Thursday's City Sports Roundup: Islanders pick up sweep over Kearney

VOLLEYBALL

Islanders sweep Kearney

KEARNEY — Grand Island Senior High avenged a loss from Saturday to rival Kearney by sweeping the Bearcats 25-12. 25-18, 25-17 Thursday.

The Islanders (4-7) received 10 kills from Rylie Huff and nine from Tia Traudt.

Claire Kelly recorded 30 set assists while Jaylen Hansen had 15 digs. Haedyn Hoos and Kelly added 11 digs each.

Kaiden Dahmer put down three blocks and Huff had two while Lauren Taylor had two aces.

Waverly tops Northwest

WAVERLY — Class B No. 3-rated Waverly improved to 10-4 by picking up a 25-21, 25-23, 24-26, 25-15 victory over Northwest (5-6) Thursday.

SOFTBALL

Northwest routs Cozad

COZAD — Class B No. 7-rated Northwest routed Cozad 11-1 in five innings Thursday to claim its 10th win in 11 games.

The Vikings scored in every inning and broke open a 3-1 contest with four runs in both the fourth and fifth.