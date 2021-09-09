Thursday's City Roundup

PREP VOLLEYBALL
Vikings get sweep over North Platte
NORTH PLATTE — Kinzi Havranek helped the Northwest volleyball team get going Thursday.
Havranek served a 12-0 run to open the match. That spark helped the Vikings get a 25-10, 25-23, 25-17 win over the Bulldogs.
NW coach Lindsey Harders said that start by Havranek, who served 26 points, did wonders for the Vikings
“Kinzi went back to the service line and served aggressive,” she said. “This helped us start the first set up 12-0 The energy from the first serve was a game changer.”
Chloe Mader led the Vikings with eight kills, while Ashlynn Brown added seven and Havranek six kills. Havranek added 16 assists and 12 digs.
Sophia McKinney recorded her 1,000th career dig as she finished the night with a team-high 17 digs.
Northwest will be back in action at the Kearney Invite, where they will open with North Platte.
Crusaders grab two wins at home triangular
Class C-1 No. 4 Grand Island Central Catholic grabbed a pair of wins at its home triangular Thursday.
The Crusaders opened with a 25-14, 21-25, 25-17 win over Class C-2, No. 3 Sutton to open the night.
Lucy Ghaifan led the GICC attack with 13 kills, while Chloe Cloud chipped in 11. Setter Carolyn Maser dished out 35 assists and Alyssa Wilson led the defense with 18 digs.
The Crusaders closed the night with a 25-22, 25-18. Gracie Woods led the way with nine kills, while Maser had 22 assists. Wilson had 11 digs, while Woods chipped in 10.
GIRLS GOLF
Northwest wins Lakeview Invite
COLUMBUS — Northwest used three medalists to help them take the Columbus Lakeview Invite Thursday.
The Vikings tied Columbus Scotus with a 365 score, but won the meet on a scorecard playoff.
Olivia Ottman led Northwest with a fourth-place finish with an 83, w hile Avery Hermesch was seventh with a 90, and Taylor Mazour was 10th with a 91.
NW coach Alex Hull said it wasn’t the best day for the Vikings but found a way to get the team title.
“Today was a good challenge for our girls. It was a good lesson in perseverance and that every score counts,” he said. “Not everything broke our way today, but we were able to fight our way to a championship finish.”
Lakeview Invite
Team Standings
Northwest 365, Columbus Scotus 365, West Point-Beemer 390, Fremont Bergan 395, Boone Central 407, Aurora 414, Columbus Lakeview 418, Central City 464, Shelby-Rising City 464, Schuyler 465.
Medalists
1, Cecilia Arndt, CS, 73; 2, Olivia Lovegrove, LC, 77; 3, Brook Diekemper, WPB, 79; 4, Olivia Ottman, NW, 83; 5, Maya Kuszak, LC, 87; 6, Taylor Beierman, BC, 87; 7, Jocelyn Kumm, FB, 87; 8, Avery Hermesch, NW, 90; 9, Grace Ziegler, AUR, 90; 10, Taylor Mazour, NW, 91; 11, Hannah Kitt, CL, 93; 12, Alaina Dierman, CS, 94; 13, Allie Boell, WPB, 94; 14, Kaelyn Dierman, CS, 97; 15, Esmeralda Sacarias, SCH, 97.
Other NW golfers: Alyssa Empfield 101, Alayna Wattier 103.
GICC’s Messere tops Awarii Challenge
KEARNEY — Grand Island Central Catholic’s Angela Messere brought home top honors during the Kearney Catholic Awarii Challenge Thursday.
Messere won the meet with a 72 score, four more than Broken Bow’s Camryn Johnson. That allowed the Crusaders to finish third with a 382.
Anna Blake recorded a hole-in-one.
Broken Bow captured the meet with a 318 with four top five medalists.
Johnson led the Indians with a 76, followed by Emery Custer with a 77, Taylor Schaaf with an 82 and Molly Custer with an 83. Lainey Palmer also medaled by taking 12th with a 91.
KC Awarii Challenge
At Awarii Dunes Golf Club
Team Standings
Broken Bow 318, Minden 369, Grand Island CC 382, Kearney Catholic 392, Holdrege 430, Arcadia/Loup City 449, Doniphan-Trumbull 462, Gibbon 568.
Medalists
1, Angela Messere, GICC, 72; 2, Camryn Johnson, BB, 76; 3, Emery Custer, BB, 77; 4, Taylor Schaaf, BB, 82; 5, Molly Custer, BB, 83; 6, Ella Jacobsen, HOL, 86; 7, Callie Whitten, MIN, 87; 8, Sydney O’Dey, AC, 89; 9, Madie Waggoner, KC, 89; 10, Sarah McKeon, Ravenna, 90; 11, Macy Jones, Cambridge, 91; 12, Lainey Palmer, BB, 91; 13, Kara Suchsland, MIN, 91; 14, Kaylee Smith, MIN, 94; 15, Leah Livingston, MIN, 97.
Other GICC golfers: Madeline Logue 100, Emery Obermiller-Snyder 104, Ember Kleint 106, Anna Blake 107.
Islanders medal two at Southeast Invite
LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High girls golf team medaled two golfers at the Lincoln Golf Classic at Highland Golf Course.
Ayla Strong led the Islanders with a third-place finish with a 76, while Hailey Kenkel finished fourth with a 77.
PREP SOFTBALL
Islanders post sweep over Rockets
LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High softball hit a combined 30 hits during its sweep over Lincoln Northeast. 0
The Islanders won the opener 13-6 as they had 18 hits. Leslie Ramos led the offense by going 4 for 4 with three RBIs with a home run. Brittina Titman was 3 for 4 with three RBIs with a home run and a double.
Grand Island grabbed the second game 10-1 in five innings, where they had 12 hits with seven of them being extra bases. Briannah Kutschkau was 3 for 3 with three RBIs, a double and a home run, while Ramos was 2 for 4 with two RBIs with a double and a home run.
Game One
Grand Island 443 000 2—13 18 2
Lincoln NE 100 401 0—6 9 4
WP—Dunning. LP—Bartling. 2B—GI: Lawver 2, Titman; LNE: Bartling 2, Boden. HR—GI: Ramos, Titman
Game Two
Grand Island 016 12—10 12 0
Lincoln NE 001 00—1 7 2
WP—Sindelar. LP—Bartling. 2B—GI: Kutschkau, Ramos, Sindelar. 3B: GI: Lawver. HR: Kutschkau, Ramos, Titman.
BOYS TENNIS
Crusaders sweep Adams Central
The Grand Island Central Catholic boys tennis team rolled in a 9-0 win over Adams Central.
The Crusaders gave up a total of six games during the dual with the closest being at No. 1 singles, while Austin Staab defeated Drew Goracke 8-3.
GICC 9, Adams Central 0
Singles
No. 1 — Austin Staab, GICC, def. Drew Goracke, AC, 8-3.
No. 2 — Caden Mneaugh, GICC, def. Tate McIntyre, AC, 8-1
No. 3 — Jonathan Schardt, GICC, def. Evan Schumm, AC, 8-1.
No. 4 — Jackson Henry, GICC, def. Barrett Shea, AC, 8-0.
No. 5 — Alex King, GICC, def. Spencer Willems, AC, 8-2.
No. 6 — Bowdie Fox, GICC, def. Carter Lipovsky, AC, 8-.
Doubles
No. 1 — Henry/Schardt, GICC, def. Schumm/Goracke, AC, 8-0.
No. 2 — Fox/King, GICC, def. Shea/Willems, AC, 8-0.
No. 3 — Menaugh/Staab, GICC, def. McIntyre/Lipovsky, AC, 8-1.
CROSS COUNTRY
GICC’s Mejia wins Arcadia-Loup City boys title
LOUP CITY — Grand Island Central Catholic’s Jarit Mejia captured the boys race during the Arcadia-Loup City Invite Thursday.
Mejia was one of two medalists for the Crusaders as George Pilsl finished eighth to help the boys finish third as a team.
Allison Haney finished sixth, while Glenda Ramirez was 14th to help GICC take second.
Official times were not reported.