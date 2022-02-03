Thursday's city roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Red Hornets rally to defeat Palmer
PALMER — The Heartland Lutheran girls basketball team used a strong fourth quarter to get a win.
The Red Hornets outscored Palmer 11-5 to get a 32-31 win Thursday.
Kelsey Essex hit her only basket of the game to give Heartland Lutheran the lead and it was enough.
Heartland Lutheran coach Brad Bills said he was proud, especially since the Red Hornets had two players out in Kathleen Spiehs (illness) and Abigail Niemeier (concussion) and had Maggie Bexten go down with an injury during the game.
“We were down a little bit but the kids played a gutsy game,” HL coach Brad Bills said. “We weren’t playing our best but we found a way to win. I’m so proud of them.”
The Red Hornets take on Fullerton Saturday.
HL Lutheran (6-11) 5 14 2 11—32
Palmer (3-12) 8 8 10 5—31
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN—Taylor Lemburg 3, Brielle Saddler 10, Carly Niemoth 10, Kelsey Essex 3, Brynn Saddler 6.
PALMER—Morgan Earl 6, Makenna Mottl 6, Joslynn Donahey 14, Kassidy Shuda 5.
Crusaders cruise past Cozad
Class C-1, No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic had no problems with Cozad Thursday.
The Crusaders led 11-2 at the end of the first quarter, en route to a 55-31 win.
Lucy Ghaifan led GICC with 13 points, while Gracie Woods added 11.
Crusader coach Kevin Mayfield said he was pleased with what he saw.
“I thought we played a good game. We got on them early on and held them to two points in the first quarter,” he said. “We could have been a stronger with the ball but for the most part we hustled and did a great job. We may have missed some shots and got some big offensive rebounds. We played a lot of kids so that’s always good.”
GICC takes on Lexington Friday.
Cozad (5-15) 2 12 3 14—31
Grand Island CC (15-5) 11 17 16 9—55
COZAD—Karyn Burkholder 3, Regan Schroeder 4, Reagan Armagost 4, Makaia Baker 4, Megan Dyer 14, Erica Weatherly 2.
GRAND ISLAND CC—Hannah Gellatly 3, Anna Tibbetts 2, Jenna Heidelk 4, Carolyn Maser 1, Alyssa Wilson 9, Bryndal Moody 8, Gracie Woods 11, Chloe Cloud 4, Lucy Ghaifan 13.
WRESTLING
Islanders get by Kearney
KEARNEY — The Grand Island Senior High wrestling team defeated Kearney 43-24 on the road Thursday.
The Islanders were up 34-15 and never looked back in winning nine matches.
Tyler Salpas (No. 2 at 145 pounds), Alex Dzingle (152), Justyce Hostetler (No. 5 at 170), De Andre Brock (195), Zachary Pittman (285), Alex Gates (106), Javier Perez (113), Cristian Cortez (132) and Dane Arrants (138) all picked up victories for Grand Island.
The Islanders are the No. 2 seed in the state duals tournament and will take on Columbus at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgounds.
Grand Island 43, Kearney 24
145—Tyler Salpas, GI, dec. Rian Green, KEA, 10-3; 152—Alex Dzingle, GI, dec. Jakob Ransdell, KEA, 3-0; 160—Nick Sutton, KEA, pinned Hudson Oliver, GI, 5:21; 170—Justyce Hostetler, GI, pinned Isaiah Legates, KEA, 2:27; 128—Riley Johnson KEA, dec. Cailyb Hostelter, GI, 7-5; 195—De Andre Brock, GI, pinned Lane Kovarik, KEA, 0:52; 220—Noah Molina, KEA, pinned SKylar Wood, GI, 1:53; 285—Zachary Pittman, GI, pinned Brandon Moore, KEA, 2:34; 106—Alex Gates, GI, maj. dec. Tavean Miller, KEA, 10-1; 113—Javier Pedro, GI, pinned Kaedun Goodman, KEA, 3:30; 120—Archer Heelan, KEA, dec. Jason Perez, GI, 6-3; 126—Jackson Lavene, KEA, pinned Ein Obermiller, GI, 0:49; 132—Cristian Cortez, GI, dec. Perry Swarm, KEA, 6-4; 138—Dane Arrants, GI, pinned Cisco Rivas, KEA, 1:22.
BOYS BASKETBALL
GICC defeats Cozad
Three players scored in double figures to help Grand Island Central Catholic pick up its 14th win of the season.
Marcus Lowry paced the Class C-2, No. 7 Crusaders with 21 points during a 65-50 win over Cozad Thursday.
Isaac Herbek picked up 19 points, while Gil Jengmer chipped in 16.
Cozad (11-8) 6 11 11 22—50
Grand Island CC (14-3) 15 20 17 13—65
COZAD–Jacob Weatherly 14, Mason Fales 5, Nolan Wetovick 9, Noah Shoemaker 11, Nathan Engel 6, Hunter Keim 5.
GRAND ISLAND CC—Wargak Tut 2, Brayton Johnson 2, Jacob Stegman 3, Isaac Herbek 19, Marcus Lowry 21, Ishmael Nadir 2, Gil Jengmer 16.