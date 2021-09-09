Thursday's City Roundup

Lucy Ghaifan led the GICC attack with 13 kills, while Chloe Cloud chipped in 11. Setter Carolyn Maser dished out 35 assists and Alyssa Wilson led the defense with 18 digs.

The Crusaders closed the night with a 25-22, 25-18. Gracie Woods led the way with nine kills, while Maser had 22 assists. Wilson had 11 digs, while Woods chipped in 10.

GIRLS GOLF

Northwest wins Lakeview Invite

COLUMBUS — Northwest used three medalists to help them take the Columbus Lakeview Invite Thursday.

The Vikings tied Columbus Scotus with a 365 score, but won the meet on a scorecard playoff.

Olivia Ottman led Northwest with a fourth-place finish with an 83, w hile Avery Hermesch was seventh with a 90, and Taylor Mazour was 10th with a 91.

NW coach Alex Hull said it wasn’t the best day for the Vikings but found a way to get the team title.

“Today was a good challenge for our girls. It was a good lesson in perseverance and that every score counts,” he said. “Not everything broke our way today, but we were able to fight our way to a championship finish.”

Lakeview Invite