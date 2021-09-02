Thursday's city sports roundup: Northwest wins York golf invite

Northwest (390)

Avery Hermesch 94, Taylor Mazour 94, Olivia Ottman 98, Alayna Wattier 014, Alyssa Empfield 106.

VOLLEYBALL

Crusaders top Hawkettes

HASTINGS — Class C-1 No. 5-rated Grand Island Central Catolic used a balanced attack to down Hastings St. Cecilia 25-13, 24-26, 25-19, 25-9 Thursday.

The Crusaders received 16 kills from Chloe Cloud and 14 apiece from Lucy Ghaifan and Gracie Woods.

Carolyn Maser recorded 40 set assists and 10 digs. Alyssa Wilson ahd 12 digs and Woods and Jenna Heidelk each addded 10.

Cloud also had 18 points with three aces while Maser had 10 points with two aces for the Crusaders (5-0).

Islanders split at home

Grand Island Senior High picked up its first win of the season as part of a home triangular Thursday.

The Islanders closed out the event on a positive not with a 25-14, 25-12 sweep of Columbus.

In the first match, Grand Island (1-3) was edged by Lincoln Pius X 29-31, 25-11, 25-20.