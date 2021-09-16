 Skip to main content
Thursday's City Sports Roundup: Islanders pick up sweep over Kearney
Thursday's City Sports Roundup: Islanders pick up sweep over Kearney

VOLLEYBALL

Islanders sweep Kearney

KEARNEY — Grand Island Senior High avenged a loss from Saturday to rival Kearney by sweeping the Bearcats 25-12. 25-18, 25-17 Thursday.

The Islanders (4-7) received 10 kills from Rylie Huff and nine from Tia Traudt.

Claire Kelly recorded 30 set assists while Jaylen Hansen had 15 digs. Haedyn Hoos and Kelly added 11 digs each.

Kaiden Dahmer put down three blocks and Huff had two while Lauren Taylor had two aces.

Waverly tops Northwest

WAVERLY — Class B No. 3-rated Waverly improved to 10-4 by picking up a 25-21, 25-23, 24-26, 25-15 victory over Northwest (5-6) Thursday.

SOFTBALL

Northwest routs Cozad

COZAD — Class B No. 7-rated Northwest routed Cozad 11-1 in five innings Thursday to claim its 10th win in 11 games.

The Vikings scored in every inning and broke open a 3-1 contest with four runs in both the fourth and fifth.

Grace Baasch finished 3 for 3 with a home run, triple, three runs and two RBIs.

Ahdri Medrano added a home run while Reba Mader collected two hits and drove in two.

Kylie Caspersen earned the complete-game win, giving up no earned runs on three hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Northwest (13-5) 111 44—11 11 1

Cozad (12-7) 100 00—1 3 5

WP—Caspersen. 3B—NW, Baasch, Mings. HR—NW, Baasch, Medrano.

CROSS COUNTRY

Islanders’ Garcia third at invite

LINCOLN — Grand Island Senior High’s Juan Garcia placed third in 16:33.9 at Thursday’s Harold Scott Invitational at Pioneers Park.

Garcia finished 43.7 seconds behind individual medalist Gabe Hinrichs of Elkhorn South.

The Islander boys and girls both finished in 11th place.

Harold Scott Invitational

BOYS

Team scoring

Lincoln East 61, Lincoln SW 99, Millard North 110, Lincoln Pius X 143, Millard South 157, Elkhorn South 159, Lincoln SE 197, Fremont 219, Omaha Westside 234, Kearney 273, Grand Island 287, Seward 313, Lincoln NE 322, Bellevue East 379, Lincoln High 388, Omaha South 394, Hastings 465, Omaha North 465.

Individual leaders

1, Gabe Hinrichs, ES, 15:50.2. 2, Daniel Romary, LNE, 16:18.3. 3, Juan Garcia, GI, 16:33.9. 4, Max Myers, LSW, 16:35.0. 5, Luke Johnson, ES, 16:35.1. 6, Joe Volkmer, LE, 16:49.8. 7, Isaac Graff, LE, 16:58.7. 8, Carson Lauterbach, LSE, 17:00.7. 9, Dalton Heller, MS, 17:03.1. 10, Grant Dixon, ES, 17:19.8.

GIRLS

Team scoring

Lincoln East 50, Elkhorn South 95, Omaha Westside 100, Fremont 101, Lincoln SW 109, Millard North 165, Kearney 180, Lincoln Pius X 189, Millard South 207, Lincoln SE 310, Grand Island 314, Hastings 319, Seward 355, Bellevue East 414, Lincoln NE 420, Omaha South 430.

Individual leaders

1, Elli Dahl, F, 18:54.8. 2, Jaci Sievers, ES, 19:00.0. 3, Mia Murray, LE 19:1.3. 4, Claire White, OW, 19:41.1. 5, Lucy Dillon, F, 20:16.5. 6, Lindsey Neill, ES, 20:21.6. 7, Izzy Apel, LE, 20:23.06. 8, Reese Young-Oestmann, OW, 20:25.7. 9, Molly Caruso, MN, 20:25.8. 10, Noelle Abels, OW, 20:26.8.

GIRLS GOLF

GISH golfers both medal

NORFOLK — Grand Island Senior High’s two golfers both medaled at Thursday’s Norfolk Invitational.

Hailey Kenkel placed 14th while Ayla Strong was 15th. Both shot an 85.

