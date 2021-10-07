Thursday's City Sports Roundup: Northwest girls win Central Conference cross country title

CROSS COUNTRY
Viking girls take Central Conference meet
YORK — Northwest has another Central Conference title during the fall season.
After the Vikings softball and girls golf teams won Central Conference Tournament titles, the girls cross country team did the same thing as they won the meet with 33 points, 10 less than Lexington Thursday.
Northwest had three medalists in the process. Lexie Lilienthal led the Vikings with a second-place finish (21:03.57), while Evie Keller was fifth (21:18.18) and Neelie Dorsey was seventh (21:33.59).
The boys finished fifth with 78 points. Ben Sutherland led the Vikings with a 10th-place finish (17:51.79).
Central Conference Meet
At York
BOYS
Lexington 20, Seward 52, York 67, Aurora 74, Northwest 78, Holdrege 102, Adams Central 121, Schuyler 130, Crete 167, Columbus Lakeview 221.
Medalists
1, Luke Bonifas, AC, 16:42.30; 2, Ian Salazar-Molina, LEX, 17:04.99; 3, Colin Pinneo, YOR, 17:08.37; 4, Nathan Nottingham, SEW, 17:10.96; 5, Oscar Aguado-Mendez, LEX, 17:20.67; 6, Jayden Ureste, LEX, 17:28.80; 7, Miguel Cruz-Mendoza, LEX, 17:33.01; 8, Garrett Converse, LEX, 17:44.74; 9, Colin Standifer, LEX, 17:44.74; 10, Ben Sutherland, NW, 17:51.79; 11, Lucas Gautier, AUR, 17:55.93; 12, Lazaro Adame-Lopez, LEX, 17:58.87; 13, Gabe Zarraga, YOR, 18:04.73; 14, Isaac Bisbee, AUR, 15, Nikolas Schrock, HOL, 18:25.35.
GIRLS
Northwest 33, Lexington 43, York 55, Seward 69, Aurora 74, Schuyler 83, Adams Central 126, Crete 131, Columbus Lakeview 179.
Medalists
1, Kassidy Stuckey, YOR, 19:55.86; 2, Lexie Lilienthal, NW, 21:03.57; 3, Marisol Deanda, SCH, 21:04.84; 4, Elena Kuehner, AUR, 21:22.26; 5, Evie Keller, NW, 21:18.18; 6, Kennadi Ureste, LEX, 21:22.06; 7, Neelie Dorsey, NW, 21:33.59; 8, Madeline Armstrong, LEX, 21:39.73; 9, Karnie Gottschalk, SEW, 21:41.62; 10, Lynsie Lancaster, AC, 21:42.79; 11, Keegan Beisel, SEW, 21:44.52; 12, Kaitlyn Oswald, AUR, 21:45.61; 13, Emory Conrad, YOR, 21:50.57; 14, Yovanna Contrereas, LEX, 21:54.17; 15, KaylaBarrios, LEX, 22:01.97.
Garcia third in HAC championship
KEARNEY — Grand Island Senior High’s Juan Garcia placed third in the Heartland Athletic Conference Championship Thursday at Kearney Country Club.
The senior finished the 5-kilometer race at the site of the state meet in 16:17.51. He was 15.45 seconds behind individual champion Daniel Romary of Lincoln Northeast.
The Islanders boys and girls both placed ninth.
HAC Championship
At Kearney Country Club
BOYS
Team Scoring
Fremont 33, Lincoln East 79, Lincoln North Star 100, Lincoln Southwest 123, Norfolk 129, Lincoln Pius X 143, Lincoln Southeast 200, Columbus 210, Grand Island 224, Lincoln High 261, Lincoln Northeast 268, Kearney 283.
Individual Top 10
1, Daniel Romary, Lincoln Northeast, 16:02.06; 2, Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk, 16:03.73; 3, Juan Garcia, Grand Island, 16:17.51; 4, Carter Waters, Fremont, 16:21.23; 5, Braden Taylor, Fremont, 16:21.47; 6, Nolan Miller, Fremont, 16:28.14; 7, Joe Volkmer, Lincoln East, 16:36.47; 8, Aaron Ladd, Fremont, 16:439.16; 9, Grant Wasserman, Lincoln North Star, 16:44.27; 10, Juan Gonzalez, Fremont, 16:44.85.
Grand Island Senior High Results
3, Juan Garcia, 16:17.51; 50, Mason Tompkins, 18:22.81; 54, Brady Hartford, 18:38.35; 56, Ashon Wiley, 18:42.61; 61, Kaden Boltz, 18:51.13; 62, Ruben Caceres Perez, 18:52.83.
GIRLS
Team Scoring
Lincoln East 33, Fremont 51, Lincoln Southwest 85, Kearney 156, Lincoln Pius X 162, Norfolk 181, Lincoln North Star 195, Columbus 210, Grand Island 222, Lincoln Southeast 262, Lincoln High 297, Lincoln Northeast 320.
Individual Top 10
1, Elli Dahl, Fremont, 18:32.36; 2, Mia Murray, Lincoln East, 18:46.08; 3, Brianna Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, 19:12.46; 4, Kennedy Bartee, Lincoln High, 19:41.84; 5, Izzy Apel, Lincoln East, 19:44.01; 6, Mia Wagner, Freont, 19:44.55; 7, Peyton Svehla, Lincoln East, 19:46.75; 8, Lucy Dillon, Fremont, 19:56.54; 9, Ella Herzberg, Lincoln East, 19:59.10; 10, Berlyn Schutz, Lincoln East, 20:11.33.
Grand Island Senior High Results
19, Lauren Brown, 21:07.55; 40, Annika Staab, 22:08.53; 46, Teagan Cheetsos, 22:19.12; 57, Sandra Gutierrez, 22:54.98; 60, Joceyln Morris, 23:07.50; 63, Jasmine Morales, 23:24.62; 72, Nayeli Perez, 25:07.46.
SOFTBALL
Islanders’ season ends
LINCOLN — Grand Island Senior High saw its season end in heartbreaking fashion in the losers bracket final of the Class A, District 4 tournament Thursday.
The Islanders scored seven runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a 7-0 lead on Fremont, but the Tigers battled back with 12 unanswered runs to win 12-9.
Ava Dunning went 2 for 4 with a home run, a double, two runs and two RBIs for Grand Island. Brittina Titman was also 2 for 4 with one run and one RBI.
Fremont was eliminated by Lincoln East in the championship game.
The Islanders ended their season with a 17-27 record.
Fremont (29-12) 000 154 2—12 16 4
Grand Island (17-27) 007 000 2—9 7 3
WP—Cooper. LP—Cabello. 2B—F, Cooper; GI, Dunning, Titman. HR—F, Kinning, Sorensen 2; GI, Dunning.
VOLLEYBALL
Islanders sweep Bellevue East
OMAHA — Grand Island Senior High extended its winning streak to nine matches with a 25-18, 25-15, 25-21 sweep of Bellevue East Thursday.
The Islanders (15-11) received 15 kills from Tia Traudt and 13 from Haedyn Hoos.
Claire Kelly dished out 35 set assists. Kelly, Jaylen Hansen and Ella Beckstrom all finished with 10 set assists.
Northwest falls to Duchesne
OMAHA — Northwest lost to Class B No. 6-rated Omaha Duchesne 21-25, 25-20, 27-25, 25-20 Thursday.
“Duchesne is a unique environment to play in,” Vikings coach Lindsey Harders said. “It is a smaller gym with low ceilings and it is loud. I thought our girls did a good job of communicating and paying attention to different situations.
“Duchesne played a very solid game, they were in system on most balls and swung hard at us. Every set was a battle and our girls never gave. We were down at some points by six points and then put the pressure on Duchesne and closed the gap.”
Ashlynn Brown and Halle Palu each had seven kills for Northwest (16-9). Whitney Loman finished with five kills and 21 points while Kinzi Havranek amassed 24 points, three aces, 24 set assists and 11 digs.
Macie Middleton contributed 26 digs and 10 assists.