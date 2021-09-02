Thursday's city sports roundup: Northwest wins York golf invite

GIRLS GOLF
Northwest wins York Invite
YORK — Northwest claimed the team title at Thursday’s York Invitational in less-than-ideal conditions.
The Vikings shot a 390 to beat out the host Dukes by 13 strokes.
Taylor Mazour and Avery Hermesch each shot a 94 to finish second and third respectively, one shot behind York’s Piper Fernau.
Also earning medals for Northwest were Olivia Ottman (98, sixth) and Alayna Wattier (104, 12th).
I’m proud of the way that our team battled in the rainy conditions,” Vikings coach Alex Hull said.
“They were tested today and found a way to break 400 at a tough course and come out on top.”
York Invitational
Team Scoring
Northwest 390, York 403, Waverly 410, Lexington 438, Seward 449, Gothenburg 475, Columbus Lakeview 485, Aurora 491, Schuyler 505, Papillion-La Vista 554, York JV 725.
Individual Medalists
1, Piper Fernau, York, 93; 2, Taylor Mazour, Northwest, 94; 3, Avery Hermesch, Northwest, 94, 4, Hannah Kitt, Columbus Lakeview, 96; 5, Ellarey Harm, Gothenburg, 97; 6, Olivia Ottman, Northwest, 98; 7, Tia Phaisan, Waverly, 98; 8, O’Brasia Amos, Lexington, 98; 9, Alyssa Alt, York, 99; 10, Sophie Bingham, Waverly, 102; 11, Mya Dubas, Waverly, 104; 12, Alayna Wattier, Northwest, 104; 13, Regin Dunham, York, 104; 14, Abbie Owens, Lexington, 105; 15, Zoey Salem, Lexington, 105.
Northwest (390)
Avery Hermesch 94, Taylor Mazour 94, Olivia Ottman 98, Alayna Wattier 014, Alyssa Empfield 106.
VOLLEYBALL
Crusaders top Hawkettes
HASTINGS — Class C-1 No. 5-rated Grand Island Central Catolic used a balanced attack to down Hastings St. Cecilia 25-13, 24-26, 25-19, 25-9 Thursday.
The Crusaders received 16 kills from Chloe Cloud and 14 apiece from Lucy Ghaifan and Gracie Woods.
Carolyn Maser recorded 40 set assists and 10 digs. Alyssa Wilson ahd 12 digs and Woods and Jenna Heidelk each addded 10.
Cloud also had 18 points with three aces while Maser had 10 points with two aces for the Crusaders (5-0).
Islanders split at home
Grand Island Senior High picked up its first win of the season as part of a home triangular Thursday.
The Islanders closed out the event on a positive not with a 25-14, 25-12 sweep of Columbus.
In the first match, Grand Island (1-3) was edged by Lincoln Pius X 29-31, 25-11, 25-20.