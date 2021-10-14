Thursday's city roundup

CROSS COUNTRY
GISH’s Garcia wins A-3 meet; Brown qualifies from A-2 meet
LINCOLN — Grand Island Senior High’s Juan Garcia was the top runner in the boys race the Class A, District 3 Meet.
The Islander senior won the race at 16:19.77 to qualify for the state meet at Pioneers Park in Lincoln. The boys just missed qualifying as a team as they finished fourth with 78 points.
However, Grand Island got two more boys qualified as Gabriel Wilson was ninth (17:21.18) and Mason Tompkins finished 13th (17:30.41) medaled in the district to earn spots at state.
The girls competed in the A-2 meet, which was also at Pioneers Park and Lauren Brown qualified to state for the Islanders as she finished 13th (21:01.07).
NW teams both finish third, qualify for state
OGALLALA — The Northwest cross country teams earned state berth after both finished third in the Class B, District Meet in Ogallala.
The Viking girls finished third with three medalists to score 50 points, while the boys had two medalists to score 54 points.
Evie Keller led the Northwest girls with a seventh-place finish (20:13.18), while Lexie Lilienthal was ninth (20:21.95) and Neelie Dorsey placed 10th (20:25.61).
Caden Keller paced the Viking boys with a fourth-place finish (16:41.39), while Ben Sutherland took 12th (17:08.89).
GICC’s Mejia earns state berth
AURORA — Grand Island Central Catholic’s Jarit Mejia qualified for the state cross country meet.
The Crusader senior earned that spot after finishing third at 17:15.43 in the Class C, District 4 meet Thursday at Aurora.
That effort put GICC at eighth with 156 points. Allison Henry was the GICC’s girls best finisher as she finished 22nd (23:22.75).
Adams Central’s Luke Bonifas was the boys winner (16:20.00), while Aurora’s Elena Kuehner was the girls’ champion (19:54.70).
Aurora was the girls team champion with 19 points, while Minden edged the Huskies 41-42 in the boys standings.
VOLLEYBALL
Vikings start 1-1 during Central Conference Tournament
YORK — The Class B, No. 9 Northwest volleyball team went 1-1 during the first day of the Central Conference Tournament at York Thursday.
The Vikings opened with a 25-7, 25-13. Ashlynn Brown led the way with nine kills, while Whitney Loman chipped five. Kinzi Havranek and Macie Middleton each had nine assists, while Havranek and Sophia McKinney each had six digs.
Northwest fell to No. 8 York 18-25, 29-27, 25-13. Brown pounded down 13 kills, while Chloe Mader and Loman each had seven kills. Middleton dished out 18 assists, while Havranek had 13.
“We took care of business in our first game,” NW coach Lindsey Harders said. “In the first set, we controlled the game with York. Ashlynn was very successful from the outside. In the second set, we had to really earn our points, York didn’t make many errors. We had the lead then it became a back-and-forth game and our girls worked hard but came up short. Our block struggled to slow down both outsides for York.”
The Vikings will continue tournament play Saturday as they play Lexington at 10 a.m., then Aurora at noon at Schuyler. Placement matches begin at 3 p.m.
Red Hornets go 1-1 at Goldenrod Conference Tournament
CENTRAL CITY — Heartland Lutheran went 1-1 during the Goldenrod Conference Tournament Thursday.
The Red Hornets defeated St. Edward 25-21, 25-23, 27-25 after the falling to the Beavers on Tuesday.
Hanna Weaver had seven assists, Carly Niemoth five ace serves and four digs and two blocks. Kiki Nyanok had six kills, while Kathleen Spiehs had five, and Brynn Saddler nine ace serves, five kills and six assists.
However, the Red Hornets fell to Class D-1, No. 3 Nebraska Christian 25-8, 25-12, 25-1, where Niemoth had three ace serves and six digs.