more than Burwell.

GICC went 1-2 in the 400 with Brayton Johnson winning it at 51.02 while Ben Alberts was second at 51.46. Gage Steinke captured the pole vault at 13-0.

The Crusader girls also won two events. Marissa Rerucha took the pole at 11-7, while Avery O’Boyle took the 3,200 at 12:47.34.

Red Hornets compete at Centura Invite

CAIRO — Two third-place finishes paced the Heartland Lutheran girls at the Centura Invite Thursday.

Kiki Nyanok took third in the 200 (29.40), while joining Anastasiia, Hanna Weaver and Abigail Niemeier on the 400 relay (56.18) that took third in the race.

For the boys, Garang Nyanok led the Red Hornets by placing sixth in both the 200 (26.30) and high jump (5-2).

GOLF

Red Hornets take third at Goldenrod Conference Meet

The Heartland Lutheran golf team finished third at the Goldenrod Conference Meet Thursday at Indianhead Golf Course.

The Red Hornets, who had two medalists, fired a 406. Humphrey St. Francis won the meet with a 362, while Burwell was second with a 404.

Kelsey Essex finished fifth with an 89, while Nate Jones was seventh with a 93.

Burwell teammates Dillon Critel and Gus Elliott both came in with an 80 score, but Critel won individual honors during the first hole playoff.

Goldenrod Conference Meet

Team Standings

Humphrey St. Francis 362, Burwell 404, Heartland Lutheran 406, Fullerton 435, Central Valley 437

Individual Medalists

1, Dillon Critel, BUR, 80; Gus Elliott, BUR, 80; 3, Jaden Kosch, HSF, 84; 4, Kegan Hackerott, HSF, 85; 5, Kelsey Essex, HL, 89; 6, Dawson Murphy, SA, 91; 7, Nate Jones, HL, 93; 9, Jerrod Land, FUL, 94; 10, Titus Gideon, BUR, 98.

Tennis

Islanders fall to North Star in dual

The Grand Island Senior High girls tennis team fell to Lincoln North Star 6-3 Thursday.

The Islanders went 2-1 in the doubles matches, but went 1-5 in the single matches.

Macy McDonald was the lone singles winner in grabbing an 8-4 win over Jenna Phan at No. 1 singles.

McDonald teamed with Katie Wemhoff to win at No. 1 doubles over Abby Lottman and Caitlin Hudson 8-4.

Claire Kelly and Finley Evans won the other match over Kennedi Leitschuck and Brynn Person at No. 2 doubles 8-4.

Lincoln North Star 6, Grand Island 3

Singles

No. 1 — Macy McDonald, GI, def. Jenna Phan, LNS, 8-4.

No. 2 — Ava Simpson, LNS, def. Katelyn Rodriguez, GI, 8-2.

No. 3 — Abby Lottman, LNS, def. Finley Evans, GI, 8-2.

No. 4 — Caitlin Hudson, LNS, def. Claire Kelly, GI, 8-1.

No. 5 — Elena Simpson, LNS, def. Emma Tennant, GI, 8-0.

No. 6 — Brynn Person, LNS, def. Jaylen Hansen, GI, 8-3.

Doubles

No. 1 — McDonald/Katie Wemhoff, GI, def. Lottman/Hudson, LNS, 8-4.

No. 2 — Kelly/Evans, GI, def. Person/Leitschuck, LNS, 8-4.

No. 3 — E. Simpson/A. Simpson, LNS, def. Tennant/Rodriguez, GI, 8-2.