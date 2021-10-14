Thursday's city roundup

Northwest fell to No. 8 York 18-25, 29-27, 25-13. Brown pounded down 13 kills, while Chloe Mader and Loman each had seven kills. Middleton dished out 18 assists, while Havranek had 13.

“We took care of business in our first game,” NW coach Lindsey Harders said. “In the first set, we controlled the game with York. Ashlynn was very successful from the outside. In the second set, we had to really earn our points, York didn’t make many errors. We had the lead then it became a back-and-forth game and our girls worked hard but came up short. Our block struggled to slow down both outsides for York.”

The Vikings will continue tournament play Saturday as they play Lexington at 10 a.m., then Aurora at noon at Schuyler. Placement matches begin at 3 p.m.

Red Hornets go 1-1 at Goldenrod Conference Tournament

CENTRAL CITY — Heartland Lutheran went 1-1 during the Goldenrod Conference Tournament Thursday.

The Red Hornets defeated St. Edward 25-21, 25-23, 27-25 after the falling to the Beavers on Tuesday.

Hanna Weaver had seven assists, Carly Niemoth five ace serves and four digs and two blocks. Kiki Nyanok had six kills, while Kathleen Spiehs had five, and Brynn Saddler nine ace serves, five kills and six assists.